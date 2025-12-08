Flames’ Week Ahead: Schedule & Storylines – Wolf, Sharangovich, Parekh & Trade Rumours

Here are the biggest storylines for the Calgary Flames and their schedule for the week of Dec. 8-14.

After a grueling start to the 2025-26 season that saw the Flames play 18 of their first 28 games on the road, the team has finally returned to Calgary for a crucial stretch. They are currently 11-15-4 and sitting near the bottom of the standings, but they have won two straight games on home ice, including a 2-0 shutout over the Utah Mammoth on Saturday. With 19 of their next 28 games at home leading up to the Olympic break, the primary narrative is whether they can use this home-heavy schedule to claw back into the playoff picture.

Dustin Wolf’s Resurgence

Goaltender Dustin Wolf is a major bright spot right now. After some inconsistency earlier in the year, he has turned his season around, allowing two or fewer goals in seven of his last 12 outings. He is coming off a 28-save shutout against Utah (his second of the season), stabilizing the crease while the team tries to find offensive consistency.

The Trade Rumour Mill

Despite the recent wins, the Flames’ overall position in the standings (near the league basement) has kept the trade rumour mill active.

Rasmus Andersson: He is playing some of the best hockey of his career and his trade value is reportedly high, leading to increased speculation about his future.

Blake Coleman: The veteran forward is also generating interest from contending teams (reportedly including the Toronto Maple Leafs) as the league looks toward the trade deadline.

Spark from Sharangovich

Yegor Sharangovich has struggled to find the back of the net this season (only 4 goals in 26 games), but he provided a massive spark by scoring the game-winner just 16 seconds into Saturday’s game against Utah. The team will be looking to see if this breaks his slump, as they desperately need secondary scoring to support Nazem Kadri and the top line.

Zayne Parekh & World Juniors

Top defensive prospect Zayne Parekh has returned to practice in a non-contact jersey after recovering from an upper-body injury sustained in November. The current plan is for the Flames to loan him to Team Canada for the World Junior Championship, with camp beginning mid-December. This allows him to return to competitive play on a big stage rather than rushing back into the NHL lineup immediately.

Flames Schedule for Dec. 8 – 14

Date Opponent Time (MT) Venue Context Mon, Dec 8 vs. Buffalo Sabres 7:00 PM Scotiabank Saddledome The Flames look to extend their home winning streak to three games. Wed, Dec 10 vs. Detroit Red Wings 6:30 PM Scotiabank Saddledome A key opportunity to bank points before hitting the road. Sat, Dec 13 @ Los Angeles Kings 8:00 PM Crypto.com Arena The team travels to LA to face a Pacific Division rival, kicking off a short road trip.

