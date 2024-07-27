NHL Rumors: Penguins, Blackhawks, Blue Jackets

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, what might the Pittsburgh Penguins be thinking about doing with their leftover salary cap space? Meanwhile, how aggressive with the Chicago Blackhawks be when it comes to adding players or clearing space to go after big names in the 2025 offseason? Finally, what kind of trade are the Columbus Blue Jackets looking to make if they move Patrik Laine?

Ways Penguins Can Spend Their Extra Cap Space

Matt Vensel of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette outlines strategies for Kyle Dubas and the Penguins to use their remaining cap space in the coming weeks. He expects the team will spend it as he explains:

The optics would not be great if the Penguins did not spend to the cap ceiling with [Sidney] Crosby still playing at an elite level and the team saying they still aspire to make the playoffs. But they shouldn’t spend it just for the sake of doing it. source – ‘4 ways the Penguins could use their leftover cap space, including another trade’ – Matt Vensel – Pittsburgh Post-Gazette – 07/24/2024

First, he notes that despite adding Kevin Hayes, Blake Lizotte, and Anthony Beauvillier, none are guaranteed top-six forwards. The Penguins need to replace Jake Guentzel and suggested what they have is not enough. Options like Drew O’Connor, who showed promise last season, and Beauvillier are being considered, but no impactful free agents remain.

He also notes the Penguins could look to take on more salary in exchange for assets, similar to their recent trade involving Hayes. This strategy could help them acquire valuable picks or players without sacrificing long-term flexibility. Dubas aims to add a young, impactful player. While Trevor Zegras is an appealing option, the cost may be too high. Alternatives include targeting players like Arthur Kaliyev or Nick Robertson, betting on their untapped potential.

Could the Blackhawks Be Ready to Load Up Next Offseason?

According to Mark Lazerus of The Athletic, the Chicago Blackhawks may be shifting their focus when it comes to adding players and being ready to compete. He notes that GM Kyle Davidson’s willingness to trade next year’s unprotected top pick to Columbus for the chance to draft Ivan Demidov shows the Blackhawks are shifting to the idea of winning sooner than later. That said, he doesn’t necessarily think the team makes a push this season.

While it’s possible they could trade future picks for players, it remains unlikely as such trades are rare. Instead, he explains the team might look for this generation’s Brian Campbell and/or Marian Hossa next summer — the player who signals to both the team and its fans that it’s time to start taking the Blackhawks seriously again. He notes:

With Mitch Marner, Brock Boeser, Nikolaj Ehlers, John Tavares, Shea Theodore and Aaron Ekblad among the players slated for unrestricted free agency next summer, just as players such as Oliver Moore and Levshunov are ready to break into the NHL for good, things could get interesting very quickly. source – Is it OK for Blackhawks fans to actually root for wins? Lazerus mailbag, Part I’ – Mark Lazerus – The Athletic – 07/23/2024

Blue Jackets Would Like to Make a “Hockey Trade”

Aaron Portzline of The Athletic writes in a recent story that Columbus Blue Jackets GM Don Waddell has said he’d like to make a “hockey trade” involving Patrik Laine. Now that Laine is out of the NHL Player’s Assistance Program, conversations will start with teams who are interested.

