In today’s NHL rumor rundown, the Edmonton Oilers are rumored to be interested in a free agent center that surprisingly hasn’t landed a contract yet. The Tampa Bay Lightning may have an interest in a free agent who is willing to sign at a discounted price and the Chicago Blackhawks may hang on to a young recently drafted rookie once the season opens.

Oilers Interested in Brassard

The Edmonton Journal’s Kurt Leavins has confirmed the Edmonton Oilers’ interest in the veteran center Derick Brassard. Of all the free agents not yet signed to NHL organizations, perhaps Brassard is the closest to landing a new job.

Colorado Avalanche center Derick Brassard (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Leavins reports that Brassard is seeking upwards of $4 million per season and the Oilers are not willing or able to pay that. Realizing he did not have a great season last year and he’s older, it’s unlikely he gets what he’s asking for.

Leavins writes:

UFA Derick Brassard remains unsigned. And it’s August. The Oilers have some interest in him as a potential 3C. Problem is, Brassard’s camp has been asking for far in excess ($4m) of what the Oilers are willing to pay. Then again…no one else has stepped up, yet, either. Although I hear Montreal has some interest. source – ‘Jesse Puljujarvi’s stubborn streak has not just been in evidence around the negotiating table: 9 Things’ – Kurt Leavins – The Edmonton Journal – 08/04/2019

Still with the Oilers, Leavins suggests Edmonton might not bring in any PTO contracts including Scottie Upshall who they invited last season but couldn’t make it due to injury.

He also suggests that while Peter Chiarelli is a candidate in Minnesota for the new GM position, talk of how things ended in Edmonton have begun to surface. Saying he completely “lost the room” when he traded Ryan Strome, he was warned against doing so by players and coaches but ignored everyone. At that point, the entire organization knew he had no plan.

Related: Puljujarvi’s Comments Likely Ruined Any Future Oilers Relationship

Lightning Interested in Shattenkirk?

The Athletic’s Joe Smith notes in a recent article that the Tampa Bay Lightning had serious interest in Kevin Shattenkirk back in 2017 before he eventually signed with the New York Rangers. Now a free agent, Smith wonders if the team might have interest again?

New York Rangers right wing Pavel Buchnevich celebrates with Kevin Shattenkirk (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn)

Smith feels that a Shattenkirk fit makes sense and could work out as a short-term and cheap option and the Lightning let a couple of their bigger-name defensemen leave in free agency.

Smith writes:

I’m told that money and term aren’t big issues for Shattenkirk, who will still be getting paid by the Rangers the next four seasons. The Lightning, with Tuesday’s trade of Ryan Callahan’s contract, have $11.1 million of cap space for next season, with Brayden Point and Adam Erne still left to sign. So there’s a little wiggle room. Shattenkirk was intrigued by the Lightning a few years back. Could he be a fit now? source – ‘Roundtable: Should Lightning take another shot at ex-Rangers D Kevin Shattenkirk?’ – Joe Smith – The Athletic – 08/01/2019

Related: NHL Rumors: Oilers, Maple Leafs, Wild, More

Blackhawks to Keep Dach on Main Roster

Charlie Roumeliotis of NBC Sports Chicago writes that it is believed the Chicago Blackhawks will seriously consider keeping 2019 third-overall pick Kirby Dach on the roster entering the season.

Kirby Dach, Chicago Blackhawks, 2019 NHL Draft (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers

Chicago has an opening for a third-line center and if Dach performs well at training camp he could get the gig over another free agent or trade possibility to plug that hole.

Related: NHL Rumors: Shattenkirk, Wild, Hurricanes, More

Boeser Wants $7 Million

While on TSN Radio Vancouver, Ben Kuzma said on TSN 1040 that Vancouver Canucks restricted free agent forward Brock Boeser is seeking $7 million per season.

Brock Boeser, Vancouver Canucks, Nov. 21, 2017 (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Interestingly, while many believe Boeser will be a star and the Canucks shouldn’t argue with thh ask and pony up the money, J.D. Burke writes, “I get the impulse, but I’m not sure I’d fault the Canucks for trying to save every dollar possible. Especially considering their cap crunch.”

Burke adds that because the Canucks didn’t fight hard enough to get good deals on some other contracts that should have been lower cost for them, Vancouver has to pinch pennies in other places.

Related: NHL Rumors: Wild, Rangers, Flames, Oilers, More