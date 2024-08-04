Calgary Flames’ 2024-25 Breakout Candidates

If the Calgary Flames are to have any chance at success this coming season, they will need some unexpected players to put together strong years. This is a team in the early stages of a rebuild, and with that comes low expectations. What it also presents, however, is plenty of opportunity.

The Flames have several talented young players who figure to get a chance to showcase themselves this coming season. It’s up to them to prove they are capable of playing regular minutes at the NHL level. Here are four players in particular who could be poised for a breakout season.

Matt Coronato

Since being selected 13th overall in the 2021 NHL Draft, Matt Coronato has been viewed as one of the Flames’ top prospects. The 21-year-old played two seasons with Harvard University following his draft selection and elected to turn pro for the 2023-24 campaign.

Matt Coronato, Calgary Flames (Photo by Brett Holmes/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Coronato’s skill was evident in his rookie season at the pro level, as he managed 42 points in 41 games with the Calgary Wranglers of the American Hockey League (AHL). His NHL production was far less, with just nine points in 34 games, though that was to be expected given his age. With one year of experience, he should be far more comfortable entering 2024-25 and could be in store for a big season.

Dustin Wolf

After three straight seasons of domination in the AHL, Dustin Wolf’s time appears to finally be arriving. Just over a month ago, the Flames decided to trade starting goalie Jacob Markstrom to the New Jersey Devils, indicating that they are going to give Wolf a shot at proving his worth at the NHL level.

There is a chance that things don’t go as hoped for Wolf, as he will be playing behind a very inexperienced blue line. That said, he is viewed as one of the NHL’s top goaltending prospects for a reason, and if anyone can overcome difficult circumstances to shine, it’s him.

Jakob Pelletier

Though there has been some doubt lately about Jakob Pelletier’s future as an NHLer, it was only a short time ago that he was viewed as one of the best prospects the Flames had. The 23-year-old was a point-per-game player in each of his first two seasons in the AHL, but he had a rough 2023-24 campaign after missing the first several months due to a shoulder injury.

Jakob Pelletier, Calgary Flames (Photo by Gerry Thomas/NHLI via Getty Images)

While his spot on the Flames roster isn’t guaranteed this upcoming season, Pelletier should be able to secure one with a strong performance in training camp. If that is to happen, his extremely high skill level may finally show itself at the NHL level and remind Flames fans why they were so excited about him just a few years ago.

Daniil Miromanov

After being acquired by the Flames in exchange for Noah Hanifin, Daniil Miromanov proclaimed he would become one of the NHL’s best defencemen in the coming years. It was an incredibly bold statement from the 27-year-old, given that he had just 29 games of NHL experience, though the promise he showed in 20 games to close out the season with the Flames gives fans reason to be optimistic.

What is obvious about Miromanov is that he possesses plenty of offensive talent. He appears to be a player who wasn’t given an opportunity until now, so despite his age, he has plenty of potential. He will be an interesting player to monitor this coming season.

Plenty of Positives in a Potentially Frustrating Season

As long and difficult as rebuilds can feel for a fan base, there is also plenty of excitement that comes with them. Several young pieces, most notably the players mentioned above, will give fans a reason to feel excited about the future. While there appear to be some bumps along the road, they should help fans feel as though there is light at the end of the tunnel.