NHL Stat Corner: Blue Jackets, Canucks, Maple Leafs, Rangers, Panthers

The latest edition of the NHL Stat Corner features a highly entertaining night with a ton of stats and milestones to go around for players and teams. We start with Patrik Laine‘s domination as of late and then head over to the Vancouver Canucks, where a ton happened in their win over the Calgary Flames. Then it’s all about Auston Matthews in Toronto, Igor Shesterkin in New York, and the Florida Panthers’ success over the Columbus Blue Jackets, plus much more.

Patrik Laine Continues Goal-Scoring Tear

Laine has the third-longest point streak in franchise history (11 GP), trailing only Ryan Johansen (13 GP in 2014-15) and Cam Atkinson (12 GP in 2018-19). It is the longest active point streak in the NHL. Laine recorded the second-most goals by a Blue Jackets player in the first 32 games (19), behind only Rick Nash (20 in 2003-04), and has scored the most goals (13) over a 10-game span in franchise history. He has been lights out for the team and needs to be their number one priority this offseason to be signed.

Patrik Laine, Columbus Blue Jackets (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

The Blue Jackets scored their third-fastest two goals in franchise history vs. the Florida Panthers (0:10) — they scored two goals in a span of eight seconds twice before (2008 and 2013). Jean-Francois Berube is the second goaltender in franchise history to start his tenure 3-0-0 with the Blue Jackets, joining Steve Mason (2008-09).

Canucks Rout the Flames

The Canucks scored four different goals in a game for the first time in franchise history. They scored on the power play, shorthanded, at even strength, and on a penalty shot. They had three different players record two or more goals in the same game for the first time since 2011 when Alex Edler, Maxim Lapierre, and Chris Higgins all did so. J.T. Miller, Elias Pettersson, and Bo Horvat were the goal-scorers in their 7-1 win over the Calgary Flames. The Canucks are the first team in NHL history to defeat a team on a 10-plus game win streak by six or more goals.

Related: NHL Stat Corner: Flames, Canadiens, Avalanche, Canucks, Maple Leafs

Miller scored the 26th penalty shot goal in franchise history and the first since Pettersson in 2018. Quinn Hughes has recorded the third-most 40-plus point seasons by a defenceman in franchise history (three), trailing only Kevin McCarthy (four) and Jyrki Lumme (four). Hughes is also tied with the second-most multi-point games by a defenceman before age 22 (28) — he tied Dave Talon and is trailing Rick Lanz (31).

Is Matthews Among the Best Goal-Scorers of All-Time?

Matthews is the 16th player in Maple Leafs franchise history to score 300 goals at even strength. He has recorded the most goals by a Toronto Maple Leafs player in their first six seasons (234), passing Rick Vaive. He took possession of the lead in goals in the NHL with two vs. the Minnesota Wild (from ‘Matthews raises goal tally to 36, scores pair to help Maple Leafs edge Wild’, CBC, Feb. 24, 2022).

Auston Matthews, Toronto Maple Leafs (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Matthews is the 12th player and fifth centerman to score 35 or more goals in five of their first six seasons in the NHL. He has the second-most 35-plus goal seasons for the Maple Leafs (five), trailing Darryl Sittler (eight). Matthews has scored the fifth-most game-winning goals in NHL history before the age of 25 (41), tying Alex Ovechkin. He’s also recorded 48 multi-goal games in his career, tied for fifth in franchise history with Wendel Clarke and Lanny McDonald.

Igor Shesterkin Is Having One of the Best Seasons in NHL History

Shesterkin is the fastest goaltender in Rangers franchise history to win 25 games in a season (33 GP) — the next fastest was Ed Giacomin (38 GP in 1972-73). Shesterkin has the second-highest save percentage (.940) in at least 25 GP in NHL history — only Jacques Plante (.944 in 1970-71) was higher.

While on the offensive side of things, Mika Zibanejad has the sixth-most consecutive 20-goal seasons in franchise history with five. Alexis Lafreniere has the eighth-most goals in franchise history before the age of 21 (23) and needs 12 goals to tie Don Murdoch for the most.

Jonathan Huberdeau Passes His Way to NHL Lead in Points

The Panthers scored 50 goals vs. one opponent over a two-year span for the first time since they scored 56 against the Tampa Bay Lightning in 2006-07 to 2007-08. The Panthers scored 51 against the Blue Jackets, covering this season and last.

Jonathan Huberdeau has the longest assist-streak in franchise history (nine games), jumping Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl again for the NHL scoring lead with 74 points. Eetu Loustarinen played his 100th career game.

Player & Team Stats & Milestones From Around the NHL

Team

David Poile is the first general manager in NHL history to reach 3200 games (regular season and playoffs). The next closest is Glen Sather (3025).

The New Jersey Devils scored the fastest three goals to open a game (6:44) since 1993 (4:44). Jesper Bratt had two goals, and Yegor Sharongovich had one.

Player

Zdeno Chara played his 1652nd game, the most in NHL history by a defenceman, passing Chris Chelios.

Zach Parise scored his 400th career goal, making him the fifth player from the 2003 NHL Draft to reach 400 goals. He joins Eric Staal (441), Joe Pavelski (415), Jeff Carter (412), and Corey Perry (400).

Mark Giordano is the third defenceman aged 38 or older to score multiple shorthanded goals in a season. The others: Chara (two goals in 2016-17) and Ray Bourque (two in 2000-01).

Ryan Dzingel played his 400th career game.

Poile has been the only general manager in history for the Nashville Predators, and before that, the Washington Capitals. Chara still has time left in him, so he will most likely extend the number of games by a decent amount. Parise also reached the 400-goal milestone one day after Perry did so. Stay up to date with all the latest stats and milestones from around the NHL on the NHL Stats Corner.