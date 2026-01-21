NHL Rumors: Rangers Protect Miller, Capitals Circle Panarin, Kadri in Play

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the New York Rangers are drawing firm lines on who will and won’t be moved during their retool. Meanwhile, Artemi Panarin’s future is becoming one of the biggest storylines ahead of the deadline. Nazem Kadri is once again generating league-wide interest, and the Calgary Flames may be forced into a tough decision on a key veteran forward.

Rangers Won’t Trade J.T. Miller

Despite publicly acknowledging they are entering a retool, the New York Rangers are not expected to entertain trade talks involving newly named captain J.T. Miller. While names like Igor Shesterkin and Adam Fox were always considered untouchable, Miller’s struggles in his first season wearing the “C” sparked outside speculation about his future.

TSN insider Pierre LeBrun put those rumors, reporting that Miller has no intention of waiving his no-movement clause and that the Rangers have no plans to ask him to. The organization remains committed to the reasons it acquired him and named him captain.

Miller has 32 points in 42 games this season and is in year three of a seven-year, $56 million contract that includes full no-move protection through 2026–27. Teams around the league can safely cross his name off their trade boards.

If Miller Is Untouchable, Who Could Move?

While Miller, Shesterkin, and Fox appear off-limits, the Rangers still have several attractive trade chips. Vincent Trocheck’s team-friendly contract and versatility make him appealing, while Alexis Lafrenière remains a change-of-scenery candidate who could intrigue rebuilding clubs.

Mika Zibanejad is another name to monitor. He’s enjoying a bounce-back season, and with his value trending upward, the Rangers may at least explore whether he’d consider waiving his no-movement clause.

Panarin Could Join Ovechkin in Washington

One of the most interesting names coming out of New York is Artemi Panarin, who is quickly emerging as one of the biggest names to watch. The Rangers have indicated they won’t extend him, and with Panarin in the final year of his contract, a blockbuster trade feels increasingly likely.

According to reports, the Washington Capitals and Colorado Avalanche have surfaced as leading suitors, with Washington viewed as the more realistic fit. The Capitals boast a strong prospect pool, multiple draft picks, and enough flexibility to make a compelling offer. Most intriguing is the idea of pairing Panarin with Alex Ovechkin.

A move for Panarin would signal a push to reestablish themselves as a contender heading into this season’s playoffs.

Leafs, Canadiens, and Others Target Nazem Kadri

With Rasmus Andersson now off the board, attention in Calgary has shifted to Nazem Kadri. While the veteran center prefers to stay with the Flames, reports from insiders suggest his desire to play meaningful playoff hockey has reignited trade chatter.

TSN insider Darren Dreger said that Toronto, Montreal, Colorado, Los Angeles, and Dallas have all shown interest, with more teams likely lurking. Kadri has 34 points in 49 games during a down offensive year, but his $7 million cap hit looks increasingly reasonable in a rising-cap environment.

Dreger explained:

“So, I would say there’s developing interest, there’s some tire kicking from Toronto, Montreal, Colorado, LA, maybe the Dallas Stars. But there’s still a lot of work to get done, and there’s no rush as far as Calgary’s concerned.”

Interest in Kadri remains strong due to the limited number of impact centers available. If the Maple Leafs or Canadiens want to entice the Flames to sell, they’ll need to come with a serious offer — competition for his services is only growing.