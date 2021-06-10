NHL Rumors: Oilers, Bruins, Flyers, Maple Leafs, More

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, after signing Devin Shore to a two-year deal, the Edmonton Oilers are losing a different forward to a long-term contract in Switzerland. Meanwhile, with the Boston Bruins now officially out of the playoffs, there’s a lot of chatter about what they’ll do next. The Philadelphia Flyers are rumored to be in on a couple of big-name defenseman and the Toronto Maple Leafs will likely look to find a replacement for Frederik Andersen on the free agent market or from the fallout of the NHL Expansion Draft.

Oilers Lose Gaetan Haas to Switzerland

Forward Gaetan Haas, who was a pending unrestricted free agent, has reportedly inked a five-year deal with EHC Biel-Bienne in the Swiss A league. This is the same organization Haas grew up playing for prior to playing two years for SC Bern and then jumping to the NHL for two seasons.

Haas performed fairly well at the NHL level, but the scoring production just wasn’t there, nor did he likely see enough game action to be a shoe-in for the Oilers’ roster next season. He appeared in 92 games, scoring seven goals and 13 points. He was a solid defensive player with speed to burn.

This is the second Oilers forward the team has lost to international hockey as it was announced earlier this summer that Joakim Nygard was returning back home to Sweden. The good news is — although not everyone in Edmonton seems to agree it’s good news — is that Shore has signed a two-year extension at $850K per season.

Bruins Offseason Plans

Emily Kaplan and Greg Wyshynski of ESPN took a look at some of the offseason questions the Boston Bruins are facing now that they are officially out of the playoffs. There’s what to do with UFAs David Krejci and Tuukka Rask, plus whether or not to re-sign Taylor Hall and Mike Reilly.

Rask, 34, says he’ll be assessing this offseason to determine if he wants continue playing. He didn’t want to talk about his future Wednesday night but if he elects not to return, the the Bruins are less stressed about the team’s future between the pipes after the emergence of Jeremy Swayman. Meanwhile, Krejci, 35, would have to take a massive pay cut from his $7.5 million if he wants to come back.

Tuukka Rask, Boston Bruins (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

It is expected that the Bruins will find a way to ink new deals with both Hall and Reilly – both fit in nicely after being acquired at that trade deadline. Hall will probably take a sizeable pay cut, but will be looking for a long-term commitment. Reilly will be looking for a raise from his $1.5 million salary but it shouldn’t cost the Bruins a whole lot more.

Hurricanes Immediate Focus is Brind’Amour

According to sources, Carolina has the framework in place that would see head coach Rod Brind’Amour sign an extension and that deal is said to be worth a lot less than he could get if he shopped his services on the open market. Brind’Amour is willing to take less if his assistant coaches are taken care of too.

The expectation is that this deal will get done, but it is intriguing that it has taken so long. Perhaps it was a matter of just waiting for the team’s season to officially end.

Maple Leafs to Look at Free Agent Goalie Market, Plus Expansion Draft Casualties

With buzz that the Pittsburgh Penguins might have eyes on Frederik Andersen, talk is that the Maple Leafs might look to the free agent market to find a 1B to go along with Jack Campbell who is signed for one more season at a team-friendly, $1.65 million.

Kaplan and Wyshynski write: “The free-agent market has some interesting potential names like Philipp Grubauer, Antti Raanta, Chris Driedger and, um, Tuukka Rask. There could be other options, too, as teams run the risk of losing goalies in the expansion draft.”

Flyers Possible Interest in Seth Jones

NBC Sports Philadelphia’s Jordan Hall recently cited Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman who suggested the Philadelphia Flyers might be a team kicking tires on defenseman Seth Jones. After informing the Columbus Blue Jackets he would be testing the UFA market next summer, it is expected the team will try and trade Jones.

Seth Jones, Columbus Blue Jackets (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Friedman said he felt the Flyers could make that trade and wouldn’t be shocked if Jones was open to going to Philadelphia.

Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer echoed those sentiments, but added that the Flyers might also look at Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Dougie Hamilton. Carchidi writes:

Hamilton is a free agent and would be a perfect fit with the Flyers, but he will probably re-sign with Carolina. Columbus’ Jones would be a great consolation prize, and he has said he will test the free-agent waters when his contract expires after next season. So what would he cost in a trade? Plenty. And before the Flyers put together a hefty package, they would need to get assurances that Jones would sign a long-term deal here. source – ‘Flyers need a No. 2 goalie; do they have the goods to acquire defenseman Seth Jones? | On the Fly’ – Sam Carchidi – Philadelphia Inquirer – 06/08/2021