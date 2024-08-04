Sabres Need to Give Zach Benson the Chance to Shine

The Buffalo Sabres will be once again brimming with young talent as they go into the 2024-25 NHL season, and among them is Zach Benson, who had a solid 2023-24 season. As he looks to his sophomore season, he has a lot that he can improve on between his speed, decision-making, and finishing ability, but as he now has a full NHL season under his belt and a seasoned NHL coach at his back, the odds are good that his second year will be an exciting one.

Benson has the tenacity of a grinder, the skills of a future superstar, and the can-do attitude that the Sabres will need if they are successful this season. His performance may not make or break their season by any means, but he can certainly be a player who plays a significant role if he gets the opportunity and runs with it.

Benson’s Growth Potential

Despite playing some center in his major junior career, he spent nearly his entire time in the NHL playing the wing. He was given plenty of chances to find chemistry with different teammates as he cycled through Tage Thompson, Jordan Greenway, Dylan Cozens, Peyton Krebs, and Kyle Okposo. He looked the most at home when he was with Greenway on the third line or alongside Cozens on the second line, as they both complemented his forward-pressing, aggressive play style very well. Benson is a relentless hound when it comes to attacking the puck, so having teammates willing to dig down low and go with him to make plays and teammates who can finish the plays he makes will be the key to his success.

Zach Benson’s First NHL goal as he goes between his legs for a highlight reel finish.

As the roster takes shape for this coming season, the question will remain where returning coach Lindy Ruff will slot him. The current roster is mostly the same, besides the third line, which now features newly acquired Ryan McLeod, who will likely center the third line. Benson will need to kick up his speed to keep up with Mcleod, but he could definitely do it. He has the potential to play wing for either Cozens or McLeod, depending on how good he looks out of the gate. When last season started, Benson looked unstoppable, and at different points of the season, he matched that hype (most notably with his first NHL goal). With the Sabres still looking for someone to fill the hole in their top six, Benson should be given a chance to prove he can play on the second line with Cozens and Jack Quinn before being relegated to the third line.

Predicting Benson’s Stats

Should Benson be given the chance to play regular minutes on the second line, he will have a very successful season. His 30 points in 71 games during the 2023-24 campaign were respectable for sure, but with a more stable and increased role, he could do a lot more. In today’s NHL, seeing dramatic increases in point totals from players like Benson is rare, but he was trending in the right direction at the end of last season, and that leads me to believe that he could have a solid jump in his point totals by the end of the 2024-25 season. With that being said, I feel comfortable saying his stat lines will look something like this:

Goals – 18

Assists – 30

Games played – 80

Plus/Minus – Plus-13

PIM – 45

Shooting % – 12.4%

Power Play Points – 7

Shots – 146

Zach Benson, Buffalo Sabres (Evan Sabourin / The Hockey Writers)

Giving Benson some increased ice time 5-on-5 also means that he will likely get some additional power play time this coming season as well. As he scored zero power play goals in 2023-24 but had two assists, I can see him scoring his first one and having a few more assists to finish with seven man-advantage points by the end of the campaign. Benson being a rock-solid two-way playmaker and finisher gives him some well-rounded stat predictions. Seeing him in a full-blown scoring role, if Ruff sees him as that, will be something very exciting, especially since he has the work ethic to earn that spot.

Benson Is a Huge Part of the Sabres’ Future

Despite what some say about his size, Benson is still young and ambitious, and he has the makings of a potential superstar. The Sabres got him for an absolute steal when they drafted him at 13th overall in the 2023 Draft, and they have certainly not regretted that choice by any means. He is a cornerstone caliber player that the Sabres can continue to build on slowly and develop as he grows in the NHL. As he becomes a better player, he will only become a better leader, too.

The Sabres may have their next likely captain in Rasmus Dahlin, but someone like Benson cannot be overlooked for such a title in around five years. He is everything they want and needs on the ice, and as he steps onto that ice in year two, he will have a lot to show. The Sabres have much to accomplish on a team level in the coming season, and Benson will help them get there. Whether he does it from the second or third line will remain to be seen, but regardless of his position, he will be a player to watch all season long.