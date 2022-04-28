NHL Stats News: Oilers, Maple Leafs, Lightning, Canadiens, Canucks

In the latest edition of NHL Stats News, the Edmonton Oilers continue to win games, led by Mike Smith and Connor McDavid; Auston Matthews joins elite company at 60 goals, and the Tampa Bay Lightning are surging thanks to the help of two stars. Then we go to the Montreal Canadiens, who are having one of their worst years in franchise history; Quinn Hughes is solidifying himself as the Vancouver Canucks’ best defenceman in history, and many more stats and milestones.

Oilers’ Smith Streaking While McDavid is Lighting It Up

McDavid is the fifth player in the past 20 years to record 120 or more points in a season, joining Nikita Kucherov (128 in 2018-19), Sidney Crosby (120 in 2006-07), Jaromir Jagr (123 in 2005-06), and Joe Thornton (125 in 2005-06). McDavid is the first player to record 45 multi-point games in a season since Jagr (1995-96).

Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

McDavid has recorded the sixth-most three-plus assist games before age 26 in NHL history (32), trailing Wayne Gretzky (121), Mario Lemieux (52), Bobby Orr (48), Bryan Trottier (38), and Crosby (35). Smith tied Grant Fuhr for the Oilers’ franchise record by winning his 10th straight start.

Matthews Joins Elite Company At 60 Goals

Matthews is the third player in the salary cap era to score 60 goals in a season. He joins Steven Stamkos (2011-12) and Alex Ovechkin (2007-08) as the only three players to score 60 goals in a season since the mid-1990s. Matthews is the ninth player in the past 30 years and the second active player to score 60-plus goals and 100-plus points in a season. Ovechkin is the other active player to do so. Matthews is the fifth-fastest player to reach 60 goals in a season since 1991-92 (73 GP). Only Alexander Mogilny (53 GP in 1992-93), Lemieux (55 GP in 1992-93 & 62 GP in 1995-96), Brett Hull (64 GP in 1991-92) and Teemu Selanne (70 GP in 1992-93) did so faster.

Matthews is the first American-born player to score 60 goals in a season. He represents the fifth country with a 60-goal scorer in NHL history, along with Canada, Czechia, Finland, and Russia. He is the eighth player to record a 60-goal season for a Canadian team in NHL history, joining Gretzky (five times), Jari Kurri (twice), Pavel Bure (twice), Guy Lafleur, Steve Shutt, Lanny McDonald, and Teemu Selanne.

Matthews has the sixth-most multi-goal games before the age of 25 in NHL history (54), trailing Gretzky (111), Lemieux (80), Mike Bossy (65), Ovechkin (58), and Michel Goulet (56). He has scored the third-most even-strength goals in a season since 1995-96 (44), trailing Stamkos (48 in 2011-12) and Bure (45 in 1999-2000). The Toronto Maple Leafs recorded their 30th win at home this season, which set a new franchise record.

Stamkos & Kucherov Help Lightning Surge to 50 Wins Again

Stamkos is the fourth player in franchise history to record 100 points in a season, joining Lecavalier, Kucherov, and Martin St. Louis. He is the first player since Jari Kurri (1992-93) to record three-plus points in five consecutive games. Only Kurri (six GP in 1992-93), Gretzky (six GP in 1985-86), and Orr (six GP in 1970-71) have more games in a row doing so. Stamkos is the fourth-oldest player to record a 100-point season for the first time (age 32), younger than only Gordie Howe (40 years old), Johnny Bucyk (35), and Daniel Alfredsson (33).

Steven Stamkos, Tampa Bay Lightning (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Stamkos is the third player in NHL history to record five consecutive three-plus point games with multiple assists in each. He joined Gretzky (1985-86) and Kurri (1992-93). He also tied Kucherov for the second-most consecutive games recording two or more points in franchise history (seven GP), trailing Vincent Lecavalier (eight GP in 2007-08).

It is the seventh time since 1989 that two teammates recorded at least 15 assists and 28 points each in a calendar month (Stamkos and Kucherov). Those two have recorded the third-most points in a month since 1996 (28 each), trailing Jagr (31 in March 2001) and Kucherov (30 in December 2018). The Lightning recorded 50 wins in a season for the fourth time in franchise history since entering the NHL in 1992. Victor Hedman recorded his 600th career point.

Petry Shines Late But Canadiens Have Historically Bad Season

Jeff Petry is the first Canadiens defenceman to score a game-winning goal in the final minute of regulation since Andrei Markov (2006). He has also scored the fifth-most game-winning goals among defencemen in franchise history (15).

The Canadiens will finish with the worst overall record in the NHL for the first time since 1939-40. They are the first team since the Chicago Blackhawks in 1938-39 to finish last after going to the Stanley Cup Final. The Canadiens will finish this season with the third-worst points percentage in their history. They can finish with .323, .329, or .335. The worst two marks in franchise history were .260 in 1939-40 and .319 in 1925-26.

Nick Suzuki is the sixth player in franchise history to record 60-plus points in a season at age 22 or younger. He joins Henri Richard (1957-58), Stephane Richer (1987-88), Steve Shutt (1974-75), Lafleur (1971-72), and Claude Lemieux (1987-88).

Quinn Hughes Solidifies Himself as Canucks’ Best Defenceman in History

Hughes set a franchise record for the most points by a defenceman in a season (64), passing Doug Lidster (63 in 1986-87). He also set a Canucks record for the most three-point games in a season (six). He has the sixth-most career multi-assist games in franchise history (28), passing Kevin Bieksa and Mattias Ohlund (27).

Quinn Hughes, Vancouver Canucks (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

J.T. Miller has recorded the seventh-most points in a season by a Canucks player in their history (97).

Player & Team Stats & Milestones From Around the NHL

Team

It is the first time since 1992-93 that four teams have recorded 300-plus non-shootout goals in a season (Florida Panthers, Maple Leafs, St. Louis Blues, Colorado Avalanche) – 15 of 21 NHL teams reached this mark in 1992-93.

The Avalanche tied their franchise record in points in a season (118), also accomplishing that in 2000-01. The Avalanche have gotten the most points from their defencemen (235) in a season since the Detroit Red Wings (240 in 1995-96).

The Carolina Hurricanes set franchise records in wins (53) and points (114) in a season, passing the marks set in 2005-06. They won their sixth division title in Hartford Whalers/Hurricanes franchise history and won it in consecutive seasons for the first time.

The Panthers are the sixth team since 1995-96 to score 100 goals or more in the first period in a season, joining the Pittsburgh Penguins (115 in 1995-96), Avalanche (105 in 1995-96), Tampa Bay Lightning (102 in 2018-19), San Jose Sharks (102 in 2018-19), and Detroit Red Wings (100 in 1995-96).

The Blackhawks recorded the fewest home wins (14) in a full 41-game home season since 2003-04 (13). No Blackhawks defenceman has scored a power-play goal this season.

The Boston Bruins scored the second-fastest two goals in a game in franchise history when Erik Haula and Taylor Hall scored six seconds apart. Ray Getliffe and Leroy Goldsworthy scored five seconds apart in 1938.

Since Jack Eichel made his Vegas Golden Knights debut, the Buffalo Sabres have a better record. The Sabres have gone 15-14-3, while the Golden Knights have gone 14-14-5.

Vegas is the second team in NHL history to lose three consecutive shootouts without scoring a goal. They went 0/19. The only other team to do this was the Florida Panthers (0/9 in 2011).

Player

Roman Josi has recorded the seventh-most points by a defenceman in a season since 1988 (93), trailing Paul Coffey (113 in 1988-89 & 103 in 1989-90), Al McInnis (103 in 1990-91), Brian Leetch (102 in 1991-92), Phil Housley (97 in 1992-93), and Ray Bourque (94 in 1990-91).

Chris Kreider tied Adam Graves for the second-most goals in a season in New York Rangers history (52). Kreider moved into 10th place on the franchise goals list with 229, passing Bill Cook.

Joe Pavelski is the third player in NHL history to set a career-high in points at age 37 or older. The player must have been 37-plus for the entire season. He joined Howe and Tim Horton (1968-69).

Joe Pavelski, Dallas Stars (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Matt Boldy extended his Minnesota Wild franchise record rookie point streak to 10 games. It is the longest by a rookie since Clayton Keller (10 GP in 2017-18).

Jason Robertson is the fourth 40-goal scorer in Dallas Stars history, joining Tyler Seguin (40 in 2017-18), Jamie Benn (41 in 2015-16), and Mike Modano (50 in 1993-94). Robertson is the fourth player in franchise history to record a 40-goal season at age 22 or younger, joining Steve Payne (42 in 1979-80), Dino Ciccarelli (55 in 1981-82), and Brian Bellows (41 in 1983-84).

Kyle Connor has recorded the most points in a season (92) since the franchise relocated to Winnipeg, passing Blake Wheeler’s total from 2017-18 and 2018-19 (91).

Sam Reinhart has scored the second-most goals in his first season with the Panthers in franchise history (32), behind only Mike Hoffman (36 in 2018-19).

Tim Stutzle is the third-youngest player in Ottawa Senators history to record a four-point game (20y, 101d), behind only Martin Havlat (19y, 329d) and Alexei Yashin (19y, 363d).

Johnny Gaudreau passed Paul Reinhart for the fifth-most multi-assist games in franchise history (85). Gaudreau played his 600th career game.

Matthew Tkachuk is the second player in Calgary Flames franchise history to score a game-tying goal with one second remaining in the game. The other player was Toni Lydman (2003).

Elias Lindholm has scored the sixth-most game-winning goals in a season in franchise history (nine) and also tied Gaudreau this season.

Eric Comrie recorded his first career shutout. It is the fifth-most saves in a goaltender’s first shutout with the Winnipeg Jets/Atlanta Thrashers franchise (35).

Sebastian Aho recorded his 400th career point.

Teuvo Teravainen scored his 100th goal as a member of the Hurricanes.

Arizona Coyotes’ Jack McBain scored his first career goal.

Max Domi played his 500th career game.

Frank Vatrano played his 400th career game.

As the 2021-22 regular season comes to a close, teams are either breaking franchise records in a good way or having very bad seasons; the Avalanche, Panthers, and Hurricanes are the former, while the Canadiens and Blackhawks are the latter. Stay up to date with all the latest stats and milestones from your favourite players and teams as playoffs approach, only on NHL Stats News.

Stats via NHL Public Relations, StatsCentre, Sportsnet Stats.