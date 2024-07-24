NHL Rumors: Oilers, Maple Leafs, Capitals, Kuznetsov News

The Edmonton Oilers have hired a new general manager and despite the inevitable PR issues that will come with the hire, Stan Bowman is now calling the shots. Meanwhile, Cliff Fletcher has renewed his contract with the Toronto Maple Leafs. Finally, Evgeny Kuznetsov is rumored to be headed to the KHL, but his agent has said the forward is waiting to see if any NHL teams make him an offer worth sticking around for. And, what will the Washington Capitals do with the money that was freed up by his contract termination?

Oilers to Introduce Stan Bowman a GM

The Edmonton Oilers have officially named Stan Bowman as their new General Manager, marking him as the 11th GM in the franchise’s history. This hiring comes despite inevitable backlash from outsiders and fans as he was terminated from his position as GM of the Blackhawks in October 2021 after an independent investigation determined that he, along with Al MacIsaac and Joel Quenneville, did not respond adequately to allegations of sexual assault by the team’s former video coach against forward Kyle Beach during the 2010 Stanley Cup playoffs.

Stan Bowman, Blackhawks General Manager (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Bowman joins the Oilers after a 20-year tenure with the Chicago Blackhawks, where he led the team to three Stanley Cup titles. Oilers CEO Jeff Jackson said of the move, “I believe his vast experience and proven success in this role, together with the important work he has done in his time away from the game, fits our goal of being best in class when it comes to all facets of our organization. Through our many conversations, we share a common vision of where we are as a team and what is required to achieve another Stanley Cup title.”

The Oilers will introduce Stan Bowman as their new GM at 10:30 a.m. this morning. This hire was certainly on the radar but there is still an element of surprise to the official announcement. Many believe the team could have gone in any other direction, but they chose to go this one despite the inevitable backlash. Dustin Nielson of Edmonton Sports Talk tweeted, “The Oilers must believe that Stan Bowman is the most brilliant GM in league history to put themselves in this spotlight when the organization had nothing but great momentum and success this off-season.”

Cliff Fletcher Extending Contract With Maple Leafs

As first reported by Lance Hornby, Cliff Fletcher, soon to turn 89, is extending his contract with the Toronto Maple Leafs for another year as a senior advisor. Despite his age, Fletcher remains deeply involved in the game, dedicating full days to watching NHL, junior, AHL, and NCAA games via a bank of TVs and computer streams.

Fletcher has already spent 17 years in this advisory role and is now set for an 18th year, continuing to provide his extensive hockey knowledge and experience to the organization.

Evgeny Kuznetsov Becomes Free Agent, Weighs NHL and KHL Options

Former Carolina Hurricanes forward Evgeny Kuznetsov has entered free agency after mutually terminating his contract with the team. Despite an underwhelming stint in Carolina, where he recorded only 13 points in 30 games, Kuznetsov’s agent, Shumi Babayev, revealed that the player is considering both NHL and KHL options.

According to Babayev, as many as 15 NHL teams have shown interest. “He just wants to play hockey and be trusted,” Babayev told RB Sport. “He still has the ability to play for many years to come. Kuznetsov is in good physical shape… If there was interest in those teams that count on him and let him show his best qualities, he would also consider them.”

Kuznetsov, who has four 70-point seasons and played a pivotal role in the Washington Capitals’ 2017-18 Stanley Cup victory, is evaluating his next move. While there were reports of a KHL move, he remains open to staying in the NHL. As for what kind of contract he is willing to accept in the NHL, it is expected that it would need to be high enough to stop him from going back to Russia.

Could Capitals Go After Laine?

Dan Rosen of NHL.com said in his recent mailbag article that the Washington Capitals could be a team that shows trade interest in Patrik Laine thanks to the $3.9 million they got back due to the termination of Evgeny Kuznetsov’s contract. Rosen thinks they could be in the mix for Laine once he’s cleared to resume his playing career.

