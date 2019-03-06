In today’s rumor rundown, there is news on Niklas Kronwall out of Detroit, Mats Zuccarello out of Dallas and Dylan Strome out of Chicago. What will these three teams do with these three players? Also, is Jonathan Dahlen getting so many hate messages from Canucks fans that he had to quit social media?

Kronwall Undecided on His Future

Ted Kulfan of the Detroit News is reporting that Red Wings defenseman Niklas Kronwall is not 100% sure on what he wants to do moving forward as far as his playing career goes in the NHL. At the NHL trade deadline he had no desire to move on from the Red Wings but lost a good friend in Gustav Nyquist when Nyquist was sent to the San Jose Sharks.

The Toronto Maple Leafs and Columbus Blue Jackets had reportedly shown some interest in acquiring Kronwall at the deadline and while he called it flattering that other teams would have an interest, his not wanting to leave was as much about being a Red Wing as anything else. “I told him this means – this is more to me than just hockey – being part of the Red Wings for all these years. It’s something few people get the chance to be part of and I’m extremely grateful for that chance.”

It sounds like, the more Kronwall thinks about his future, the more it seems the two choices are to either re-sign with the Wings or retire. He’s not sure if he has one more season in him. “We’ll sit down after the year and go from there,” Kronwall said.

Related: NHL Rumors: Oilers, Stars, Rangers, Blue Jackets, More

Zuccarello Will Let Things Play Out

Mike Heika of NHL.com is reporting that newly acquired Dallas Stars forward and pending free agent forward Mats Zuccarello will not rush a decision on his status for next season. He has not determined if he’ll test free agency or sign an extension with the Stars.

When asked if he’s thought about his status as a free agent much, he responded, “Not as much as you probably have.”

Saying he was sad when he realized last summer he was probably going to be playing his last season with the Rangers and that a trade was likely, he’s realized how good it can be somewhere else too. He’s loved his time with the Dallas Stars so far.

“I’m just excited to be here right now,” Zuccarello said, “and focus on getting healthy and coming back to play in the playoffs.”

Related: NHL Rumors: Islanders, Wild, NHL GM Meetings, More

Chicago Has a Decision to Make on Dylan Strome

The Chicago Blackhawks have some decisions to make this summer and one of them might be the future plans for a pleasant surprise that joined the club this season. Dylan Strome is on a fantastic run with the Blackhawks since coming over from the Arizona Coyotes and while he has one more season after this on his entry-level contract, it might be wise for the Hawks to lock him up sooner than later.

As John Dietz of the Daily Herald notes, both Strome and Alex DeBrincat can be signed as early as July but Strome may be more challenging of a decision. At only 22 years old, he has been quite productive since joining Chicago but he struggled in Arizona and not only will that play a role in negotiations, but it’s hard to know which version of Strome the Blackhawks might get over the long-term.

It sounds like both sides may hold off to see if the performances of Debrincat and Strome can be duplicated into next season.

Did Dahlen Ask for a Trade or Not?

According to a report by Scott Brown of The Score, former Canucks prospect Jonathan Dahlen has denied asking for a trade out of Vancouver and the fact that Jim Benning said one was requested, has left him the target of hateful Vancouver fans. The messages have been so bad, Dahlen said he had to quit Twitter and Instagram.

While Dahlen didn’t cite any of the social media posts specifically, it certainly sounds like there is a discrepancy between what the Canucks are saying happened on Dahlen’s way to San Jose and what the player is saying.

Listen to the Latest Version of The Hockey Writers Podcast