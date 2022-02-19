NHL Talk: Canadiens, Panthers, Golden Knights & Stars

The daily “NHL Talk” column is your go-to for quotes from the top storylines in the NHL. Listen to THW contributors talk hockey every weekday on The Hockey Writers Podcast, available on iHeartRadio and wherever you listen to podcasts.

Canadiens Add Lecavalier to Front Office as Special Advisor

The Montreal Canadiens hired Vincent Lecavalier as special advisor to hockey operations on Friday. The Ile Bizard, Quebec native played 17 seasons in the NHL, tallying 949 points (421 goals, 528 assists) in 1212 games with the Tampa Bay Lightning, Philadelphia Flyers and Los Angeles Kings. He won the Stanley Cup in 2004, and Maurice Richard Trophy with 52 goals during the 2006-07 season, both with the Lightning.

Vincent Lecavalier, Tampa Bay Lightning (Eliot J. Schechter/Getty Images)

“The goal has always been the same — it’s to win. And the beauty of it is, you’ve got a guy like (head coach) Martin St. Louis, (general manager) Kent Hughes and (executive vice president of hockey operations) Jeff Gorton,” Lecavalier said. “All these guys want to do their best to bring that team to another level and to be good every year. So for me to be part of that and help them out and, I’m really excited for that. And I think I’ll do a very good job at it.”

Panthers’ Marchment Tallies First Career Hat Trick

Florida Panthers forward Mason Marchment is playing some of the best hockey in his young NHL career right now, tallying a career-high six-point game (two goals, four assists) against the Columbus Blue Jackets in an 8-4 win on Jan. 31, and now, scoring his first career hat trick in a 6-2 victory over the Minnesota Wild on Friday. The win brings Florida within one point of catching the Colorado Avalanche for first place in the NHL standings. Marchment is a big reason for the Panthers’ success this season, and his hat trick on Friday etches that narrative in stone.

Mason Marchment, Florida Panthers (Photo by John Russell/NHLI via Getty Images)

“Got to celebrate with the boys,” Marchment said. “It was awesome.”

“It was fun to see him get a hat trick,” Panthers head coach Andrew Brunette said. “He had so many good chances the other night in Columbus to get it and didn’t get it so I’m glad he got rewarded tonight. He’s playing with a lot of confidence right now and his line’s got a lot of good chemistry together and I think they enjoy playing with each other. They’re taking advantage of it. He’s been on an unbelievable stretch. He’s just producing at a surreal number right now and it’s fun to see. The confidence is oozing out of him. And he’s so strong on the puck.”

Stars’ Oettinger Earns Second NHL Shutout With Win Over Idol

Dallas Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger had a night to remember, defeating his childhood idol, Chicago Blackhawks goalie Marc-Andre Fleury, 1-0, after a six-round shootout on Friday. Both Oettinger and Fleury earned shutouts in the game, after meeting up briefly prior to puck drop. Oettinger, who wears No. 29 in honour of Fleury, stopped 34 shots for his second NHL shutout.

Jake Oettinger, Dallas Stars (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

“It’s crazy,” Oettinger said. “Luckily before the game, I got a stick from him, so I was pretty pumped about that. To go against him is pretty cool, especially to get the win in a cool building with a great atmosphere. … When I was in high school, I was obsessed with him. I loved (No.) 29. I also loved 30 because of [Henrik] Lundqvist. I might be switching to that next year. I don’t know yet.”

Golden Knights End Franchise Record Goal Drought at 147:57

Vegas Golden Knights forward Max Pacioretty put an end to the franchise’s longest goal drought (147:57) with a power play goal at 8:11 of the first period in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Kings on Friday. It also marked the end of an 11-game goal drought for Pacioretty himself. The Golden Knights desperately needed their scoring touch back, in the midst of a three-game winless skid.

Max Pacioretty, Vegas Golden Knights (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

“We need him to score,” DeBoer said of Pacioretty, who broke the Golden Knights’ more than two-game scoreless drought. “Like I said, he’s a streaky scorer. He always seems to find a way to score against L.A. so we felt that there was a good chance if he was going to break out of it, it would be tonight, and he did so hopefully it gets him rolling.”