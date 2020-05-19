NHL Rumors: Senators, Devils, Maple Leafs, Stars, Oilers, More

In today’s NHL rumor rundown, there is news that the Ottawa Senators are losing one of their veteran forwards to the Swiss league. Is Corey Schneider considering retirement? Would the Toronto Maple Leafs entertain a Mitch Marner to Dallas trade? And, how will the Edmonton Oilers juggle their blue line with limited funds?

Senators Will Lose Mikkel Boedker

Technically, the Ottawa Senators haven’t been eliminated from play in 2019-20, but it doesn’t seem likely they’ll be in any postseason games, even with a changed playoff format. As such, Mikkel Boedker has made alternate plans to play hockey next season.

Mikkel Boedker, Ottawa Senators (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

The veteran forward has signed a two-year contract with HC Lugano in the Swiss NLA and he’ll likely make the move as soon as the NHL season is called off. Boedker, 30, is completing the final season of a four-year, $16 million deal he signed with the San Jose. He spent two of those seasons as a Senator and in 20 games for Ottawa this past season scored two goals and two assists.

Corey Schneider Says Not Thinking About Retirement

Corey Schneider, 34, has not had the best past couple of seasons as an NHL goaltender. After suffering a major core injury in 2015-16, he’s been replaced in New Jersey as the starter by MacKenzie Blackwood, and with two years still remaining on a contract that pays him $6 million per season, he’s an easy buyout candidate. Should the NHL re-introduce compliance buyouts, Schnieder’s name would be at the top of New Jersey’s list. That said, he’s not thinking about retirement.

Schneider told NHL.com Mike Morreale that he’s taken advantage of the NHL pause to get himself into “peak physical condition” and that despite his struggles, he has not “entertained thoughts of retirement at all.” In fact, he says he’d like to stay with the Devils, even in a backup role.

Cory Schneider, New Jersey Devils (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

“”I’m not naive to the business side of things,” Schneider explained, “but I feel that when I’m playing well, I can do a lot for our team on the ice and off the ice. That’s the role that I want to fill.”

Perhaps Schneider realizes that if he were to be bought out, he’d struggle to find work in an NHL free agent market that has many goalies and a lot less money to go out to players looking for jobs.

Maple Leafs Mitch Marner Trade Scenario

Luke Fox of Sportsnet was asked during a recent mailbag segment if the Toronto Maple Leafs should trade Mitch Marner to the Dallas Stars for Miro Heiskanen. Fox says he doesn’t see the Stars parting with their 20-year-old stud defenseman.

Stars beat reporter Sean Shapiro (The Athletic) also noted that the Stars have deemed Heiskanen untouchable but speculate they could be willing to part with blueliner John Klingberg. Would the Maple Leafs do that trade?

John Klingberg, Dallas Stars (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Klingberg is a young right-shot defenseman who has been a star for the Stars over the past few seasons. He would immediately make the Leafs’ blueliner better and is under contract for two more seasons after this one at $4.25 million, making him a cap saving for the club.

Still, it would be a tough sell in Toronto to move Marner and not get an elite player back in return.

Oilers to Sign Green and Benning, Move Russell?

We reported earlier this week that Matt Benning and Kris Russell were tield closely together as far as their contracts go. Mark Spector of Sportsnet notes that Edmonton Oilers GM Ken Holland is operating under the assumption the NHL will see a flat of cap of $81.5 million. The plan might be to move Russell, sign Benning at a small raise and see if Mike Green will re-sign for around $1.5 million.

From there, either Evan Bouchard or Caleb Jones will get a long look to make the club as their cap hits are relatively low.