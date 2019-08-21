NHL Rumors: Senators, Capitals, Blue Jackets, Maple Leafs, More

In today’s NHL rumor rundown there is news surrounding the Ottawa Senators and an RFA, the Washington Capitals are letting one of their non-qualified players skate to the KHL while another one of their forwards has recovered from injury, and there are updates on what Blue Jackets defenseman Zach Werenski is looking for in a new deal. Finally, is the Mitch-Marner-to-play-hockey overseas rumors just posturing?

Senators to Sign Colin White?

People were wondering when the first restricted free agent shoe might drop. According to Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet, the Ottawa Senators may make the first dent in the market as he reports they are closing in on a six-year deal with RFA forward Colin White.

Colin White #36, Ottawa Senators – November 27, 2018 (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

The contract would carry an average annual value of $4.75 million and might be one of the catalysts to get other teams with significant RFA’s talking with their players.

Related: A Brief History of NHL Uniforms

Washington Letting Jaskin Walk to KHL

The Washington Capitals decided not to issue a qualifying offer to Dmitrij Jaskin at the end of the season. Not doing so made Jaskin an unrestricted free agent. It sounds like Jaskin has found a home.

Washington Capitals right wing Dmitrij Jaskin (Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports)

While he didn’t sign with another NHL team, Igor Eronko of Sport-Express reports that Dynamo Moscow of the KHL has acquired Jaskin’s rights. He is expected to sign a one-year contract with the organization.

Still with the Capitals, T.J. Oshie should be back and ready to roll for next season. Oshie told reporters, including J.J. Regan of NBC Sports Washington, he has fully recovered and will be ready for training camp. He also said that had the Capitals made the Stanley Cup Finals, he likely would have played.

Related: Washington Capitals’ 50-Goal Scorers

Latest on Zach Werenski Negotiations

Today, Brian Hedger of the Columbus Dispatch tweeted that there is a bit more information on what’s going on between Zach Werenski and the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Zach Werenski is playing his best hockey of the season. (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Werenski is apparently negotiating towards a three-year deal with a cap hit that will “begin with a five” according to Hedger. That still may not come for some time as there isn’t much movement in the restricted free agent market (outside of Colin White who might sign today). Hedger did not know when that deal might be announced or how close the team was to accept those types of numbers.

If Columbus does go forward with these terms, it opens up some issues with Seth Jones who would need an extension around the same time and it would potentially set the market for other RFA d-men like Ivan Provorov and Charlie McAvoy.

Related: Maple Leafs Rumors & News: Marner, Nylander, Ceci, Babcock & More

Marner to Play in Zurich?

News that Mitch Marner has spoken to the Zurich Lions and reached out to practice with the team is not necessarily an indication he plans to go train or play there. The Old Prof took an in-depth look at the reports here.

Toronto Maple Leafs forward Mitch Marner (John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports)

Despite the drama this report now creates around the negotiations between the Maple Leafs and Marner, if there’s anything to this, Igor Eronko of Sport-Express points out that Marner’s rights were never drafted in the KHL meaning he could potentially sign with any team there. Why choose the Lions when better-paying options exist?

And, while many in the media are suggesting there’s no way Marner makes this move,James Mirtle of The Athletic was on TSN radio maintains that the Zurich news is likely “posturing.” If Marner’s camp can put some pressure on the Maple Leafs by suggesting he has other options, perhaps they’ll move a little quicker on trying to get a deal signed.

Related: NHL Rumors: Aho, Parise, Flyers, Blackhawks, Maple Leafs, More

Vancouver Updates Through Jim Benning

Sportsnet 650 provided a number of updates on the Vancouver Canucks through an interview with Jim Benning. In regards to Loui Eriksson: “I had conversations with Loui. At one point in the summer we had conversations with teams to see if there might be a fit for him somewhere – it doesn’t look like that’s going to happen now.”

Loui Eriksson, Vancouver Canucks (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Benning also said the team has had good conversations with Brock Boeser and that the team will probably try and recoup the first-round draft pick they gave up for J.T. Miller before the end of the season.