In today’s NHL rumor rundown, there is news out of Philadelphia where the Flyers are being cautious with forward Sean Couturier. Meanwhile, in Los Angeles, Tyler Toffoli comments on trade speculation, there are updates on Jesse Puljujarvi possibly staying in Finland, plus news on the Detroit Red Wings and New York Rangers.

No Faceoffs for Couturier

Philadelphia Flyers center Sean Couturier is playing through a shoulder injury, reports Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia. While he won’t be coming out of the lineup, it’s been asked of coach Alain Vigneault not to use him in certain situations.

Philadelphia Flyers Sean Couturier (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Vigneault acknowledged that Philadelphia’s team doctors had asked him to limit or eliminate faceoffs from Couturier’s game over the next week or so. The idea is to avoid putting any unnecessary pressure on the injury.

Toffoli Has Thoughts on Trade Rumors

Tyler Toffoli was recently made a healthy scratch as new Los Angles Kings head coach Todd McLellan tried to motivate him to get going offensively. The team, along with Toffoli, have struggled with only five wins in 14 games.

Tyler Toffoli #23, Los Angeles Kings – December 18, 2017 (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

With his name out there in trade speculation, Toffoli commented on the rumors while speaking with Sportsnet’s Luke Fox. “I mean, it’s just the way it is. It comes with not playing well and not winning games, so whatever happens, happens,” he said.

The Kings are also rebuilding and with that, comes rumors Toffoli might have been moved anyways because he’s one of the few expiring deals on the team. At a $4.6 million cap hit, he’s not cheap but he is a target that might get some interest around the NHL.

Jimmy Murphy of Boston Hockey Now wonders if the Bruins will revisit their previous interest in Toffoli to help out their second line. The Bruins might look at Toffoli or Jeff Carter but Toffoli seems like the more likely option.

Red Wings Already Sellers?

With the Detroit Red Wings struggles early in the season, their team might already be considered a seller at this year’s trade deadline. If so, that’s pretty early in the year to believe the team isn’t going to bounce back.

Steve Yzerman (Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports)

Unfortunately, as MLive’s Ansar Khan points out, GM Steve Yzerman’s options are relatively limited. The veterans on expiring contracts aren’t exactly going to garner a lot of attention so someone like Andreas Athanasiou may ultimately be their best trade chip.

Puljujarvi to Stay in Finland?

Mark Spector of Sportsnet has written more about the deadline to get Jesse Puljujarvi either traded or signed by the Edmonton Oilers (December 1, 2019) and noted that there are parties in these negotiations interested in keeping Puljujarvi in Finland.

Jesse Puljujarvi (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Some watching this situation closely have noted that moving Puljujarvi at this point might set him back at square one. “Let’s say there’s a trade. I don’t see how he could go to a different spot right now, and start all over again,” said Sami Hoffrén, the lead hockey writer for Ilta-Sanomat. He added that it would be best to let Puljujarvi keep finding success. “Why make changes? Everything would be going back to Square 1,” he asked.

Puljuarvi’s GM in Karpat, Harri Aho agrees. Aho thinks Puljujarvi should remain with the team to build up his confidence. While the Oilers could use more bottom-six scoring, they’d like a motivated Puljujarvi back or to trade him while his value is at its highest.

Marc Staal on the Trade Block?

Rick Carpiniello of The Athletic believes the New York Rangers will eventually part ways with Marc Staal. The defenseman has been a healthy scratch of the team’s last three games and the Rangers are bringing in younger defensemen to fill important roles.

Marc Staal, New York Rangers (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Carpiniello writes:

The Rangers could try to trade him – which would require him waiving his no-trade clause and the Rangers eating some salary. And make no mistake, he can still play in a lesser role on a better team. Such a move, however, may not come until over the summer, and it could include the Rangers taking back a bad contract at another position. source – ‘Carpiniello: This isn’t the end for Marc Staal as a Ranger, but it’s coming’ Irck Carpiniello – The Athletic – 11/01/2019

