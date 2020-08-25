NHL Rumors: Maple Leafs, Flames, Penguins, Red Wings, More

In today’s NHL rumor rundown, how well did the Toronto Maple Leafs make out in the trade that sent Kasperi Kapanen on Tuesday to the Pittsburgh Penguins? And, will Toronto keep the assets they acquired or flip them in other deals? In Calgary, Johnny Gaudreau spoke to reporters about the trade rumors that might mean he’ll play elsewhere next season. The Penguins landed a good player but are they done making trades? Finally, the Red Wings took care of some contract business.

Kapanen Goes to Penguins, What’s Now For Maple Leafs?

As per multiple reports on Tuesday, Kasperi Kapanen was moved to the Pittsburgh Penguins (the team that drafted him in 2014) for multiple pieces, including a first-round pick. Many are calling the deal and win for Toronto.

Kasperi Kapanen, Toronto Maple Leafs (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

The full details of the trade were listed by Rob Rossi and are as follows:

Details for Penguins:

RW Kasperi Kapanen

D Jesper Lindgren

LW Pontus Aberg

The Maples Leafs getting:

2020 Rd 1 pick (15 overall)

LW Evan Rodrigues

C Filip Hallander

D David Warsofsky

The deal gives Toronto a first round pick (the Patrick Marleau deal with Carolina sent theirs away) and team now has ~$7.791 million in salary cap space with to sign RFA’s Ilya Mikheyev, Travis Dermott, and Frederik Gauthier. Speculation is that Evan Rodrigues will not be qualified, making him a UFA.

There are some questions about whether or not the Leafs hold onto the first-round pick or use it to grab a top-two defenseman.

More Is Coming for Penguins

As for the Penguins, they pick up a good player in the trade, but GM Jim Rutherford hints that the team is not done making moves.

Matt Murray, Pittsburgh Penguins (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Rutherford told The Athletic that one of their goaltenders will likely be traded in the coming weeks. Both Matt Murray and Tristan Jarry have garnered trade interest from teams and Rutherford says, “We know that there’s a very, very good chance that we’re going to have to move one of them.”

Rutherford also explained that a trade might not be imminent, but said:

“But, I will say, I’m getting close to that point, to understanding just what people are willing to give. So, we’ll see. I don’t know exactly how it’s going to go, but I can already see that there is going to be a lot of interest.” source – ‘‘There is already interest’: Trade talks have started for Murray and Jarry’ – Josh Yohe – The Athletic – 08/24/2020

As it stands, most believe that Murray’s potentially higher salary demands could make the more likely trade candidate.

Gaudreau Says He Doesn’t Want to be Traded

Johnny Gaudreau told reporters on Tuesday including Wes Gilbertson of Postmedia that despite the rumors of him possibly being moved from the Calgary Flames in a trade, he’d prefer to stay.

CALGARY, AB – APRIL 11: Johnny Gaudreau #13 and teammates of the Calgary Flames (Photo by Gerry Thomas/NHLI via Getty Images)

Gaudreau says he loves playing in Calgary and wants to spend the rest of his career with the Flames. He even discusses the speculation that he’d like to return to the east coast, saying he is “really comfortable” in Calgary. He called it a place that is “special” to him and his family.

Red Wings Extend Robby Fabbri

The Detroit Red Wings have signed Robby Fabbri to a two-year contract extension on Monday. With the new contract, Fabbri will avoid restricted free agency and make $2.95 million per season over the next two seasons.

Fabbri was part of a Zoom call after the deal was announced and said he was happy to get an extra year on his contract with gives him a bit of cushion but also motivates him to grow and get better. For the Red Wings, the deal comes with some control as Fabbri will still be a restricted free agent at the conclusion of this new 2 year extension.

He noted that his preference would be to play center but that’s he’s used to playing the wing.