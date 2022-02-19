NHL Rumors: Canucks, Rangers, Maple Leafs, Oilers, Flames, Canadiens

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, Vancouver Canucks’ GM Patrick Allvin commented on some of the players from his roster that have been in the trade rumor mill of late. Meanwhile, the New York Rangers are ready to move Alexandar Georgiev, the Toronto Maple Leafs have a plan for newly-signed prospect Dmitri Ovchinnikov, the Oilers need to find a replacement for Jesse Puljujarvi and the Calgary Flames might be out of the running for Ben Chiarot but Chiarot could be moved in the next few days.

Allvin Talks About Miller and Boeser

While rumors continue to swirl regarding both J.T. Miller and Brock Boeser, GM Patrick Allvin has his own plans, many of which he suggested don’t match the media’s narrative. As per Rick Dhaliwal, Allvin said of any trade regarding J.T. Miller: “I am not going to trade a player just for the media. J.T. has been our most consistent and best player.”

J.T. Miller, Vancouver Canucks (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

When it came to Boeser, Allvin seemed to confirm reports that any trade would be about Boeser’s contract negotiations. Dhaliwal quoted the GM: “He is a really really good player, he is a goal scorer. We will see where it goes with his camp.”

Rangers Ready to Move Georgiev

From Larry Brooks of the New York Post, he believes the Rangers may trade goaltender Alexandar Georgiev at the NHL Trade Deadline, suggesting this is the team’s last opportunity to get something in return for a goalie who just hasn’t been good enough. With his status as a pending RFA, the Rangers might look for a cheaper option.

Alexandar Georgiev, New York Rangers (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Georgiev makes $2.5 million on the cap which is affordable for some teams that might be looking to make an upgrade in net. Meanwhile, Brooks isn’t convinced the Rangers will want to pay Georgiev’s qualifying offer and suggests Detroit’s Thomas Greiss or Vancouver’s Jaro Halak could be better options to back up Igor Shesterkin.

Maple Leafs Won’t Have Ovchinnikov Right Away

The Toronto Leafs signed forward prospect Dmitri Ovchinnikov to a 3-year ELC this week. There is a high ceiling for the prospect but fans won’t necessarily get to see a look at the player yet. His time playing in Russia isn’t quite over as his agent Shumi Babaev told Lance Hornby of the Toronto Sun that even though 19-year-old’s deal with Sibir Novosibirsk was terminated, Ovchinnikov will be loaned back to Sibir for 2022-23.

Related: Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Matthews, Rielly, Campbell & a Statement

A lack of a KHL opportunity could have meant he was technically destined to join the AHL Marlies this season, but that’s not the immediate plan.

Oilers Will Need to Replace Jesse Puljujarvi

Edmonton Oilers head coach Jay Woodcroft confirmed that Jesse Puljujarvi‘s lower-body injury will keep him out for about four weeks. That’s not good news for the Oilers who have been on a roll and Puljujarvi was starting to produce again. It isn’t clear who will take Puljujarvi’s spot on the top line alongside Connor McDavid and Zach Hyman.

Jesse Puljujarvi, Edmonton Oilers (Photo by Richard A. Whittaker/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

In the game where Puljujarvi went down, it was Kailer Yamamoto, but according to Daniel Nugent-Bowman of The Athletic, it could be a situation where Woodcroft splits the minutes among many forwards. Nugent-Bowman writes:

The Oilers have used 11 forwards and seven blueliners by choice under Woodcroft. Expect that lineup construction to continue until Duncan Keith (concussion/upper body) returns from injury. … Based on what happened in Thursday’s game after Puljujarvi departed, it’s likely Ryan McLeod is moved up and gets more minutes on the wing. Devin Shore could get time at fourth centre. At least one of Tyler Benson and Brendan Perlini should draw back in.” source – ‘Oilers’ Jesse Puljujärvi out for four weeks with lower-body injury’ – The Athletic Staff – 02/18/2022

Canadiens Want to Make Chiarot Trade Now

Frank Seravalli on the DFO Podcast spoke about Ben Chiarot’s odds to stay in Canada and said: “I think Calgary is out now. I don’t think they can afford the acquisition cost, and I don’t think he’s number one or two or three on Toronto’s list.” Many believe the defenseman will be moved to the United States with the St. Louis Blues among the potentially interested teams.

TSN’s Pierre LeBrun said during the second intermission of Thursday’s game versus the Blues that Kent Hughes has told teams interested in Chiarot to make their best offer for the defenceman because the habs are ready to make to move as soon as possible.