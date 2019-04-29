In today’s NHL rumor rundown, there are updates on a few players from the Calgary Flames, the Carolina Hurricanes are banged up and could be without some big names for a while, and there is a bit more clarification on how apart the Jets and Jacob Trouba are.

Flames With Unanswered Questions

Pat Steinberg is reporting that pending unrestricted free agent goaltender Mike Smith would “for sure” like to return to the Calgary Flames next season. He says that he sees Calgary as an organization that wants to win and he wants to be a part of it.

The question is, do the Flames sees Smith as a good option considering he was inconsistent but turned it on in the playoffs?

CALGARY, AB – APRIL 13: Calgary Flames Goalie Mike Smith (41) during the 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs. (Photo by Brett Holmes/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

During a round-table article for the Calgary Sun, the names of Matthew Tkachuk, Sean Monahan and Johnny Gaudreau were brought up. The belief is that Thachuk should be re-signed and that, unless the Flames don’t think they can win with Gaudreau and Monahan as their top players, the core shouldn’t change.

One contributor to the round table did wonder when asked who was better in the playoffs versus the regular season:

From my vantage point, the answer is two — Mike Smith and Sam Bennett. Could you make a case for others? Sure, but it would be a short list. When so few guys raise their individual level, your run won’t last very long. Johnny Gaudreau and Sean Monahan have been the most popular targets for criticism, but a lot of Flames didn’t look like their usual selves and that’s why they’re already on summer vacation. source – ‘Postmedia Round Table: Five questions for the Flames this off-season’ – Post Media Network – The Calgary Sun – 04/26/2019



The consensus though is not to overreact in Calgary even though the team has a lot of unanswered questions.

Of the players who might not be back, TJ Brodie, along with defensemen Rasmus Andersson, Juuso Valimaki and Oliver Kylington could be out. Michael Frolik may also be moved in a trade.

The cost to re-sign Tkachuk? Could be north of $9 million per season.

Related: NHL Rumors: Marner, Capitals, Senators, More

Hurricanes Banged Up, Returns Uncertain

Game 2 of the Hurricanes versus the New York Islanders series saw a number of Hurricanes’ players go down with an injury. What will the Hurricanes do as a result?

Carolina Hurricanes Trevor van Riemsdyk, Dougie Hamilton and Petr Mrazek (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Michael Smith says that Hurricanes coach Rob Brind’Amour speculates that Trevor van Riemsdyk will “definitely not coming back any time soon.” Luke DeCock suggests Saku Maenalanen could be out for 10 to 14 days as he requires surgery on his hand and Petr Mrazek is listed as day-to-day. Speculation is that Alex Nedeljkovic will likely be recalled.



For the Islanders, there is no update on how bad Cal Clutterbuck’s injury is.

Related: NHL Rumors: Maple Leafs, Oilers, Capitals, More

Trouba Trade Getting Closer?

Mike McIntyre of The Winnipeg Free Press writes that it’s time for the Jets to trade Jacob Trouba. He believes it’s clear Trouba is not interested in staying long-term but the Jets can’t afford to lose him for anything in free agency.

Jacob Trouba (Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports)

Trade partners to move Trouba could include Florida, Philadelphia, or Detroit and once Trouba is moved, the Jets can look at retaining pending UFA blueliner Tyler Myers.

McIntyre writes:

Assuming Trouba doesn’t shock us all by signing a lengthy extension in the next couple of months, another one-year deal should not be an option…

Obviously getting back a young blue-liner with contract certainty should be an priority, but the Jets can’t afford to be too picky here. source – ‘If you ask me (and no one has), the Jets should…’ Mike McIntyre- Winnipeg Free Press – 04/26/2019



Andreas Johnsson Already Turned Down Maple Leafs Offer

Darren Dreger was on TSN radio this morning and indicated that the Toronto Maple Leafs had offered Johnsson a two-year deal worth $4.2 million (total) and a four-year deal worth $10.4 million at the trade deadline and he declined.

Toronto Maple Leafs left wing Andreas Johnsson (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette)

Could this be a sign of how tricky things might get in Toronto when it comes to signing all the players they need to make decisions on?