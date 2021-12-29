NHL Stat Corner: Stars, Canadiens, Lightning, Sharks, Golden Knights

We’re back with the NHL Stat Corner now that hockey has finally returned. These stats and milestones are brought to you from the games that trickled in before the pause and from the first day back. You will see less of some of the teams that have been affected more by COVID-19, but it also allows the opportunity for a lot of players to get into the NHL lineups and make an impact. There’s much to cover, so enjoy.

Pavelski Impresses as an Undrafted Ageless Wonder

Joe Pavelski has recorded the fourth-most multi-goal games among players drafted in the seventh round or later in NHL history with 62. Only Luc Robitaille (119), Peter Bondra (95), and Theo Fleury (72) have recorded more. There’s no doubt that Pavelski was an absolute steal in his draft by the San Jose Sharks, but he continues to prove why he’s one of the biggest steals of all time.

Joe Pavelski, Dallas Stars (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Pavelski is also the oldest player (37 years, 160 days) to record a four-point game since 2014, Jaromir Jagr (42 years, 44 days). He is the oldest player on the Stars to record a four-point game since Sergei Gonchar in 2013. Pavelski is still producing, which should earn him another contract with the Dallas Stars.

Esa Lindell has the fourth-most shorthanded goals among active defencemen with four. Only Mark Giordano (10), Zdeno Chara (8), and Duncan Keith (5) have more. Well known for his defensive play and shutdown ability, you wouldn’t expect him to also be effective offensively on the penalty kill in fewer games played than the others ahead of him.

Canadiens’ Youth Stepping Up

Montreal Canadiens’ Kale Clague scored his first career goal. He has played 39 career games and scored in just his sixth game in a Canadiens jersey. He was a great claim off of waivers and should be one of the pieces the team builds around moving forward.

Rafael Harvey-Pinard scored his first goal in his NHL debut. He is the second Quebec-born player since 1967-68 to score in his first NHL game as a member of the Canadiens. The other was Jonathan Ferland in 2006. Corey Schueneman also recorded his first career point in his NHL debut, assisting on Harvey-Pinard’s goal. With a ton of players either injured or on COVID protocol, the team has had to make due with what they can and push forward in the season.

Stamkos & Lightning Storm Through Amazing 2021

Steven Stamkos became the franchise leader in game-winning goals with 65, passing Martin St. Louis’ mark of 64. While he’s had injury trouble in the past, he is on another level this season, leading the team to another great regular season and looking for the three-peat. Gabriel Fortier also scored his first career goal.

Steven Stamkos, Tampa Bay Lightning (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

The Tampa Bay Lightning have the second-most wins in a calendar year (73) in NHL history. The only team with more wins in a calendar year were the Chicago Blackhawks in 2013. The Lightning were able to accomplish this by winning the fifth-most games in a shortened and compressed 2020-21 season (36), winning the Stanley Cup, and leading the NHL at this point in the season despite injuries to key players.

Burns at the Top Among Active Defencemen

Brent Burns is the fourth active defenceman to play 1,200 games. Only Chara (1,631 GP), Ryan Suter (1,227 GP), and Duncan Keith (1,212 GP) have more. Burns is the 36th defenceman in NHL history to play 1,200 games. He also has the most career points (740) among active defencemen, 72 points more than second, Chara (668). He is always making his mark on every game and it helps that he manages to stay healthy. Sooner he will be at the top of these lists.

Radim Simek and Jeffrey Viel tied a franchise record set in 1992 by scoring goals seven seconds apart. They are also just the third team to score two goals in a span of seven seconds this year, joining the Lightning (0:05) and Toronto Maple Leafs (0:07). The Sharks scored eight goals in a game for the 15th time in franchise history and first since 2018. The Sharks and Arizona Coyotes are the first pair of teams to combine for at least 15 goals since 2019, the Ottawa Senators and Chicago Blackhawks. The Sharks’ high-scoring game vs. the Coyotes was nothing if not very fun to watch, as goals didn’t stop coming.

Golden Knights’ Quick Goals & Pacioretty’s Historic Start

Max Pacioretty has recorded the most points in franchise history through the player’s first 15 games of the season with 21. The Vegas Golden Knights continue to climb the NHL standings since Pacioretty has come back and been on fire. Brett Howden also played his 200th career game.

Related: NHL Stat Corner: Maple Leafs, Penguins, Golden Knights, Avalanche

The Golden Knights scored the second-fastest three goals in franchise history (1:16). Their quickest three goals came in 2018 (0:53). The Golden Knights and the Los Angeles Kings combined for the second-fastest four goals this season (1:16) and the sixth-fastest since 2000-01. A ton of the action in the game happened in a blink of an eye between these teams.

Player & Team Stat & Milestones From Around the NHL

Team

The Detroit Red Wings have recorded the most hat tricks (6) in a calendar year within their franchise since they recorded seven 1992.

The Carolina Hurricanes recorded their fourth-fastest two goals scored from the start of a game in franchise history, getting goals from Jesperi Kotkaniemi and Jesper Fast in the first 96 seconds of the game.

The New Jersey Devils have allowed a league-worst six shorthanded goals against. Before breaking the Pittsburgh Penguins’ streak of consecutive successful penalty kills, they were tied with the worst power play in the league. Now, they sit in 30th with a 12.9 percent efficiency.

Player

Claude Giroux moved into a tie for second-most points in Philadelphia Flyers franchise history with 833. He tied Bill Barber.

Anze Kopitar moved into second on the Los Angeles Kings’ franchise list for assists with 673, passing Wayne Gretzky.

Leon Draisaitl has the fourth-most three-point games since his debut in 2014-15 with 58. He trails only Connor McDavid (78), Sidney Crosby (59), and Patrick Kane (59).

Winnipeg Jets’ Paul Stastny recorded his 500th career assist.

Loui Eriksson recorded his 600th career point.

Kirill Kaprizov tied the Minnesota Wild franchise record for the most points through the player’s first 30 games of the season (34). Marian Gaborik also had this many in 2007-08.

Only three players in franchise history have more 10-plus goal seasons to begin their career with the New York Islanders than Brock Nelson (9). They are Bryan Trottier (15), Clark Gillies (11), and Mike Bossy (10).

Nikolaj Ehlers has the seventh-most four-point games in franchise history with four. He tied Kyle Connor and only Blake Wheeler (10) and Mark Scheifele (6) have more among active players for the franchise.

Dylan Larkin recorded his first career hat trick in his seventh NHL season.

Thomas Chabot’s 35:39 of ice time in a game is the most by any player this season.

Islanders’ Cal Clutterbuck played his 900th career game.

Ivan Provorov played his 400th career game.

Janis Moser scored his first two career goals in his third career game.

Edmonton Oilers’ Cooper Marody recorded his first career point.

Red Wings’ Kyle Criscuolo recorded his first career point.

Washington Capitals’ Joe Snively recorded his first career point.

There were a ton of players who got the opportunity to play in the NHL with roster spots available and took advantage by scoring their first goal or recording their first point. Giroux and Kopitar inch closer to reaching franchise records while Draisaitl and Ehlers continue to absolutely dominate games. Now that the NHL is back in action, check back soon for the next installment of the NHL Stat Corner.