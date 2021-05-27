NHL Rumors: Flames, Maple Leafs, Bruins, Capitals, Oilers, More

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Calgary Flames are listening to offers on Sean Monahan. Meanwhile, even though the trade has worked out great for both sides, forward Taylor Hall says he wasn’t just holding out to join the Boston Bruins. Edmonton Oilers head coach Dave Tippett talks contract extension, John Tavares is back on the ice for the Toronto Maple Leafs and defenseman Zdeno Chara is uncertain about his playing future.

Flames and Sean Monahan Trade Talk

With big changes expected to come out of the Flames organization, one name that’s come up in trade talks is that of center Sean Monahan. He could be on the move this offseason if the right team makes the right offer.

Sean Monahan, Calgary Flames (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

As per a report by Bruce Garrioch of The Ottawa Sun:

The Calgary Flames are listening to offers for centre Sean Monahan. He had only 10 goals and 28 points in 50 games this season and hasn’t lived up to expectations. He has two years left at $6.125 million in 2021-22 and $6 million in 2022-23 so he’s only a short-term commitment for a team that wants help. His deal has a standard 10-team no trade clause. source – ‘GARRIOCH: If the Ottawa Senators want a centre, the market through trade or free agency is limited’ – Bruce Garrioch – Ottawa Sun – 05/26/2021

Tavares Back on Ice and Skating

According to a report from TSN hockey insider Kristen Shilton, Toronto Maple Leafs captain John Tavares has re-joined the Maple Leafs at their practice facility. While he’s not skating or training with the team, Shilton reports that Tavares is present to get “re-acclimated with the group.”

There is video of Tavares skating today and it will be interesting to see if he can make his way back to the team should they advance to Round 2 and play against the Winnipeg Jets.

As per Elliotte Friedman: “Potential next steps for Tavares: light exercise, increasing intensity of workouts one day at a time — if he’s ready for that. May include light skating in coming days. As it is a concussion, will be handled with tremendous care by TOR medical staff and Tavares’ own people.”

In other Maple Leafs news, Nick Foligno was also back on the ice and Chris Johnston of Sportsnet reports, “It looks like Rasmus Sandin will re-enter the #Leafs lineup tonight for Travis Dermott.” Sheldon Keefe said Foligno won’t play tonight, but he’s making good progress but remains day-to-day with that lower-body injury.

Hall Wasn’t Holding Out for Bruins

There was a perception that Taylor Hall only wanted to go to Boston at this year’s NHL trade deadline. He did say after being traded that his no-trade clause was a huge help to make a deal happen, but he also admits he would have gone elsewhere.

Taylor Hall, Boston Bruins (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Emily Kaplan of ESPN reports that Hall was open to other options. She quotes the forward who said:

“Leading up to the deadline, there were a couple teams that were interested, I’m not going to say who they were, but if it would have worked out, I would have gone there. I wasn’t just holding out for Boston. I was eager to join a playoff team. I was eager to join somewhere that had good culture, and where winning was sustainable. Because I was looking for somewhere I could re-sign, not just the 20 games to end the season.

The Hall trade has worked out wonderfully for both sides and Hall has said he’d like to stay long term. He has no idea what his value is on an extension but he’s not worried about that right now. He’s more focused on being a good player and teammate.

Chara Unsure About His Playing Future

Washington Capitals defenseman Zdeno Chara notes he’s got some thinking to do before he decides if he’ll be back with the team or even in the NHL next season.

Chara noted: “This season didn’t end the way we wanted, but that’s life. We have to move on, As far as myself and my future, I’m going to probably take a few days to talk to my family and make decisions after.” He added:

“I think it’s not always a decision I can make myself. Sometimes there are things in life you have to realize, and I have to have a conversation with my wife and children and see where we want to be in the next few days or weeks. After those conversations, I’m going to probably let the emotions settle in and see where I’m at.”

Oilers and a Tippett Contract Extension

As per David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period, Oilers coach Dave Tippett will be entering the final year of his deal next season. When asked about the chances he’ll sign an extension with the team, he responded: “At my age, I’m going to go year-to-year… I’m not worried about that. I’m going year-to-year in my life right now.”

Daniel Nugent-Bowman of The Athletic notes: “Tippett said he’s already spoken with GM Ken Holland. Don’t expect a contract extension.”