Patrick Marleau Will Not Be Inducted in the Hockey Hall of fame…Yet

After retiring at the end of the 2020-2021 season, Patrick Marleau will be eligible to be inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame for the first time this year. It’s impossible to deny how important Marleau was to the San Jose Sharks, but was he as important to the NHL?

On Tuesday, the Hockey Hall of Fame will announce the 2024 induction class. As per the HHOF rules, only four male players can be inducted per class. There has been plenty of debate about candidates worthy of being inducted. To get in, a player must receive 14 votes from the 18 committee members. Here is my opinion on whether Marleau deserves to be included as a first-time eligible player.

Marleau’s Main Achievements in the League

Three years ago, Marleau broke a record held since the 1979-1980 season that belonged to Mr. Hockey himself, Gordie Howe. The six-times Hart Trophy and Art Ross Trophy winner joined the NHL just after the Second World War in 1946-1947 with the Detroit Red Wings and played his last season in 1979-1980 with the Hartford Whalers. There was a nine-year hiatus before he played his last season, returning to the league to play one campaign with his sons Marty and Mark Howe. That last season added 80 games to his total games played for a total of 1767.

San Jose Sharks center Patrick Marleau skates away from Nashville Predators defenseman Dante Fabbro. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Since Howe’s record was set, it was only seriously threatened when former Edmonton Oiler, New York Ranger and Vancouver Canuck Mark Messier ended his career in 2003-2004, 11 games short of the mark. In the 2020-2021 season, the record was finally shattered by Marleau who played 1779 games with the Sharks, Toronto Maple Leafs, and Pittsburgh Penguins before he retired.

While Marleau played more games than Howe, he fell well short of the Red Wings great’s point total. He finished his career with 1197 points while Mr. Hockey finished with 1850. It is a great achievement to have played the most games in NHL history, but it’s not just about the number of games but what you do with them. Marleau’s point-per-game stands at 0.67, while Howe is at 1.05 P/G. Which is more impressive? What wins games? Points or simply showing up for the game? The Hockey Hall of Fame doesn’t give (or at least shouldn’t give) participation ribbons.

Marleau was also an Iron Man, from age 29 until his retirement, he didn’t miss a single game. Meaning he played 910 consecutive games. Phil Kessel has the longest Iron Man streak with 1064 consecutive games, which could be his final tally – he didn’t play last season but hasn’t announced his retirement yet. Once again, though, while having an Iron Man streak is impressive, it’s not about how many consecutive games you played, it’s what you did with them.

With 1197 points, Marleau ranks 53rd in NHL history. Is that high enough to get into the HHOF? Perhaps one day, but not right away. For instance, Dino Cicarelli was inducted in 2010, eight years after he became eligible, and he had 1200 points. As for Vincent Damphousse, who scored 1205 points and has a Stanley Cup to his name, he’s still not in.

Marleau’s Achievements With the Sharks

However, what Marleau did for the Sharks deserves a lot of recognition. After all, he rewrote the team’s record book. He holds the goal (522), points (1111), even-strength goals (342), power-play goals (163), shorthanded goals (17) records, and the list goes on.

He is Mr. San Jose Sharks, and likely always will be. He was rewarded for that when the team retired his jersey on Feb. 25, 2023. His famous number 12 was the first to go up in the SAP Center rafters. Former teammate Joe Thornton will be the second Shark honored in that way when his number 19 joins Marleau’s in the rafters next season on a date to be confirmed.

Of course, holding most of a team’s records means something, but it doesn’t guarantee entry into the HHOF, especially if that record book is a short one. San Jose joined the league in 1991-1992, and their players were castaways from other teams. If we look at the Montreal Canadiens, he wouldn’t lead any of those categories: Maurice Richard scored 544 goals, Guy Lafleur had 1246 points, M. Richard had 397 even-strength goals, Jean Beliveau had 173 power-play goals and Guy Carbonneau had 28 shorthanded goals.

International Recognition

While he didn’t land any NHL trophies, Marleau did earn recognition on the international stage, winning two Olympic gold medals, two World Championship medals a gold and a silver one, and won the World Cup with Canada in 2004. While this is an impressive collection, these medals weren’t won just because Marleau was on the team.

Don’t get me wrong, I’m not saying Marleau will never be an HHOF inductee, but he won’t be a first-ballot one. This year, Pavel Datsyuk should be inducted. I know, he doesn’t have as many points (918) but he played in fewer games. His P/G stands at 0.96, and he has collected many awards; two Stanley Cups, three Frank J. Selke Trophies, and four Lady Bing Trophies. His hands were so impressive that he earned the nickname Magic Man; when someone scores a great shootout goal, it’s often called a “Datsyukian.” That’s leaving your mark on the game. Marleau’s time will come, eventually.