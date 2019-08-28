NHL Rumors: Maple Leafs, Flyers, Flames, Oilers, More

In today’s NHL rumor rundown there is news regarding Jesse Puljujarvi heading out of Edmonton and back to Finland, and just what GM Ken Holland is looking for in a trade. The Philadelphia Flyers decided not to add a KHL winger, and Calgary Flames defenseman Travis Hamonic knows he could be traded but is trying not to think about it and one knowledgeable former GM says he would bet a sizeable amount of money that Auston Matthews leaves Toronto at the end of his current deal.

Holland Could Still Move Puljujarvi

Despite signing a one-year contract in Finland, Jesse Puljujarvi’s new deal does have an out-clause if he’s able to join an NHL team before December 1. TSN’s Ryan Rishaug notes in a series of tweets that might still be possible.

Edmonton Oilers forward Jesse Puljujarvi (Anne-Marie Sorvin-USA TODAY Sports)

In one of his tweets, Rishaug wrote that it sounds like there is some interest out there for the player and that GM Ken Holland did speak with a number of teams before Puljujarvi signed his deal. The reason a trade didn’t happen was that his asking price wasn’t met. That price is a prospect with top-nine forward potential and a draft pick.

In another post, Rishaug wrote:

Perhaps a player straight across, but would need to be someone who plays right away and has contract left. I don’t believe a 2nd round pick straight up gets a deal done at this time. Oilers made several attempts to bring Jesse back into the fold, but player insists on change.

On NHL.com, there is an article that notes Holland explained he knows what he wants in any deal and would accept a few different scenarios. “I’ve had some good talks, a couple of conversations with teams that have intrigued me, but ultimately, it’s not quite there,” he said.

Flyers Passed on Burdasov

Flyers beat writer Sam Carchidi notes that a source has said that the agent for KHL winger Anton Burdasov had approached the Philadelphia Flyers recently to see if there was a fit for this season, but the Flyers decided they weren’t interested.

Source: The agent for KHL left winger Anton Burdasov approached the #Flyers recently, but they have decided to go with what they have. — Sam Carchidi (@BroadStBull) August 26, 2019

Burdasov was one of the leading KHL goal scorers last season and around September 2018 had informed a number of people he wanted to try the NHL. So far, he’s had no luck.

Hamonic Ignoring Trade Rumors

Kristen Anderson of the Calgary Sun writes that Calgary Flames defenseman Travis Hamonic is trying to ignore trade rumors out of Calgary even though he knows they are out there.

Travis Hamonic, Calgary Flames (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Saying he tries to stay away from all that stuff, Hamonic explained:

“I obviously really like being here and feel I fit in well with the group and the team. I think you can’t listen to any of that outside noise and have to focus on the task at hand, which is waking up every day in the summertime and getting into the gym, training. And then when that’s over with, you just try to be a dad and not let any of that outside stuff affect you … for me, I just go about my business.” source – ‘Hamonic embracing family life and ready for upcoming Flames season’ – Calgary Sun – Kristen Anderson – 08/27/2019

There was also a sense that Hamonic wouldn’t be opposed to a trade if he were being moved to a contender. He said, “Every year you play is, for me, another year you haven’t won.”

Markov Joins Octagon Hockey

Defenseman Andrei Markov has hired Allan Walsh of Octagon Hockey in an attempt to increase his chances of finding work in the NHL this season. Markov is currently training in Florida and while he was hoping to get another shot with the Montreal Canadiens, it could be that he would be open to a number of NHL options if they were to present themselves.

(Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports)

On the positive side of things, Walsh is one of the most successful agents in hockey and represents some of the top players. One can’t imagine he would take on Markov if he didn’t think there was at least a chance he could find the veteran d-man work in the NHL.

Matthews to Leave Toronto in Five Years?

According to Brian Burke of Sportsnet, Auston Matthews is more likely to leave the Toronto Maple Leafs than he is to stay after his current five-year deal expires.

Toronto Maple Leafs center Auston Matthews (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn)

Burke said, “I agast at a five-year term where you walk a guy out in five years and I believe he’s out in five years.” Burke was referring to the fact that the Maple Leafs signed a deal with Matthews would leave him an unrestricted free agent when the term was done, simply to drop the annual average cap hit.

When asked why he thought Matthews would leave, it was because of the tax advantages that come with not playing in Toronto. Matthews is from Arizona and there would be an attraction not only to going home but to saving a ton of money by doing so.

