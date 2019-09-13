NHL Rumors: Oilers, Lightning, Jets, Maple Leafs, More

In today’s NHL rumor rundown, one Edmonton Oilers forward seems to be retiring after serious and lingering back issues. What does that mean for the Oilers future and how does it explain the signings they did this summer? The Tampa Bay Lightning might waive or trade a goaltender and the Toronto Maple Leafs are going Fight Club-silent with the media in regards to Mitch Marner. Finally, why is Dustin Byfuglien missing Jets training camp and did Julius Honka just say goodbye to Dallas?

Kyle Brokziak Retiring?

All day yesterday and today, Edmonton Oilers media has been writing revealing and touching pieces on Oilers forward Kyle Brodziak. It has been revealed that he won’t be able to play this upcoming season after failing his physical before training camp.

Edmonton Oilers forward Kyle Brodziak (Perry Nelson-USA TODAY Sports)

Mark Spector of Sportsnet writes, “Back issues will likely force an early retirement, after an steady, reliable 917-game NHL career.”

This may be one of the reasons the Oilers went out and signed some of the bottom-six depth that they did this summer, namely Riley Sheahan as a veteran center. It also leads to other questions about what role Brodziak might play with the organization in the future.

The Oilers will put Brodziak on long-term injury reserve which will free up some cap room to potentially do something in trade or take on a little salary if they eventually move Jesse Puljujarvi. As for Brodziak, he’s going to take some time away from hockey, spend it with his kids and see if he can’t find another passion that will help him not miss the game as much as if he were to just sit at home and not be with the team.

Lightning to Move One or Both Domingue and Condon

Tampa Bay Lightning insider, Erik Erlendsson writes that there was an initial plan by the Tampa Bay Lightning to put goaltenders Louis Domingue and Mike Condon on waivers on September 21st. That may have changed slightly.

Louis Domingue, Tampa Bay Lightning (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Another team did call the Lightning Thursday morning about one them, so Tampa could possibly move someone before placing either on the waiver wire. If that trade happens, it would happen in the next week.

Maple Leafs No Longer Willing to Talk About Marner

The Toronto Maple Leafs are going to go quiet when it comes to talking about Mitch Marner from today onward. As Darren Dreger reports, there is potential something could get done this week, but also potential if it doesn’t, this could all be pushed back to October.

Toronto Maple Leafs Mitch Marner (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP, File)

In a recent Maple Leafs Hot Stove segment, Maple Leafs GM Kyle Dubas said, “I am happy to address the matter today and take your questions today, but after that, we won’t have anything from our end until there is a solution to the matter one way or another.” He added, after this round of questions, he was going to go radio silent on the situation.

He answered media questions but it was obvious things were status quo with the player and the team. James Mirtle of The Athletic writes that the Maple Leafs have made several offers this offseason, one of which was a believed to three-year bridge deal at around $26.5 million another which was a seven-year deal around $11 million. All of which have been turned down to this point.

Mirtle writes:

That has to at least get them close to a resolution. If not, it’s a huge problem, as it’s hard to see where there’s much more to give. Dubas will likely have to more seriously consider drastic measures, including trade options. source – ‘Mirtle: 10 key questions the Maple Leafs need to answer in training camp’ – James Mirtle – The Athletic – 09/11/2019

Dustin Byfuglien to Miss Jets Training Camp?

The Winnipeg Jets today announced that Dustin Byfuglien has been granted a leave of absence from the team and will not be participating at the start of training camp.

Dustin Byfuglien (Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports)

Both Head coach Paul Maurice and GM Kevin Cheveldayoff said not to read too much into this decision as there is no injury to report and “nothing sinister” going on behind the scenes. It sounds like whatever this is, it’s something personal to the player. There is no timetable for his return.

Julius Honka Requests Trade From Dallas

Stars GM Jim Nill told media including Matthew DeFranks of the Dallas News that Julis Honka has officially requested a trade from the organization.

Julius Honka, Dallas Stars (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Without a real plan in place for where the Stars will play Honka this season, they did retain his rights via a qualifying offer, but that’s not enough for the player who wants to know where he stands in the depth chart. He’s worried if he stays with the Stars, he won’t see NHL time.

