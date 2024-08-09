NHL Rumors: Canucks, Capitals, Red Wings

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, there is speculation about what Brock Boeser’s next contract might look like. Meanwhile, the Washington Capitals are not likely serious contenders in the Patrik Laine trade “sweepstakes”. Finally, is there any concern in Detroit that the Red Wings still haven’t signed Moritz Seider or Lucas Raymond yet?

What Will Boeser Be Worth On His Next Deal?

Brock Boeser is entering the final season of his three-year contract with a $6.65 million cap hit. According to Patrick Johnston of The Province, following a career-best season with 40 goals and 73 points in 81 games, Boeser is in a strong position for his next contract negotiation.

Johnston writes:

Another big year will surely land him a strong raise — but even if he doesn’t hit the 40-goal marker, which he did in 2023-24, he can still put himself in a strong negotiating position if repeats the strong overall play he showed last season. source – ‘Canucks: Does Brock Boeser, top-30 NHL winger, deserve a raise?’ – Patrick Johnston – The Province – 08/07/2024

Boeser, 27, is not quite at the level of the top NHL wingers, but his solid two-way play places him just below the highest-paid players. Johnston makes a contract comparison to players like Troy Terry, Matt Boldy, Anders Lee, and Gabriel Landeskog, all earning around $7 million annually. Johnston suggests Boeser’s next contract could land between $7 million and $8 million per year on a seven or eight-year deal.

If Boeser repeats his 40-goal performance, his value could push into the $9 million range or more, especially if he tests free agency.

Capitals Also Not Seriously Looking at Laine

Although the Washington Capitals made some moves this offseason, it is being reported that they are not heavy contenders for a Patrik Laine trade. According to Sammi Silber of The Hockey News, the salary cap concerns in Washington are the main reason, but they also have other business to take care of first.

Silber writes:

The Capitals are still waiting on word regarding T.J. Oshie’s status for the upcoming season, and though him going on long-term injured reserve along with Nicklas Backstrom will help free up some room, D.C. would likely have to give up more or do more to free space for Laine’s services.

An update on Oshie is not expected until closer to training camp.

What’s The Latest on Raymond and Seider in Detroit?

As the Detroit Red Wings approach training camp next month, concerns have arisen about the contracts of their top young players, Moritz Seider and Lucas Raymond. Both restricted free agents (RFAs), both remain unsigned, but head coach Derek Lalonde isn’t worried.

Moritz Seider, Detroit Red Wings (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Speaking on Wednesday, Lalonde emphasized that this is a normal part of the process with RFAs, and the Red Wings retain their rights. Helene St. James of The Detroit Free Press writes:

Both are eligible to be signed to the maximum eight-year term — but either or both may prefer a shorter deal that will allow them to renegotiate in a few years when the salary cap will have gone up, potentially allowing for an even fatter deal. source – ‘Derek Lalonde ‘not worried’ Detroit Red Wings Moritz Seider, Lucas Raymond still unsigned’ – Helene St. James – Detroit Free Press – 08/07/2024

Seider, 23, and Raymond, 22, could be in line for significant contracts. Seider, a standout defenseman, is expected to command between $9-10 million annually, while forward Raymond is likely to see a deal in the $7-7.5 million range.

While general manager Steve Yzerman handles the contract details, Lalonde has maintained contact with both players during the offseason. Their discussions have focused on progress and team building rather than contract negotiations.

