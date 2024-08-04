NHL Rumors: Oilers, Maple Leafs, Flyers,

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, an important player for the Edmonton Oilers has changed agencies, potentially in preparation for his upcoming extension talks. Meanwhile, did Jani Hakanpaa offer up a hint about his future with the Toronto Maple Leafs this week? Finally, how closely with the Philadelphia Flyers be watching the dynamic between John Tortorella and Matvei Michkov next season? If it doesn’t go well, what happens?

Stuart Skinner Changes Hockey Agents

Oilers goaltender Stuart Skinner will enter the second season of his three-year contract extension he signed in 2024-25, carrying a $2.6 million AAV. Although he’s a year away from extension talks, Skinner has changed representation to Alpha Hockey, as announced by agent Ray Petkau. Could he be prepping for his upcoming negotiations?

Stuart Skinner of the Edmonton Oilers makes a save during the second period in Game One of the Second Round of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs against the Vancouver Canucks (Photo by Jeff Vinnick/NHLI via Getty Images)

Skinner, 25, is starting to emerge as a legitimate star goaltender in the NHL. His performance as a rookie was rewarded with a three-year deal. He proceeded to earn the starting role in Edmonton in 2023 and played extremely well in the postseason in both 2023 and 2024.

He’s had his share of inconsistencies, but it’s clear he’s the guy in Edmonton now and his work as a whole has put him up there as one of Canada’s better netminders. He’ll be aiming for a more lucrative, long-term deal when he negotiates his next contract. It is possible, this is also simply a switch about fit. His new agency is known for representing goaltenders.

Is Hakanpaa Hinting He’s Not Signed With the Maple Leafs?

The Toronto Maple Leafs reportedly secured Dallas Stars defenseman Jani Hakanpää on the first day of NHL free agency, signing him to a two-year, $4 million deal. However, the deal remains unannounced by Toronto, and Hakanpää’s career is in jeopardy due to a knee injury. Some were shocked to learn that he was going to return to the NHL when he was rumored to have signed in Toronto.

Maybe over-analyzing, but how often do active NHL players wear the jersey of their former team at events?



I don't think this Hakanpää deal is happening with TOR. It's definitely not done at least. pic.twitter.com/rOnNVanBPZ — leafsnationnews (@LNNinstagram) August 3, 2024

A recent photograph of Hakanpää at a charity golf event, where he posed with a fan wearing a Stars sweater, has fueled speculation on social media that he won’t be joining the Leafs. Of course, this isn’t anything officially ruling him out of coming to Toronto. Still, this hint suggests that the anticipated deal might not come to fruition.

What Happens if Michkov and Tortorella Bump Heads in Philadelphia?

Philadelphia Flyers head coach John Tortorella’s relationship with rookie Matvei Michkov will be closely watched this coming season. According to Kevin Kurz of The Athletic, the number of goals Michkov scores won’t be as important as his overall development. General manager Daniel Briere emphasized the advantage of bringing Michkov to North America now, allowing Tortorella to shape his growth.

Kurz writes:

That relationship is going to be under a microscope considering Tortorella’s history and how, at times in Russia, Michkov didn’t always handle frustration the right way — something he admitted to the Flyers’ scouting staff in Nashville before they even drafted him, according to multiple people in the room. source – ‘Signs abound that Flyers rebuild might not have to last much longer’ – Kevin Kurz – The Athletic – 07/30/2024

This relationship is crucial, considering Tortorella’s coaching style and Michkov’s admitted struggles with handling hurdles in his hockey career. Tortorella’s demanding approach has been the subject of controversy in the past. Will the Flyers allow that relationship to sour?

If all goes well, Michkov could become a significantly better NHL player within two years than if he had stayed in the KHL. However, if Tortorella isn’t the right fit with a future star on the roster, what happens if friction arises and his progress stalls?