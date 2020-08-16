NHL Rumors: Hurricanes, Panthers, Bruins, Rangers, More

In today’s NHL rumor rundown, there is talk that Andrei Svechnikov could miss the remainder of the playoffs after a nasty injury in a game versus the Boston Bruins. Speaking of the Bruins, could there be some thought to part ways with Tuukka Rask? The New York Rangers might consider trading their first overall pick and there are names linked to the vacant GM job in Florida.

Svechnikov Could Be Out Rest of Playoffs

No doubt, 20-year-old winger Andrei Svechnikov is a star on the rise and one of the most important pieces in the Carolina Hurricanes offense. Unfortunately, the team may have to proceed without him for the rest of the playoffs.

Andrei Svechnikov, Carolina Hurricanes (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

After getting tangled up with Boston’s Zdeno Chara and suffering a leg injury when he fell awkwardly, Hurricanes head coach Rod Brind’Amour told the News & Observer’s Chip Alexander he “highly doubts” that Svechnikov will return.

It’s not often that coaches will comment on the status of player injuries, so if Brind’Amour is talking now, it must not be good news.

Could Bruins and Rask Go Separate Ways?

The Boston Bruins have publicly said they support Tuukka Rask’s decision to leave the NHL bubble and go home to his family. That said, some media are suggesting this could be the start of a potential plan for these two parties to go their separate ways.

Kevin Paul Dupont of The Boston Globe writes that this isn’t the first time Rask has left the team and with one season left on his contract, the Bruins cannot have uncertainty at the goaltending position. He writes:

What we do know with absolute certainty, though, is that Rask now twice has proven he is unable to balance being both family man and franchise goalie. That’s trouble. That’s no way to run a hockey team, never mind try to survive four grueling rounds of postseason play and capture what would be the franchise’s seventh Stanley Cup in its near century of existence. source – ‘Bruins are sympathetic, but know it’s time to move on from Tuukka Rask’ – Kevin Paul Dupont – Boston Globe – 08/15/2020

Dupont believes Bruins general manager Don Sweeney “will be working the phones.”

Teams That Could Make Pitch For Rangers No. 1 Pick

Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun writes that after winning the draft lottery, New York Rangers GM Jeff Gorton isn’t ruling out the possibility he could trade the No. 1 overall pick in this year’s draft. on what they are going to do with the No. 1 overall pick.

Alexis Lafrenière of the Rimouski Oceanic (Photo by Vincent Ethier/CHL)

Gorton said:

“If I just went on this call and told you all the things we’re going to do, it probably doesn’t help me on the market when I make calls. We have to have more meetings and I like to play a little closer to the vest than announcing we’re going to go get centres or do something else.” source -‘GARRIOCH: The New York Rangers will likely listen to offers on their No. 1 pick in the NHL draft’ – Bruce Garrioch – Ottawa Sun – 08/11/2020

Garrioch suggests that there will be teams who come forward with an offer and because the Rangers already have Artemi Panarin and Chris Kreider on the left side, will be prone to listening. Garrioch says:

The Senators were pleased to get the No. 3 and No. 5 selections in the draft, and that’s where they’ll likely stay, but expect general manager Pierre Dorion to have a conversation with the Rangers.

Garrioch also expects the Detroit Red Wings to make a pitch.

Names Linked to Panthers GM Job

Elliotte Friedman was able to confirm during Saturday’s Headlines report that the Florida Panthers have been granted permission to speak with a number of candidates about the open GM position. He said:

“The people I understand they have asked for, and received permission to interview, are Chris Drury of the New York Rangers, Michael Futa who is a free agent and Scott Mellanby of Montreal, it is also expected for John Ferguson in Boston and Laurence Gillman in Toronto.”

A few other interesting names were linked to the Panthers, but Friedman couldn’t 100% confirm interviews. “I’ve heard their names out there, Ron Hextall the former Philly GM in L.A. and Ross Mahoney in Washington.”