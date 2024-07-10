NHL Rumors: Panthers, Rangers, Oilers

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, could the Florida Panthers trade Aaron Ekblad after losing Brandon Montour and Oliver Ekman-Larsson to free agency? Is Jacob Trouba staying with the New York Rangers? Do the Edmonton Oilers have a path to trading Cody Ceci, should they want to? And, while they figure out their blue line, are they prone to a possible offer sheet from another team?

Is Ekblad the Next Defenseman to Leave Florida?

Emily Kaplan from ESPN joined Jay Onrait on SportsCenter to discuss the Florida Panthers’ plans after winning the Stanley Cup and the possibility of trading Aaron Ekblad. While Ekblad trade rumors remain unconfirmed, the Panthers’ aggressive strategy suggests they might consider it if it benefits the team. Kaplan expects this aggressive approach to continue even thought they could easily get under the salary cap without a big trade.

It isn’t clear whether the Panthers knew they were going to lose as many key pieces of their roster as they did, but the team needs to fill holes, and Ekblad’ may be the type of player who can fetch a healthy return’s $7.5 million gone would clear up cap space to make additions. He’s got one season remaining on his current contract. He has a 12-team no-trade list for 2024-25.

Will Trouba Remain with the Rangers?

Onrait and Kaplan also discussed the recent trade rumors involving New York Rangers captain Jacob Trouba. Reports indicate the Rangers had a potential deal with the Detroit Red Wings, but the 30-year-old defenseman declined, as his wife is still completing her medical residency. The situation turned contentious among many in the fan base, but Kaplan believes Trouba will be in the Rangers’ lineup when the season starts in October, despite the recent tensions.

It remains to be seen if the Rangers will continue trying to move him and send the defenseman to one of the teams not on his 15-team no-trade list. How they would replace him should they move him is an entirely different question.

Oilers Could 100% Trade Cody Ceci

While appearing with Bob Stauffer of Oilers Now, NHL insider Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff recently discussed the fact that should the Oilers want to, they could trade defenseman Cody Ceci. The Oilers are still currently over the salary cap, but more than that, there are mixed feelings about whether the pairing of Ceci and Darnell Nurse is strong enough. And, if not, is Ceci at his price worth having in the bottom pair?

Ceci had moments where he was very good and in the final year of his $3.2 million per year contract, teams will be interested. Seravalli explained:

“I can tell you with 100 percent certainty there is a market for Cody Ceci. Right-shot defensemen in that pay range are always in demand. Just look at the money thrown around this summer. Cody Ceci at that number is probably quite palatable, and likely interesting to some cap-strapped teams. There’s a ‘break glass in case of emergency’ option if Jeff Jackson and the Oilers want it. In the meantime, let’s see what develops.”

There is also some talk, while unlikely, that the Oilers might want to be wary of offer sheets. While Dylan Holloway isn’t a major star yet, his future is promising. He could be the target of an offer sheet. The same applies to Philip Broberg, who took a big step toward the end of the team’s playoff run. Given the Oilers’ cap crunch, prying away either player might be feasible. Holloway, 22, is a prime candidate for a short-term, low-cost bridge deal, as is Broberg.

