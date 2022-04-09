NHL Stats News: Oilers, Rangers, Maple Leafs, Panthers, Avalanche

In the latest edition of NHL Stats News, Connor McDavid shone on the Edmonton Oilers’ recent road trip, Artemi Panarin stayed among the elite undrafted players and everything Auston Matthews in regards to his record-setting goals. Then we look at more franchise marks set by the Florida Panthers, Cale Makar joining elite company among defencemen, and much more stats and milestones from around the NHL.

McDavid Continued to Shine on California Road Trip

McDavid has the longest goal streak (six) by an Edmonton Oilers player since Jimmy Carson (seven in 1988-89). He is the seventh player in NHL history to record multiple 15-plus game point streaks in one season. He is the first player since Wayne Gretzky (1990-91) to do so. Gretzky accomplished it seven times in his career while Mike Bossy, Guy Lafleur, Denis Savard, Marcel Dionne, and Bobby Orr all did it once.

Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

The Oilers recorded their first six-game win streak since 2015-16. They swept their first California road trip in franchise history. It was also the first time in franchise history the Oilers were perfect in California in a season (5-0-0 vs the Los Angeles Kings, San Jose Sharks, and Anaheim Ducks on the road). Zack Kassian also played his 600th career game.

Panarin Among Elite Undrafted Players

Panarin played his 500th career game. He has the fifth-most points since his debut (557), trailing only McDavid (680), Patrick Kane (611), Leon Draisaitl (598), and Brad Marchand (558) (from ‘Artemi Panarin getting it done for Rangers even without familiar linemate’, New York Post, April 4, 2022). Panarin also has the sixth-most points by an undrafted player through his first 500 career games since the NHL draft was introduced in 1963-64, trailing Gretzky (1186), Peter Stastny (759), Orr (670), Adam Oates (570), and Phil Esposito (561). Barclay Goodrow played his 400th career game.

The New York Rangers reached 98 points in a season for the 11th time in franchise history and first since 2016-17. It is the fourth time in team history they have won 46 games through the first 72 games of the season. The other seasons were 1971-72, 1972-73, and 2014-15.

Matthews Breaks Franchise & American-Born Goals Record

Matthews set a franchise record in goals (56), passing Rick Vaive (55). His 56 goals are the most by an American-born player, passing Jimmy Carson and Kevin Stevens. Matthews is the sixth first overall pick to score 55-plus goals in a season, joining Lemieux (four times), Lafleur (three times), Ovechkin (two times), Steven Stamkos (once), and Pierre Turgeon (once).

Auston Matthews, Toronto Maple Leafs (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Matthews played his 400th career game. He has the most goals by an American-born player through his first 400 career games (255) with the next closest player being Stevens (223). Matthews also has the eighth-most goals in NHL history through his first 400 games, trailing Gretzky (366), Mario Lemieux (320), Bossy (319), Brett Hull (312), Alex Ovechkin (273), Jari Kurri (261), and Teemu Selanne (258). Matthews has scored the most goals by a Maple Leafs player in his first 400 games with the team, topping the next closest player, Vaive (234).

Matthews recorded his 52nd career multi-goal game, the most by a U.S.-born player before his 25th birthday, passing Pat Lafontaine (51). Matthews tied Vaive for the most road goals in a season (27). He has also scored the second-most overtime goals in franchise history (nine), trailing Mats Sundin (14).

Panthers Set More Franchise Marks

The Panthers recorded their 30th home win of the season which extended their franchise record. The Panthers required the fourth-fewest games in NHL history to win 30 home games in a season (36 GP). The teams ahead of them are, the Philadelphia Flyers (34 GP in 1975-76), Boston Bruins (34 GP in 1970-71 & 1975-76), and Detroit Red Wings (35 GP in 1995-96). The Panthers also won their 50th game of the season, setting a team record. They have the ninth-most goals in a season by a team since 1995 with 11 games remaining on their schedule. The team has also recorded the most multi-goal comebacks in a season in franchise history (eight).

Related: NHL Stats News: Maple Leafs, Flames, Avalanche, Panthers, Capitals

Jonathan Huberdeau became the second player in franchise history to record multiple point streaks of at least 10 games in a season, joining Pavel Bure (1999-00). Huberdeau has the sixth-most assists in a season by a winger in NHL history (77), trailing Jaromir Jagr (87 in 1995-96 & 83 in 1998-99), Nikita Kucherov (87 in 2018-19), Bossy (83 in 1981-82), and Lafleur (80 in 1976-77).

Aleksander Barkov tied Huberdeau with the second-longest streak of multi-point games in franchise history (six), trailing only Bure (seven GP in 2000-01).

Makar Joins Elite Company Among Defencemen

Makar tied a franchise record for the most overtime goals in a season (three) with Nathan MacKinnon (2017-18), Tyson Barrie (2013-14), and David Jones (2010-11). He has recorded the second-most assists in a season in franchise history among defencemen (52), tying Ray Bourque (2000-01) and trailing only Steve Duchesne (62 in 1992-93).

Cale Makar, Colorado Avalanche (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Makar is the ninth defenceman in NHL history to record a 25-plus goal season before the age of 24, joining Paul Coffey (four times), Orr (three times), Potvin (twice), Bourque (twice), Phil Housley (twice), Duchesne, Sandis Ozolinsh, and Mike Green. Makar tied Housley with the second-most game-winning goals in the first three seasons by a defenceman in NHL history (13), trailing Dion Phaneuf (15).

MacKinnon required the fifth-fewest games in Avalanche history to reach 75 points in a season (55 GP). He also tied Anton Stastny for the sixth-most points in franchise history (636). Mikko Rantanen has recorded the fifth-most 50-plus assist seasons in franchise history (three).

Player & Team Stats & Milestones From Around the NHL

Team

The Nashville Predators are the third franchise to have a defenceman hold the points record, joining the New York Islanders (Denis Potvin, 1973-74 to 1976-77) and Ottawa Senators (Norm MacIver, 1992-93).

The Carolina Hurricanes reached 100 points in a season for the second time in franchise history.

The Buffalo Sabres have missed the playoffs for an NHL-record 11th consecutive season.

The Montreal Canadiens are the most injured team in NHL history, losing 680 man-games already with 11 games remaining in the season. The record they passed was the 2003 Kings who lost 629 man games throughout the season.

The Minnesota Wild have scored 252 goals this season, not including shootout winners, which is the second-most in franchise history behind 263 in 2016-17. They also tied their most wins and points after 70 games in a season in team history (43 wins and 92 points).

Player

Roman Josi set a franchise record in points (87). It is the most points by a defenceman in a season since 1995. He is the 10th defenceman in NHL history to record 86-plus points in a season.

Roman Josi, Nashville Predators (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Rod Brind’Amour is the third active person and 13th in NHL history to have been a part of his team’s 100-point season as a player and coach. The other two active people are Lindy Ruff (Buffalo Sabres), and Darryl Sutter (Chicago Blackhawks).

Bo Horvat is the first Vancouver Canucks player to score 30 goals in a season since Radim Vrbata (31 in 2014-15). Horvat went 17 for 17 in faceoffs against the Arizona Coyotes, the second most faceoffs won with a win percentage of 100 since the NHL began tracking it in 2000.

Elias Lindholm is the first Calgary Flames player to score 38 goals in a season since Jerome Iginla (43 in 2010-11).

Lindholm, Johnny Gaudreau, and Matthew Tkachuk have combined for the most goals of any trio in the NHL (18) this season.

Kyle Palmieri scored the seventh-latest go-ahead goal in franchise history (59:45) in their win over the Hurricanes.

Cody Eakin of the Buffalo Sabres played his 700th career game.

We’re at the time of the season when teams are breaking franchise records, and a few teams have done so over the past couple of days while Josi continued his torrid scoring pace to possibly earn him the second Norris Trophy of his career. Stay up to date with all the stats and milestones from your favourite teams and players with NHL Stats News released every few days.

Stats via NHL Public Relations, StatsCentre, Sportsnet Stats.