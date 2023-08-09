NHL Rumors: Oilers, Wild, Rangers, Canucks, Maple Leafs

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, it is being reported that the Edmonton Oilers are bringing Brandon Sutter in on a professional tryout. Meanwhile, did Matt Dumba misread the free agency market after garnering limited interest at last season’s NHL Trade Deadline? The New York Rangers face a tough decision with Ryan Lindgren, and could Elias Pettersson be waiting to see what happens with Auston Matthews before signing a new deal with the Vancouver Canucks?

Brandon Sutter Will Join the Oilers on a PTO

Per Oilers Now host Bob Stauffer, the Edmonton Oilers have extended an invitation to former NHL forward Brandon Sutter for a professional tryout (PTO) at their training camp. Stauffer tweeted on Tuesday, “Down in Red Deer for the Battle of Alberta Golf Tournament for the Central Alberta Child Advocacy Centre Hearing that Brandon Sutter, 34, 6’3” right shot center…who hasn’t played the last couple of seasons… Will be coming to @EdmontonOilers Training Camp on a PTO.”

DENVER, COLORADO – FEBRUARY 02: Brandon Sutter #20 of the Vancouver Canucks plays the Colorado Avalanche at the Pepsi Center on February 02, 2019 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

After concluding his previous $4.375-million AAV contract over five years in the 2020-21 season, he signed with Canucks on a one-year deal for 2021-22. However, COVID-related recovery delays kept him sidelined. Now, he seems poised for NHL action. In contrast, the cap-strapped Edmonton Oilers, set to sign RFA Evan Bouchard, seek budget-friendly roster additions. Thus, the unsurprising offer of a professional tryout (PTO) to Sutter for the upcoming season. Healthy, Sutter fits the bill—a dependable defensive center noted for shot-blocking and Canucks’ penalty-kill contributions.

Wild Didn’t Have Anyone Show Interest in Matt Dumba

During a recent appearance on Sportsnet 590 radio, NHL Insider Frank Seravalli revealed a surprising piece of news regarding recently-signed UFA defenseman Matt Dumba: the Minnesota Wild experienced a lack of inquiries about his availability during the trade deadline. The reason was apparently that teams saw Dumba as too risky an addition.

The limited interest in Dumba was attributed to factors such as his substantial cap hit of $6 million and his status as a healthy scratch during that time period. With that information in hand, Seravalli notes it was fascinating that Dumba’s expectations did not align with the actual market dynamics.

“The Minnesota Wild did not receive one single phone call… inquiring about (Matt Dumba)’s availability at the trade deadline,” Seravalli said. He added, “He needs to reshape his game and reboot himself.” Seravalli suggested the prudent choice might have entailed following a path similar to Oliver Ekman-Larsson’s approach: opting to join a strong team like Florida, even if it meant accepting a slightly reduced salary.

Rangers Looking to Lock Up Ryan Lindgren

The New York Rangers, as per Arthur Staple of The Athletic, seem inclined to secure defenseman Ryan Lindgren with a lengthy contract extension, but at a favorable annual value (AAV). Staple suggests that unless an agreement is near, the option of trading Lindgren may be considered.

Ryan Lindgren, New York Rangers (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Lindgren has emerged as a pivotal presence on the Rangers’ blue line in recent seasons, and as a 25-year-old shutdown defenseman, he’s a solid partner with Adam Fox on the top pairing. Retaining Lindgren is a priority for the Rangers given his performance. Staple writes:

I could see, if the Rangers decide they agree with you, this being a long-term/lower-AAV deal. Something like 7-8 years in the upper 3/low 4-million range, the type of deal you see Lightning players sign to keep the cap flexibility. It would certainly be a deal that won’t age well by year 4 or 5, but that’s the price of retaining your young free agents. source – ‘Filip Chytil’s future, Jacob Trouba buyout, and Ryan Lindgren contract possibilities: Rangers mailbag, Part 2’ – Arthur Staple – The Athletic – 08/08/2023

Could Elias Pettersson Wait For Auston Matthews to Sign?

This summer, Elias Pettersson and his agents face an intriguing decision: commit to an extension now or venture into the upcoming season without one. A pivotal consideration revolves around whether they should wait for Auston Matthews’ forthcoming extension – a potential game-changer as a new benchmark.

Elias Pettersson, Vancouver Canucks (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Harman Dayal, as reported by The Athletic, shared insights from an anonymous NHL agent who mused:

“Nobody expects Auston Matthews to give the Leafs any kind of discount, but you never know. “But probably, on balance, there is a greater risk on the Canucks’ side that the new Matthews contract will somewhat pull up the rest of the star players. source – ‘NHL agent poll: Could Elias Pettersson consider a short-term contract with Canucks?’ – Harman Dayal – The Athletic – 08/03/2023

The prudent “wait-and-observe” strategy offers a few advantages and if looking at Matthews’ extension as a potential comparable, Pettersson could sign for two to five years. This approach offers Pettersson valuable flexibility and a chance to hit the free agency market again in his 20s.