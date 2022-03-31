NHL Stats News: Panthers, Rangers, Penguins, Maple Leafs, Canadiens

On the latest edition of NHL Stats News Jonathan Huberdeau is having one of the best seasons in history by a left winger, the New York Rangers had one of the best months in their history, and Sidney Crosby climbs in the all-time points list. Then we go to Eastern Canada for the tear the two Toronto Maple Leafs’ superstars have been on, a disappointing season overall by the Montreal Canadiens, and much more stats and milestones from around the NHL.

Huberdeau’s Name Among Best Left Wingers in History

Huberdeau tied an NHL record for assists in a season by a left winger (70). He is the first player in franchise history to record 70 assists in a season. He also recorded his 400th career assists, the first player to do so for the Florida Panthers and set a career high in points in a season (93). He trails only Aleksander Barkov (96 in 2018-19) and Pavel Bure (94 in 1999-00) for the most points in a season in franchise history. Huberdeau has recorded the fourth-most points by a left winger in their first 66 games since 1993 (93), trailing Kevin Stevens (102 in 1992-93), Alex Ovechkin (101 in 2009-10), and Paul Kariya (95 in 1996-97).

Jonathan Huberdeau, Florida Panthers (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

The Panthers have scored the most goals in a season in franchise history (268). They have the second-most wins in franchise history (45), trailing their 47 wins in 2015-16. They have the fourth-highest goals per game at home in the past 30 years (4.70). They trail only the Pittsburgh Penguins⁠ — 5.24 in 1995-96, 4.81 in 1992-93, and 4.80 in 1991-92.

Rangers Roll Through March

The Rangers reached the 90-point mark for the first time since 2016-17 and for the 24th time in franchise history. Through 67 games, their 91 points were tied for the fifth-most in franchise history. They recorded their 23rd comeback win of the season, the most in franchise history and passing the 22 they had in 1991-92 and 2010-11. The Rangers have won 11 games this month, their most ever in the month of March. It is the ninth-most wins in any month in franchise history.

Chris Kreider tied Jaromir Jagr with the most power-play goals in a season in franchise history (24). Kreider has scored the seventh-most goals in a season in franchise history (46).

Artemi Panarin is the sixth player in franchise history to record 60-plus assists in a season, joining Brian Leetch (three times), Mark Messier, Gretzky, and Jagr. Panarin is the fourth-fastest winger in franciose history to reach 80 points in a season (59 GP), trailing Jagr (55 GP in 2005-06), Rod Gilbert (56 GP in 1971-72), and Vic Hadfield (56 GP in 1971-72). Panarin has recorded the most career assists and fourth-most career points by a left winger in their first seven seasons in NHL history.

Sidney Crosby Joins Best of the Best

Crosby moved into 23rd all-time in points (1395), passing Luc Robitaille. Crosby reached 70 points in a season for the 12th time in his career, tied with Ovechkin and Joe Thornton with the most among active players. Crosby is tied with the second-most seasons averaging at least a point per game (17) with Gordie Howe. First is Wayne Gretzky (19). Only Crosby and Gretzky started their careers with 17 consecutive seasons averaging at least a point per game.

Sidney Crosby, Pittsburgh Penguins (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Evgeni Malkin recorded his 696th career assist, the most by a Russian-born player in NHL history.

Maple Leafs’ Stars Continue Hot Streak

Auston Matthews has the sixth-most game-winning goals in franchise history (42), trailing Mats Sundin (79), Dave Keon (63), Frank Mahovlich (55), Ron Ellis (50), and George Armstrong (43). Mitch Marner required the sixth-fewest games in franchise history to reach 75 points in a season (57 GP). He joins Matthews who did so in 54 GP this season.

Michael Bunting has recorded the second-most road points in a season by a rookie in franchise history (35), trailing only Matthews (40 in 2016-17). Morgan Rielly has recorded the fifth-most multi-point games in franchise history among defencemen (66).

Down Season for the Canadiens

The Montreal Canadiens are on pace for the fourth-worst record in over 80 years. Only their teams in 1935-36 (11-26-11), 1925-26 (11-24-1), and 1939-40 (10-33-5) were worse. The Canadiens have recorded the second-most games giving up five or more goals in franchise history (25 GP), trailing only the 1983-84 season (26 GP).

Justin Barron is the sixth-youngest defenceman in franchise history to record his first point within his first four career games (20y, 134d).

Player & Team Stats & Milestones From Around the NHL

Team

The Minnesota Wild are the fifth team in NHL history to record seven wins in a homestand of at least nine games (7-1-0), joining the Colorado Avalanche (7-1-1 in 2020-21), Tampa Bay Lightning (7-3-2 in 2010-11), Edmonton Oilers (7-1-1 in 1981-82), and Los Angeles Kings (7-0-2 in 1973-74).

The Colorado Avalanche are the ninth team in the past 45 years to reach 100 points in a season within the first 67 games. The Canadiens reached it in the fewest games (62 GP in 1976-77) in that span.

The Philadelphia Flyers missed the playoffs in consecutive seasons for the first time since 1992-93 and 1993-94.

Player

Connor McDavid is the 19th player in NHL history to record 100-plus points in five or more seasons. The only other active player that has done so is Crosby. McDavid has the third-most 100-point seasons in franchise history behind Gretzky (nine) and Jari Kurri (six). McDavid reached 100 points in a season in the fifth-fewest games since 2010-11 (67 GP). He did so in 53 GP in 2020-21 and 66 GP in 2018-19, while Nikita Kucherov did so in 62 GP in 2018-19 and Leon Draisaitl reached 100 in 65 GP in 2019-20.

Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers

Cale Makar is the third defenceman in franchise history to record 50 assists in a season, joining Steve Duchesne (62 in 1992-93) and Ray Bourque (52 in 2000-01). Makar is the sixth defenceman in NHL history aged 23 or younger to record 24-plus goals and 50-plus assists in a season, joining Paul Coffey (four times), Bobby Orr (three times ), Denis Potvin (twice), Bourque (once), and Duchesne (once).

Steven Stamkos has recorded the most 30-goal seasons in franchise history (seven), breaking a tie with Martin St. Louis. Stamkos moved into 56th all-time in goals (469), passing Pat LaFontaine. Stamkos also scored his 11th overtime winner, the most in franchise history.

Nick Schmaltz recorded the most points in a calendar month since before the team relocated to Arizona before the 1996-97 season (22).

Connor Hellebuyck has recorded the fifth-most 25-plus win seasons among U.S.-born goaltenders in NHL history (five).

Lucas Raymond is the fourth player aged 20 or younger to record 50 points in a season, joining Steve Yzerman, Mark Osborne, and Marcel Dionne.

Moritz Seider has recorded the seventh-most assists among rookies in franchise history in a season (39).

Kirill Kaprizov matched a franchise record for the most goals in a single month (13). He tied Eric Staal (13 in 13 GP in 2018).

Brock Nelson scored his 200th career goal. He has scored 17 goals in his past 22 games. He has the most goals in a month (13) in franchise history by anyone not named Mike Bossy.

Sebastian Aho has recorded the fifth-most 30-goal seasons in franchise history (three), trailing Staal (five), Blaine Stoughton (four), Pat Verbeek (four), and Geoff Sanderson (four).

Brady Tkachuk has the fourth-most points in franchise history before turning 23 (172). He trails Martin Havlat (219), Marian Hossa (196), and Alexei Yashin (178).

Phil Kessel recorded his 100th career multi-assist game.

Evgenii Dadonov played his 400th career game.

Andrew Peeke played his 100th career game.

As the end of the month is upon us, a number of players are setting career and franchise marks for single calendar months and the month of March. McDavid and Makar continue to have great seasons and get their names all over the history books. Stay up to date with the latest stats and milestones from around the NHL on NHL Stats News that drops every two days.

