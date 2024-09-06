NHL Rumors: Maple Leafs, Oilers, Stars, Jets

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, updates have emerged from the Toronto Maple Leafs organization, featuring news on Mitch Marner, Jake McCabe, Jani Hakanpaa, and Nick Robertson. Meanwhile, Kevin Shattenkirk confirmed he wants to keep playing in the NHL and one report says he’s open to joining the Edmonton Oilers. What is the latest on negotiations between the Dallas Stars and Thomas Harley? Finally, where are things at with Cole Perfetti and the Winnipeg Jets?

According to Elliotte Friedman, Mitch Marner has taken his summer extremely seriously. With all the outside noise about his future, he’s determined to give his best on the ice to quiet naysayers and earn his contract in Toronto. He’s also been working out with Sidney Crosby and Nathan MacKinnon and apparently looks incredible. Friedman notes that Marner’s agent, Darren Ferris, is known for taking his clients to free agency, but said that ‘everyone’s going to regret it if he leaves.’

Meanwhile, the Leafs have had discussions about re-signing defenseman Jake McCabe. “I believe they’ve had some conversation with Jake McCabe about extending him,” Friedman reported. “I think he’s perfect for them. I think he’s exactly the kind of player they need. I don’t know where this is going to go, but I do believe they’ve had some conversations about extending McCabe. We’ll see.”

Jake McCabe, Toronto Maple Leafs (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

When it comes to whether Jani Hakanpaa will be joining the Maple Leafs, NHL insider Chris Johnston reports:

“He’s hiding in plain sight. But, a very unusual situation. I’ve reached out to the people that would be directly involved in this and don’t have any 100% confirmation, but it feels as though, based on what I’ve been able to piece together, we’re likely to see him at training camp in Toronto.”

Finally, when it comes to Nick Robertson, TSN insider Pierre LeBrun reports, “Well, the latest there is that I’m told that he still would prefer a change of address, but it’s been slow going on that file.” LeBrun was a guest on TSN Radio’s OverDrive show and added regarding the Robertson drama, “He’s got a pretty powerful agent in Pat Brisson. But checking with a couple of different people involved today, he’s training back home and waiting for a resolution. But the process certainly hasn’t moved along as fast, I think, as his camp would like. So we’ll see where that goes.”

Shattenkirk Wants to Keep Playing, Interested in Oilers

Friedman also noted during his latest 32 Thoughts podcast that a lot of players are taking Edmonton off their no-trade lists and want to join the Oilers if there is an opportunity to do so. He specifically mentions Kevin Shattenkirk by name as a player interested in talking to Edmonton if they’re looking for defensive depth.

Pierre LeBrun reports, “George Bazos, agent for UFA D Kevin Shattenkirk, 35, says they are in discussions with a few teams, looking for a good fit. Absolutely still wants to play. Coming off a one-year, $1.05M deal in Boston last season.”

Latest on Stars Talks With Harley

Sportsnet’s Luke Fox reports that there isn’t much progress being made when it comes to negotiations between Thomas Harley and the Dallas Stars. Fox wonders if the 23-year-old defenseman’s agent could be waiting to see what Moritz Seider gets with the Detroit Red Wings.

Perfetti Training in Winnipeg Despite No Contract

Darren Dreger of TSN reports, “Despite ongoing contract negotiations, Cole Perfetti is now in Winnipeg to train and skate with teammates. Perfetti also intends on representing the Winnipeg Jets at next week’s NHL Player Media Tour in Las Vegas.” That is a good sign for Jets fans as it seems to suggest the player is positive about getting a deal done.

Luke Fox cited NHL Network Radio’s Dave McCarthy claiming some teams would be willing to sign Perfetti to a two-year offer sheet with an AAV of $4.5 million. That isn’t a huge concern, however, as the Jets would match that offer.

Sign up for our Daily NHL News & Rumors Substack newsletter