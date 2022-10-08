NHL Rumors: Red Wings, Canucks, Oilers, Bruins

In today’s NHL rumors, Dylan Larkin talks rumors he could be traded by the Detroit Red Wings. Meanwhile, there is an update on the status of Michael DiPietro out of Vancouver. The Edmonton Oilers have a lot of cap juggling to do over the next few days and the Boston Bruins would like to improve their roster by trade, but don’t really have a way in which to do so.

Larkin Talks Wanting to Stay With Red Wings

In a previous rumors report, I mentioned that Daly Faceoff’s Frank Seravalli predicted that Larkin could be among the first big NHL trade deadline deals this season. In an update, it should be known that Larkin has publicly said he’s not interested in moving on.

Dylan Larkin, Detroit Red Wings (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Larkin told Elliotte Friedman and Jeff Marek of Sportsnet: “We’re having conversations. A lot of negotiating, going back and forth. Ultimately, in my heart, it’s where I want to be.” He added, “I don’t really see myself playing for another team. It’s moving along. I can’t really tell you when or how [the deal gets resolved], but that’s where I want to be.”

Related: Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Samsonov, Mete, Sandin & Engvall

Something would have to go off the rails in Detroit between Larkin and the team in terms of their negotiations. Perhaps that financial uncertainty and the ask from Larkin’s camp might be what Seravalli was referring to.

Status on DiPietro’s Trade Request

Vancouver Canucks goaltending prospect Michael DiPietro had previously requested a trade out of Vancouver. In an update, president Jim Rutherford told Ben Kuzma of the Vancouver Province:

“We were open to it (trade) and when a player like that requests it, Patrik (general manager Allvin) made teams aware that we would be willing to give him a chance someone else, but nothing came along. And if it did, we’d have to go and get somebody else. There may be a place for some goalies who aren’t quite as big because they move so well laterally. To his credit, he had an outstanding camp. But one goalie is going to have to go to the ECHL where we have a spot.”

DiPietro was a highly-touted goalie prospect who has not panned out as the Canucks’ organization would have hoped. He hasn’t shown that he’s ready to make the jump to the NHL and he may not be guaranteed a starting job in the AHL.

Oilers Likely to Swap Broberg Out For Niemelainen

Bob Stauffer and Jack Michaels were calling the game between the Oilers and Seattle Kraken on Friday night and during play, the duo talked about the team’s opening night roster. Stauffer mentioned that the Oilers’ plan is to likely place Philip Broberg on the opening roster for Game 1, then immediately move him out and bring in Markus Niemelainen for Game 2 and beyond. The sole reason is for salary cap entry-level LTIR bonus concerns.

Broberg has looked a little slow and indecisive, while Niemelainen has been a physical force and steady in a depth role on the team’s blue line. There is still a lot expected of Broberg, but the Oilers want to give him time in Bakersfield to get his confidence back.

In other Oilers’ news, Sportsnet’s Mark Spector writes that the Oilers will enter the season with just $165.00 in salary-cap space. If center Mattias Janmark is claimed off waivers later today, they could get $1.25 million in cap relief. If he’s not, the Oilers might then have to place Devin Shore and his $850K cap hit on waivers to become cap compliant by Monday.

Bruins Don’t Have Assets to Make Trades

According to Nick Goss of NBC Sports, don’t expect the Boston Bruins to be active among teams making trades in an attempt to improve their roster during the season. He notes the organization doesn’t really have the assets to move to make those improvements.

He writes:

When you look at the franchise’s weak prospect pool, its lack of future second-rounders, and the need to not move another first-rounder, it’s easy to see that Boston doesn’t possess as many quality trade assets as most of the other contending teams. If a star player is available, most of the league can outbid the Bruins. That doesn’t bode well for the team’s chances of significantly upgrading at the trade deadline for a playoff push.