NHL Rumors: Maple Leafs, Rangers, Devils, Panthers, Oilers

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Toronto Maple Leafs are on the verge of signing Joseph Woll to an extension, but a new report suggests speculation they might also want to extend Mitch Marner is inaccurate. Meanwhile, Patrick Kane and the New York Rangers might be reuniting this summer as the forward has unfinished business with the team. The New Jersey Devils are a favorite to sign defenseman Brett Pesce and Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final goes tonight between the Florida Panthers and Edmonton Oilers.

Kevin Weekes is reporting the Maple Leafs are close to signing a three-year extension for Joseph Woll that kicks in for the 2025-26 season. The deal is expected to be between $3.5 and $4 million per season. Woll, 25, has one year left on his current deal that will pay him $775K next season. He will be a restricted free agent on July 1st, 2025.

Woll has taken over the starting role for the team and Toronto is expected to move on from Ilya Samsonov this summer. They’ll be searching for a backup goaltender, but they are investing in Woll as their starter for years to come.

Meanwhile, the Leafs have NO interest in extending Mitch Marner. Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff was a guest on SN590 and reported that if a trade were to happen, it would likely be this week. “I think the Toronto Maple Leafs are going to do everything within their power to try and make something happen.”

Patrick Kane Back to the Rangers?

TSN’s Chris Johnston noted that if there is a frontrunner to sign Patrick Kane, it would be the New York Rangers. Rangers GM Chris Drury has been actively creating cap space, including moving Barclay Goodrow via the waiver wire and Kane is said to be intrigued by the idea of going back to New York. If he signs a friendly enough deal, the Rangers can accommodate his contract ask.

Johnston noted, “Kane’s going to be looking for, I would think, something like a 3-year contract. Maybe 2-year. The Devils are in the details of the negotiations. I know there’s been a lot of smoke about a return to #NYR.”

Devils Looking Closely at Brett Pesce

Rumblings are out there that the New Jersey Devils might be high on pending UFA defenseman Brett Pesce. They project to make a big pitch for him on July 1 and could get as many as six years and around $6.5 million per season.

Pesce, 29, is a right-shot defenseman who played big munites for the Carolina Hurricanes. He enters free agency as one of the more popular blueliners. He’s 6’3″, 206 lbs and has been playing responsible minutes on a contending Hurricanes teams for several seasons. He doesn’t offer a ton of offensive minutes, but he’s a shut-down guy who can play against the opposition’s best.

The Devils are looking to bounce back this season and would pair Pesce with Dougie Hamilton. The club has already added Jacob Markstrom and bringing in Pesce would make them playoff contenders.

Oilers vs. Panthers Ends Tonight

Someone will take home the Stanley Cup tonight as the Edmonton Oilers face the Florida Panthers in Game 7 in Florida. The Oilers have fought back from a 3-0 series deficit to tie it up and are on the verge of making history. But, the Panthers will put up their biggest fight with their backs against the wall.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins was under the weather and missed practice on Sunday, but he will play. Bobrovsky didn’t participate in practice either, but he’ll start.

Enjoy Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final!