NHL Rumors: Devils’ Priority, Hughes Decision & Was Jarry Trade Real?

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Edmonton Oilers are trying to navigate their goaltending uncertainty, and one insider reveals whether the rumored trade between the Oilers and Pittsburgh Penguins was ever real. Meanwhile, the New Jersey Devils are weighing major trade priorities, and league insiders continue to track increasing chatter around Ryan O’Reilly, Quinn Hughes and Steven Stakmos. Meanwhile, where do the Vancouver Canucks sit on their willingness to talk about or move Hughes?

Was a Jarry Trade to the Oilers Ever a Serious Possibility?

The Tristan Jarry-to-Edmonton storyline really picked up steam this weekend, and Elliotte Friedman offered an update on whether the Jarry trade was ever finalized, or even real.

After an online report suggested Jarry had been traded to the Oilers with 50% retention, Friedman dug into what was real and what wasn’t. While no deal was ever completed—nor close—Edmonton’s interest was legitimate.

Tristan Jarry, Pittsburgh Penguins (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Friedman confirmed the Oilers discussed a potential tandem of Jarry and Stuart Skinner rather than replacing one with the other. The idea of pairing them appealed to Edmonton, and might still do so. Friedman believed that the speculation trickled down to backup Calvin Pickard,who seemed uneasy about his future in Edmonton, knowing a Jarry addition would likely squeeze him out.

Related: Oilers News & Rumours: Jarry Speculation, Goalie Hug Sparks Conversation, Walman

The primary roadblock is that Pittsburgh refuses to retain salary on Jarry. With two more seasons remaining at $5.4 million, the Penguins have made it clear they aren’t reducing that hit for anyone. For the Oilers—one of the league’s tightest cap teams—that’s means the deal is a no-go. To acquire Jarry outright, they’d need to move multiple contracts, and Friedman doesn’t believe the Oilers have an appetite to dissect their roster.

The Oilers like Jarry, and one phone call can always change everything. But without major financial maneuvering, this was not a deal that was ever close.

Who Are the Devils Prioritizing as Rumors Swirl?

The New Jersey Devils continue to be one of the most active—and complicated—teams in trade discussions. GM Tom Fitzgerald is exploring upgrades and names like Quinn Hughes, Steven Stamkos, and Ryan O’Reilly have been linked to his discussions.

Friedman reiterated that the Devils are “dollar-in, dollar-out,” and would need to clear significant contracts before adding any of the three players.

As Friedman noted Monday, New Jersey likes the idea of adding O’Reilly—arguably the most attainable option. That said, they would likely need to make a secondary trade to clear space first.

Canucks Refusing to Talk About Hughes Trade

The Hughes situation is even more delicate in Vancouver, where the Canucks are reportedly refusing to talk about it. Teams are calling, and there was a conversation between the Devils and Canucks, but Vancouver is keeping things tight-lipped, which is interesting considering how public Jim Rutherford was when all of the trade speculation began.

Friedman noted that even Hughes isn’t sure that the Devils are currently the right fit. Friedman explained: