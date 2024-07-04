NHL Rumors: Maple Leafs, Predators, Flames, Jets, Senators

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, one NHL analyst reports that the Nashville Predators were encouraged by one of their own to make a blockbuster trade before signing some big names in free agency. Meanwhile, Craig Conroy explained why the Calgary Flames and Oliver Kylington are at an impasse and what comes next. The Winnipeg Jets offered more for Adam Henrique but were unable to land him. Finally, are the Ottawa Senators and Shane Pinto on good terms? It took some drama to get his deal done.

Predators and a Marner Trade?

“Prior to the Predators spending a whack of dough on free agents (Steven) Stamkos, Jonathan Marchessault and Brady Skjei, eq-Leaf Ryan O’Reilly did his very best to convince GM Barry Trotz to make a push and trade for Mitch Marner,” Toronto Star’s Nick Kypreos revealed.

General manager Barry Trotz heard O’Reilly, however, acquiring Marner, who has a full no-movement clause in his contract with the Maple Leafs, likely posed a significant challenge. Consequently, the Predators ultimately decided to focus their efforts on free agency. They didn’t have to give up any assets to make significant additions.

Flames Not Closing Door On Kylington Entirely

The Flames have been unable to get Oliver Kylington signed to a new deal and the defenseman is out there trying to see if a team is willing to offer what he’s looking for on a new deal. Conroy explained that the Flames knew what they wanted and Kylington’s team knew what they wanted, and while the door was closing, it was not closed entirely yet.

Oliver Kylington, Calgary Flames (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

When asked what the hold up is, Conroy said it was about term. They love Kylington, but there are questions after he missed all but 33 games last season because of mental health issues. Giving him a long-term deal is not something they feel comfortable doing because they don’t necessarily know he’s fully healed. They want to mitigate their risk and Kylington wants at least two years and a salary bump.

Jets Took a Run at Adam Henrique

Darren Dreger reported that the Winnipeg Jets offered Edmonton Oilers forward Adam Henrique more money than the Oilers. The rumors suggest that they were willing to pay $3.5 million per season for two years. Bob Stauffer and his guests at Oilers Now suggest there was even more money on the table from teams in free agency that Henrique turned down to stay. The Tampa Bay Lightning were also interested and Jon Cooper called him personally.

As for what the Jets will do next, they need to make moves. They’ve had a relatively quiet free agency period and teams around them have gotten better.

Pinto Not Upset with the Senators

Negotiations between Shane Pinto’s agent, Lewis Gross, and Ottawa Senators general manager, Steve Staios, seemed to hit a snag this offseason. So much so, that there were rumors of potential offer sheets and trade requests. Ultimately, things got worked out and Pinto signed another deal, but it must have felt stressful for the player, who commented that the process felt all too familiar.

After Mathieu Joseph was traded, Staios called Pinto’s camp with a better offer and he jumped on it. In that conversation, there was not a single trace of animosity or lingering bitterness.