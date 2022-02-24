NHL Stat Corner: Flames, Canadiens, Avalanche, Canucks, Maple Leafs

On the latest edition of the NHL Stat Corner, we look at the Calgary Flames who look to be unstoppable at the moment, the resurgence of the Montreal Canadiens under a new head coach, while Cale Makar continues to light it up for the Colorado Avalanche. Then we go to Vancouver where there have been some interesting marks set by the Canucks, look at one of the NHL’s best goal-scorers, and wrap up with many more stats and milestones from around the NHL.

Lindholm Leads Flames to Massive Win Streak

Elias Lindholm tied the franchise record with goals in eight consecutive games. He tied Gary Roberts (1992-93) and Kent Nilsson (1983-84). Lindholm also tied Mitch Marner for the longest goal streak this season. Lindholm tied a franchise record with a game-winning goal in three consecutive games. He joins Al MacInnis (1994) and Sean Monahan (2018).

Elias Lindholm, Calgary Flames (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

The Flames tied a franchise record with 10 straight wins. The other two times the Flames accomplished this was in the 2016-17 season and 1978-79 when they were the Atlanta Flames. Calgary also recorded their 10th consecutive win at home, tying the second-longest home win streak in franchise history with a run in 2006-07. Their franchise record is 11 wins in a row at home in 2015-16. The Flames are the first team in NHL history to go perfect during a homestand that had seven or more games (7-0-0).

Martin St. Louis Has Changed Script in Montreal

The Canadiens had as many wins in six days (four) as they did in the previous 102 days (33 games) under Dominique Ducharme. The last win streak by the Canadiens in the regular season came in January of 2019. New head coach Martin St. Louis is getting the most out of his young team and giving the city hope.

Nick Suzuki is the younger player to lead his team in points. Suzuki is the first Montreal Canadiens player to score a penalty shot goal vs the Buffalo Sabres. The Canadiens were 0-5 in their history vs the Sabres to that point. Sam Montembeault recorded his first career shutout.

Cale Makar Can’t Be Stopped Offensively

Makar has the third-longest point streak by a defenceman in franchise history (six games). Only John-Michael Liles (nine games in 2010-11) and Jeff Brown (seven games three times) had longer streaks. Makar is the third defenceman in franchise history to record three-point streaks of six or more games in a single season, joining Sandis Ozolinsh (1996-97) and Brown (1988-89). Makar already has the eighth-most combined regular season and playoff points among defencemen in franchise history (178). Tyson Barrie has the most with 321. In only his third season in the NHL, Makar is one of the elite defencemen in the game and will be for a long time.

Cale Makar, Colorado Avalanche (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Gabriel Landeskog has the sixth-most 50-point seasons in franchise history (eight). Players who have more are Joe Sakic (18), Peter Stastny (10), Michel Goulet (10), Peter Forsberg (nine), and Milan Hejduk (nine).

Canucks a Menace for Opposing Franchises First Time Visitors

Tyler Motte scored the fourth-fastest goal from the start of a game in franchise history (0:11). Alex Burrows (0:06 in 2013), Trevor Linden (0:09 in 1994), and Henrik Sedin (0:10 in 2014) did so faster. It was also the fastest goal to start a game this season. Viktor Arvidsson had the previous fastest goal at 12 seconds earlier this season.

Related: NHL Stat Corner: Panthers, Hurricanes, Kings, Avalanche, Blue Jackets

The Canucks have sent opposing franchises to a 4-14-1 record in their first visit to Vancouver. Travis Hamonic recorded his 200th career point.

Auston Matthews Reaches New Goal-Scoring Heights

Auston Matthews is the first player in franchise history to start his career with six-plus 60-point seasons. Only four other players have recorded 60 points in six consecutive seasons. Matthews is the 12th player in NHL history to start his career with six consecutive years scoring 30 or more goals and 60-plus points.

Player & Team Stats & Milestones From Around the NHL

Team

The Nashville Predators won for the second time in franchise history by two or more goals after scoring three game-tying goals. They defeated the Florida Panthers 6-4. The only other time they’ve accomplished this was 2005 (5-3 vs the Dallas Stars).

The Philadelphia Flyers have lost the most games in overtime/shootout this season (10).

Player

Zdeno Chara tied the NHL record for most games played among defencemen (1651), tying Chris Chelios. Chara has won the seventh-most games in NHL history (865). Nicklas Lidstrom holds the NHL record with 937 wins.

Corey Perry is the 103rd player in NHL history to score 400 goals. He is the fifth player to score his first goal and his 400th goal against the same opponent (Edmonton Oilers). He joins Jeff Carter (vs Florida Panthers), Doug Gilmour (vs Detroit Red Wings), Steve Larmer (vs Toronto Maple Leafs), and Bobby Hull (vs Boston Bruins).

Mark Giordano has the seventh-most shorthanded goals among defencemen in NHL history (11). Mark Howe holds the record with 28.

Brent Burns moved into third in assists in franchise history (407), passing Joe Pavelski.

Logan Couture has the fourth-most power-play goals in franchise history (75), breaking a tie with Owen Nolan.

Aaron Ekblad tied the franchise record by scoring a goal in four straight games as a defenceman. Jay Bouwmeester (2008-09) is the other defenceman to accomplish this for the Florida Panthers.

Jamie Benn has the fifth-most games with three or more points in franchise history (59). Only Mike Modano (110), Neal Broten (72), Dino Ciccarelli (72), and Brian Bellows (64) had more. Benn also tied Bellows for the third-most shorthanded goals in franchise history (13). Modano (29) and Broten (24) had more.

Patrik Laine has the third-longest point streak in franchise history (10), trailing only Ryan Johansen (13 GP in 2015) and Cam Atkinson (12 GP in 2018).

Matt Boldy has the most points in his first 16 games by a Minnesota Wild player (16).

Trevor Zegras leads the NHL with six shootout goals this season. Zegras has the second-most points by a rookie in franchise history (52 in 71 GP), tying him with Dustin Penner (52 in 101 GP).

Moritz Seider has the third-most points among rookie defencemen in franchise history (37). Nicklas Lidstrom (60) and Reed Larson (60) had more but Seider still has a ways to go before the season is over.

Dylan Larkin recorded his 200th career assist.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins played his 700th career game.

Jared McCann played his 400th career game.

Thomas Chabot is the ninth defenceman to play 300 games for the Ottawa Senators.

Vladislav Kolyachonok recorded his first career point for the Arizona Coyotes.

A few players like Benn, Burns, and Couture continue to climb their franchise leaderboards, while Chara is one win away from playing the most games in NHL history by a defenceman which he should accomplish later tonight. Giordano continues to be an offensive force while shorthanded while Zegras shows more magic in the shootout. Stay up to date with all the latest stats and milestones from around the NHL with the NHL Stat Corner that drops every couple of days.