NHL Rumors: Oilers, Sharks, Canucks, Maple Leafs

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Edmonton Oilers have little money to spend so where they spend it matters a great deal. Rumors are, they’re talking to an ex-Oiler about a possible return. Meanwhile, are the San Jose Sharks trying to move goaltender James Reimer? The Vancouver Canucks have been linked to a veteran defenseman and why has Rasmus Sandin received an offer sheet from an NHL team yet?

Oilers Talking to Sam Gagner?

Kurt Leavins of the Edmonton Journal: is reporting that Oilers GM Ken Holland has had conversations with 33-year-old veteran forward Sam Gagner. Gagner scored 13 goals and 18 assists in 81 games for the Detroit Red Wings last season and has been an Oilers on two separate occasions in the past. Would it makes sense to bring him back in a depth role, potentially on a two-way contract that would allow Edmonton to send him to Bakersfield if he’s not on the NHL club?

Sam Gagner, Detroit Red Wings (Photo by Dave Reginek/NHLI via Getty Images)

The Oilers would be able to get Gagner on a good deal if he’s willing to be flexible. Leavins writes:

It is my understanding that while Ken Holland certainly continues to look for ways to strengthen his roster many would-be candidates are not waiting for their phone to ring and instead are coming to him…. I do know that the list of players wanting to come to Edmonton is not short. And while I also do not know what the Gagner camp may be hoping for in a contract, no doubt a lot of names on the “list” would be willing to come for the NHL minimum. source – ‘Could the 3rd time be a charm for the Edmonton Oilers and Sam Gagner: 9 Things’ – Kurt Leavins – Edmonton Journal – 08/14/2022

In other Oilers news, Colton Sceviour is headed overseas to play hockey next season. The veteran forward has signed a one-year contract with SC Bern of the Swiss National League, officially ending his time with the Oilers.

Could Sharks Trade Reimer?

Sheng Peng of NBC Sports Bay Area writes that the San Jose Sharks are looking to move a goaltender and with Kaapo Kahkonen set to be their starter in the coming season, James Reimer or Adin Hill could be on the move. The belief is that there might be more interest in Reimer considering his age and proven track record as a viable NHL goalie.

James Reimer, San Jose Sharks (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Reimer will also have more value in the trade market, especially with some teams feeling a need to add someone. His $2.25 million cap hit is affordable for most NHL clubs but he’s got a five-team no-trade list. Peng believes it would take a second-round pick to get him out of San Jose. He adds that the Vegas Golden Knights and Arizona Coyotes could be among the suitors.

Canucks Linked to Calvin de Haan

Patrick Johnston of The Province is reporting that the Vancouver Canucks could be looking for a depth defenseman and have been linked in conversation to UFA Calvin de Haan. Johnston writes:

The search for one more defender with experience is likely still a priority and The Fourth Period’s Irfaan Gaffar suggested Wednesday the team might have talked contract with free agent Calvin de Haan, a left-shot defenceman who has played 520 NHL games for the New York Islanders, Carolina Hurricanes and Chicago Blackhawks. source – ‘Canucks five questions: Miller’s time, radio deal, depth on ‘D’ top concerns’ – PAtrick Johnston – The Province – 08/10/2022

Why Hasn’t Rasmus Sandin Received an Offer Sheet?

Twitter user @draglikepull, who has bylines for Leafs Nation and Pension Plan Puppets posted a series of tweets on Rasmus Sandin‘s situation in Toronto and brought up an interesting point. Why hasn’t a team issued an offer sheet to Sandin yet? This is a player who is only 22 years old, has quickly risen up the ranks in Toronto on their blue line and the offer sheet wouldn’t have to be incredibly expensive to scoop the player from the Leafs’ organization?

Toronto Maple Leafs prospect Rasmus Sandin (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes)

He notes:

The fact that Rasmus Sandin hasn’t been signed to an offer sheet seems like a perfect example of how broken the offer sheet system is. Hard to imagine a better target than a 22-year-old who can likely play in your top 4 and would only cost a 2nd round pick.

He adds, it’s hard to imagine a team has seen the value in offering $4 million and giving up a 2nd-round pick when a team like Columbus was willing to give four years and $4 million per season to Erik Gudbranson. He does admit that Sandin would have to want to sign an offer sheet for this to be a question or merit.

The answer is likely that either he’s not willing to sign or the salary cap situation for so many teams means clubs simply can’t afford to make an offer at this point in the offseason.