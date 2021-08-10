NHL Rumors: Rangers, Wild, Oilers, Canucks, More

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the New York Rangers have signed Igor Shesterkin. What does that mean for Alexandar Georgiev? Is a trade more likely? There are updates out of Minnesota where the pressure is mounting regarding forward Kirill Kaprizov. Apparently, he’s got a realistic offer from the KHL. What’s the status on Vancouver Canucks’ restricted free agents Elias Pettersson and Quinn Hughes? Finally, the Edmonton Oilers are looking at adding at least one more defenseman before training camp opens. Who are they looking at?

Rangers Ready to Trade Georgiev After Shesterskin Signing?

After inking Shesterkin to a new deal (4 years, $22.666 million), the Rangers seem more likely to move Georgiev in a trade since they’ve now committed to their starter of the future. The Rangers gave out the most money — in AAV and total dollars — to an NHL goaltender on his second contract and that has to mean the writing is on the wall for the backup.

Alexander Georgiev, New York Rangers (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Georgiev is already rumored to be wanting to go elsewhere for a chance to play more. Could the Rangers finally pull the trigger, move the final year of his $2.425 million deal and bring in a different back up for half the money? Or, would Georgiev be included in a bigger trade?

Georgiev’s agent has denied that the player has requested a trade but that doesn’t mean he wouldn’t welcome a deal or that Rangers aren’t trying to make that a reality.

In other Rangers news, not surprisingly, there is already talk about what Adam Fox will earn on his next contract. After other defensemen were handed $9 million-plus deals this offseason, Larry Brooks of the NY Post points out that Fox will be a restricted free agent after next season. He’ll likely be looking for over $9 million and possibly upwards of $10.5 million per season.

Kaprizov Contemplating KHL Offer?

According to Frank Seravalli of The Daily Faceoff, “Hearing Kirill Kaprizov has a tentative agreement in place with CSKA Moscow on a one-year, 8-figure deal ($USD) to begin on Sept. 1 – should a new contract not materialize with #mnwild.” He adds, “However, the Wild appear ready and willing to talk a medium-term length deal.”

Kirill Kaprizov, Minnesota Wild (Photo by Nick Wosika/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Apparently, the initial issue was the the Wild were adamant they get Kaprizov signed to a seven or eight-year deal. They wanted the Calder Trophy winner locked up so he couldn’t just walk into free agency. Seravalli seems to suggest that is either inaccurate or things have changed from a Wild perspective. He notes, “Bunch of options in term. But the Kaprizov camp contends there has been no offer made since April.” Seravalli says the two sides are still talking and it’s a wait and see situation for now.

This has, of course, led to all sorts of chatter about what Kaprizov is actually worth after playing just one shortened season in the NHL. Is this a player the Wild really want to give $9 or $10 million to already? It makes no sense to sign him to a deal of that size for less than three years because the winger would become an unrestricted free agent in 2024.

Latest on Pettersson and Hughes

According to Luke Fox of Sportsnet, the Canucks are working away at deals for Hughes and Pettersson. He writes that preliminary talks are underway for Hughes but he’s not offer sheet eligible. As such, there’s less urgency on that deal, but the two sides are looking at deals that are five years and more.

As for Pettersson, he is eligible to sign an offer sheet and the Canucks have salary cap concerns. This may be a bridge deal at five years or less.

Oilers Looking to Add Another Depth Defenseman

As per Kurt Leavins of the Edmonton Journal, the Oilers are expected to add at least one more depth blueliner to the roster before the start of training camp. He writes: