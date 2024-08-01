NHL Rumors: Laine, Penguins, & the Why of Marek’s Sportsnet Exit

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, there is still trade chatter regarding Patrik Laine with five teams mentioned as ideal fits. Of the five, could the Pittsburgh Penguins be the best fit? Meanwhile, some news is surfacing as to why prominent sports broadcaster Jeff Marek suddenly parted ways with Sportsnet. A potential gambling investigation is the last thing fans would have assumed when they found out he was no longer with the network.

Five Teams as Best Fit For Patrik Laine Trade

Columbus Blue Jackets winger Patrik Laine was released from the NHL/NHLPA player assistance program on Friday, raising speculation about a potential trade. Rumors of a deal date back to June and the new president of hockey operations and GM Don Waddell noted that teams were interested in Laine but wanted to speak with him directly. With Laine now available for talks, speculation is ramping up.

There is no guarantee of a move due to Laine’s limited play in the 2023-24 season (just 18 games and nine points) and his $8.7-million cap hit for the next two seasons is also a significant hurdle. However, Josh Wegman of The Score suggested five teams that might make for the best fit.

Patrik Laine, Columbus Blue Jackets (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Wegman argues that several teams could benefit from acquiring Laine, including the Pittsburgh Penguins, Colorado Avalanche, Vegas Golden Knights, Seattle Kraken, and Buffalo Sabres. Each team offers different opportunities and challenges for Laine, making the upcoming trade talks highly anticipated.

He notes the Penguins as a five-star fit and writes, “There may be no better spot for Laine to rejuvenate his career than in Pittsburgh.” Noting that Sidney Crosby and Laine has the potential for instant chemistry and the Penguins could use Laine on their struggling power play, Laine’s lethal one-timer looks attractive.

Wegman adds:

Pittsburgh also has $3.5 million in cap space and could create more room by including a depth forward such as Lars Eller ($2.45-million AAV) or Noel Acciari ($2 million) in a deal for Laine. It’s the type of big swing president of hockey operations and GM Kyle Dubas needs to make if he wants to give his aging core one last chance of making a run.

More on Jeff Marek’s Departure from Sportsnet

According to a report in The Athletic, Jeff Marek’s sudden departure from Sportsnet might be related to an investigation into betting related to this year’s NHL Entry Draft. The Nevada Gaming Control Board would not comment on what could be an active investigation and the NHL and Sportsnet both declined to comment on the matter. Marek did not respond either.

The Sphere 2024 NHL Draft (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Marek had come under scrutiny from the NHL during the first round of the draft for allegedly revealing to a friend which players teams were drafting moments before those picks were publicly announced, according to league and media industry sources. The NHL shared concerns about the situation with the Nevada Gaming Control Board, which probed further, according to multiple sources briefed on that investigation. source – ‘Why was a beloved hockey broadcaster pulled off the air?’ – Katie Strang and Dan Robson – The Athletic – 08/01/2024

In Las Vegas, Mark Seidel, a former NHL scout with the Minnesota Wild, correctly predicted several picks on X, which prompted concerns that Marek had informed him of who those teams were picking. League and media sources reported that Marek did so to help him better prepare and provide analysis on social media, not for gambling purposes.

As the story points out, even though Marek is not known for gambling, the fact he was alleged to have shared proprietary information with someone outside the company potentially damaged the relationship between Sportsnet and the NHL. The network faced a challenging situation involving one of its most well-known broadcasters.