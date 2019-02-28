In today’s rumor rundown, we look at the interest in Alex Edler, that the Toronto Maple Leafs are trying to re-sign one of their forwards, why the LA Kings didn’t do much and a couple big injuries in the NHL.

Teams Did Inquire About Alex Edler

Rick Dhaliwal has cited an interview with Elliotte Friedman on Sportsnet 650 where Friedman said the Calgary Flames were one of a few teams going after Vancouver Canucks defenseman Alexander Edler. Friedman also heard that the Pittsburgh Penguins and Columbus Blue Jackets checked in on Edler as well.

Ultimately, Edler decided he didn’t want to leave Vancouver and would not waive his no-trade clause. The Canucks will now focus on signing Edler to an extension.

Maple Leafs Trying to Extend Andreas Johnsson

Darren Dreger is reporting the Toronto Maple Leafs have made attempts as recently as late last week to re-sign pending restricted free agent Andreas Johnsson and there was the preference by Johnsson’s camp to wait.

Johnsson has 19 goals now and could easily be a 25-goal guy by the time the season is done. Being patient is probably the smart move on Johnsson’s part. He will get paid and it will be interesting to see if he stays in Toronto considering the Maple Leafs tight cap situation or if they try to trade him and sell high.

Why Weren’t the LA Kings Active?

The Fourth Period is reporting multiple sources saying that despite Tyler Toffoli not being moved at the trade deadline, there were a few teams that showed interest. Among them were the Boston Bruins and Dallas Stars. One team in particular was heavy in on talks about Toffoli but the deal never materialized.

The Kings had hoped to try and move other players, including forward Jeff Carter, Ilya Kovalchuk, and Trevor Lewis. None of those deals could get completed before the deadline came and went.

Curtis Zupke of the LA Times is reporting the Kings were only able to trade defenseman Oscar Fantenberg and nothing else was really close. Rob Blake said, “We talked about a lot of different things here the past few days.” He added, “This is what took place … the ones that we have in place right here now.”

They were able to move out Jake Muzzin, Nate Thompson and Carl Hagelin prior to Monday’s rush of deals and in the future, expect there to be some interest and whispers surrounding names like Alec Martinez, Jonathan Quick, Trevor Lewis, Kyle Clifford, and, of course, Toffoli, Carter and Kovalchuk.

Taylor Hall and Jesse Puljujarvi Out With Surgery

The New Jersey Devils have officially announced that Taylor Hall underwent arthroscopic knee surgery this week, and will begin rehab immediately. It’s too early to know if he’ll be back at all this season.

Hall has missed NHL action since December 23rd and with the Devils pretty much out of the running in the Eastern Conference, it made sense to not delay the surgery. Chances are the Devils just shut down Hall for the season.

In Edmonton, Jesse Puljujarvi is going to undergo hip surgery. Jason Gregor of TSN is reporting that Puljujarvi will surgery next week and will not play again this season.

This all comes after rumors that there was something fishy going on with Puljujarvi’s injury. He went and got a second opinion on his hip and that second opinion agreed with the first.

