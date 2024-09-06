Devils’ Jack Hughes Should Be a Hart Trophy Favorite This Season

Since being drafted first overall in 2019, Jack Hughes has made an undeniable impact on the New Jersey Devils. Whether he’s breaking the franchise record for most points in a single season, or scoring a game-winning goal in overtime, it’s clear that Hughes is an essential part of the Devils organization. Considering his MVP status on the Devils’ bench, it is highly possible that he will become a favorite for the Hart Trophy this year.

Fans had high hopes for Hughes heading into the 2023-24 season, but the young star suffered a severe shoulder injury for most of last season. Even though he missed a total of 16 games across November and January, he still fought hard to stay on the ice and contribute to the team. In 62 games, he scored 74 points and tied for the second-most goals on the team. Despite his nagging injury, he still was named the ninth-best center in the NHL for 2024. As long as he remains healthy in the upcoming months, Hughes will elevate his already elite game to another level.

Jack Hughes, New Jersey Devils (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

This season, Hughes is expected to come back stronger than ever. The 23-year-old is entering his sixth season in the NHL, and the Devils are considered a team to watch with their star player now completely recovered. In a recent interview, he revealed that he is excited to see what the future holds under new head coach, Sheldon Keefe. “It’s probably a fresh start for a lot of guys, a fresh start for a team after a frustrating year, and definitely going to be really exciting with him,” said Hughes. The Devils are predicted to be heavy hitters in the Metropolitan Division, led by Hughes, so it is highly possible that he could be named MVP by the Professional Hockey Writers Association at the end of the season.

A Star in the Making

Hughes has come a long way since his 2019-20 rookie season. After managing to score only 21 points during his first year in the NHL, many were quick to call him a disappointing first-overall draft pick. However, the franchise stayed steadfast in their belief that he would be a cornerstone for the team. Alongside 2017 first pick Nico Hischier, New Jersey was ready for a brand new era made up of generational talent. Their high hopes paid off, considering the dynamic duo Hughes and Hischier have now become. Hughes is an exceptional alternate captain who paves the way for the team’s success. Within the last three years, he has transformed into a star forward, beating his own career records and drastically increasing his point production.

During the 2021-22 season, Hughes more than doubled his goal total and averaged 1.14 points per game. He also embraced a bigger role on the power play, contributing 20 power-play points in the same year. As his ice time steadily increased, he kept improving and revealing glimpses of his future stardom. This set the stage for his exceptional 2022-23 performance, where he broke the Devils’ record for most points in a single season. His breakout year propelled the Devils to the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs, where he scored six goals and five assists in 12 games. At just 22 years old, Hughes became a star in New Jersey and the future of the Devils’ franchise.

Hughes For Hart Coming Soon

As Hughes continues to excel and head towards his prime, he deserves a spot as a finalist for the Hart Trophy. This season, he will be an unstoppable force on the ice, manning the Devils’ top power-play unit and creating valuable scoring opportunities. He visualizes the ice in a unique and groundbreaking way, which allows him to make impressive passes and remain in the offensive zone. Likewise, Hughes has a deadly combination of speed, skills, scoring, and elite playmaking abilities. If he can protect himself from injury, he could easily cross the 100-point threshold. Hopefully, the 2024-25 season will prove that last season was simply an unfortunate setback for Hughes, much like the rest of the team’s performance.

New Jersey is reigniting the spark that propelled them to the playoffs two seasons ago. By adding players who will address last season’s downfalls, the team has built an impressive roster that leaves fans hopeful for the season ahead. A healthy Hughes will take the league by storm and prove the Devils have what it takes to become serious Stanley Cup contenders. He has already evolved into a top-notch elite center, and there is no telling what he will be capable of in his prime at peak health.