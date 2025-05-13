NHL Rumors: Tocchet’s Decision, Plus Oilers, Kings, & Penguins

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Los Angeles Kings are on the verge of hiring Ken Holland to be their next general manager. The former Edmonton Oilers executive beat out several candidates for the position and apparently turned down an even bigger job in the process. Meanwhile, the latest on Rick Tocchet is that he’s interviewing teams more than teams are interviewing him. Finally, is Evgeni Malkin retiring after next season?

Kings to Hire Ken Holland as GM

Several reports note that the Kings are set to announce Ken Holland as their new general manager. On Monday, Rod Pederson was the first to break the news, writing, “Sounds like Ken Holland will be the next GM of the LA Kings.”

Later in the day, the report was confirmed by several other sources. Elliotte Friedman noted, “We will see where things progress over the next few days, but all indications are that the LA Kings are closing in on Ken Holland as their next GM.” Frank Seravalli added, “Full credit to @rodpedersen, who was only 10 hours ahead of everyone else – but Ken Holland will indeed become next general manager of LA Kings. Think back to December convo with Holland free after 27 consecutive seasons as GM: “I’m not sure I enjoy a stress-free existence.”

Greg Wyshynski of ESPN wrote, “Man how badly must Ken Holland want to beat the Oilers?” It was rumored that Holland was offered the GM and President of Hockey Ops job with the New York Islanders but turned it down because he wanted to stay in the West and closer to his family.

What is the Latest on Rick Tocchet?

Friedman appeared in several places this week, talking about the latest regarding Rick Tocchet’s future. He said in interviews and during his 32 Thoughts podcast that Tocchet is talking to a handful of teams, but the process is playing out more like he is interviewing them than these teams are interviewing him. Tocchet would have several offers, but he wants to find the right fit.

The Seattle Kraken want him but Friedman is not convinced he wants to go there. The Philadelphia Flyers are high on the list, but Friedman isn’t sure that happens either. He confirmed that the Canucks offered around $4 million and while the Boston Bruins are interested, he doesn’t seem them making that kind of financial offer.

Finally, if something doesn’t fit as well as Tocchet would like, don’t rule out TV for him as an analyst.

Malkin to Retire at End of Current Contract

“Word is starting to circulate that the 2025-26 season will be Malkin’s last in the NHL,” writes David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period. He added in a report, “The 38-year-old is entering the final year of his contract, and the future Hall-of-Famer may hang up his skates at the conclusion of Pittsburgh’s campaign a year from now.”

Evgeni Malkin, Pittsburgh Penguins (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Pittsburgh is looking at a youth movement while they retool, which means moving on from names like Erik Karlsson, and potentially Malkin could be on the outs or not brought back when their deals expire. It’s unlikely Malkin is traded. He has a full no-move and if he’s thinking about retirement, he’s likely going to leave the league having only ever played in one NHL uniform.

Ekholm Could Be Ready for Western Conference Final

If the Edmonton Oilers make it past the Vegas Golden Knights, they could get a big boost to their lineup in defenseman Mattias Ekholm. Ekholm has resumed skating but is not ready yet. YEG Sports Talk’s Tom Gazzola reports, “I’m told he is still weeks away, at best.”

This means that Ekholm likely wouldn’t be ready to start the Conference Final, but could be available partway through, assuming the Oilers advance in five or six games and then wait for the Jets and Stars series to end.