NHL Rumors: Oilers, Predators, Red Wings, Maple Leafs, Hurricanes

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Edmonton Oilers spoke with the media as they parted ways for the season. Leon Draisaitl talked about his contract situation and the pending UFAs spoke about their plans. Meanwhile, TSN Insider trading offered some updates on Ken Holland, Steven Stamkos, and Mitch Marner. Finally, serval teams are in on Martin Necas and one team has a first-round pick dangling in a trade offer.

Draisaitl and UFAs Talk Future in Edmonton

Leon Draisaitl is eligible to sign a contract extension as early as July 1, but he made it clear during a media avail on Wednesday, “It’s going to take time to figure out what I want and what the Oilers want.” He added, “I love being an Oiler more than anything.” However, he emphasized the need for discussions with his agents and the Oilers before making any decisions.

Meanwhile, pending UFAs like Connor Brown, Adam Henrique, Vincent Desharnais and Mattias Janmark all talked about their respective futures. Henrique said, “The chance to win is a big factor in free agency.” Brown said his heart was with the Oilers, while Desharnais and Janmark weren’t sure how many legitimate offers they would get as pending UFAs, but both wanted to see it work in Edmonton. Warren Foegele was the only one not sure what to really expect and didn’t lean one way or another towards coming back next season.

There was also talk by a few insiders that the Oilers are seriously looking at buying out the remaining years on Jack Campbell’s contract.

Predators and Red Wings Ready to Pursue Stamkos

With free agency around the corner and no deal finalized in Tampa Bay for Steven Stamkos, interest from other teams is out there. Despite Stamkos’ desire to stay in Tampa, the delay has fueled speculation about his future and insiders are reporting the Detroit Red Wings and Nashville Predators are emerging as key contenders for the star forward.

Steven Stamkos, Tampa Bay Lightning (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Chris Johnston of TSN Insider Trading reports that the Red Wings, having freed up cap space with the Jake Wallman trade, are positioning themselves to make a significant offer for Stamkos. Detroit sees him as a crucial piece to elevate their roster. Additionally, Pierre LeBrun notes that the Nashville Predators, under GM Barry Trotz, are keen on upgrading their offense and view Stamkos as a prime target. Both teams are expected to be formidable competitors for Stamkos’ signature if he enters the open market.

Maple Leafs Still Hoping to Trade Marner This Week?

Daily Faceoff’s Frank Seravalli tripled down on his stance on the Mitch Marner trade rumors. He said while on the Sportsnet 590 The Fan, “I firmly believe that the Toronto Maple Leafs are going to do everything in their power to move him.” Seravalli did say that he wasn’t sure this would get sorted out by July 1, but the Maple Leafs have so many irons in the fire on goaltending a defense, that figuring out the Marner situation quickly is ideal. “It’s not just Mitch Marner in a vacuum.”

Darren Dreger said there is no shortage of speculation around Marner but he questions how much of it is valid. Dreger said there is ongoing dialogue between the two sides but there is a year left on the contract and Marner is looking forward to playing for Craig Berube and Berube wants to coach Marner. Dreger said Treliving is more focused on bringing in a right-shot defenseman, maybe two, as well as finding depth in goal.

Sabres Willing to Push Hard For Martin Necas?

Pierre LeBrun reported that several teams are interested in Martin Necas but one team has jumped ahead in the line by offering a first-round pick in Friday’s NHL Draft. He believes that team is the Buffalo Sabres. If other teams don’t jump up or the Sabres can’t make the deal work, the Hurricanes might elect to keep Necas and not trade him.

All the while, the Hurricanes are still trying to sign Jake Guentzel and the Vancouver Canucks are hoping Guentzel makes it to market.

