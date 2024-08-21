NHL Rumors: Oilers, Blues, Flyers

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, St. Louis Blues GM Doug Armstrong spoke to the media about his decision to tender offer sheets for Philip Broberg and Dylan Holloway, while Edmonton Oilers’ GM Stan Bowman talked about why he didn’t match them. For one GM, it was all about the players. For the other, it was about the money. The Philadelphia Flyers are looking to terminate the contract of Ryan Johansen. It’s not clear why, but both sides are comfortable defending their position. Finally, what’s going on with Alexei Kolosov?

Blues GM Doug Armstrong Shoots Down Ken Holland Rumor

St. Louis Blues GM Doug Armstrong recently defended his decision to use offer sheets, dismissing rumors that he would have spared former Oilers GM Ken Holland, a longtime friend. Armstrong emphasized that his priority is the success of the Blues, stating, “I’d do it to my mother if she was managing the Oilers.”

Armstrong and Bowman also worked out a minor trade to facilitate the offer sheets, with the Blues sending a 2023 fifth-round pick in defenseman Paul Fischer and a 2028 third-round pick for future considerations. It was noted that the Oilers told the Blues if they could up their offer, they would agree not to match. The Blues felt that was fair.

Armstrong clarified that the move wasn’t personal but a strategic play to land two players they wanted. “This was an attempt for us to get better… that code I’ve been hearing about, it’s not true,” he said. Armstrong underscored that NHL general managers must prioritize their franchises, saying, “If not, they shouldn’t be doing the job.”

Oilers Say Not Matching Was a “Business Decision”

During a media call on Tuesday, Bowman explained that the decision to not match offer sheets for Broberg and Holloway wasn’t about the players. He called it a business decision and acknowledged that the cap implications of matching would have been too problematic.

“We really took our time analyzing and evaluating the different options. At the end of the day, we ended up where we are today, which is we did not match either offer sheet.” The team’s financial flexibility both short and long-term became the priority and having the ability to not only add players before the deadline, but keep funds in the tank for negotiations with Leon Draisaitl, Connor McDavid, and likely Evan Bouchard was important.

Flyers Trying to Terminate Ryan Johansen’s Contract

The Philadelphia Flyers have placed forward Ryan Johansen on unconditional waivers today to terminate his contract due to a material breach. It’s not clear on what grounds the Flyers believe they can successfully defend this decision, but it is believed they are prepared to back up their claims if asked.

Ryan Johansen, Colorado Avalanche (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Johansen’s camp is also planning to defend the forward. Johansen’s agent Kurt Overhardt released a statement on the Flyers terminating his contract. They say Johansen worked in good faith with the team since being traded there and are disappointed that the Flyers would choose to try this. The statement indicates Johansen has an extensive surgery scheduled and this is not some sort of fake injury situation.

Also with the Flyers, there were some updates on the situation with goaltending prospect Alexei Kolosov Kevin Kurz of The Athletic noted on Monday: “The Flyers are not interested in either a loan, or a contract termination, I’m told. Kolosov is under contract and can’t technically play in the KHL without their consent.” He also says Kolosov would prefer to play in the KHL and for Dinamo Minsk, where he feels he would best develop.

The Flyers want Kolosov’s development to take place in North America and don’t have any intention of letting him walk away, nor will they happily terminate his contract.

