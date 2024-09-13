Nicholas Robertson’s Lack of a Trade Market Might Be Good News for His Future

This week, the Toronto Maple Leafs‘ new signee, Nicholas Robertson, faced some tough news. Toronto tried, but his trade request wasn’t fulfilled. Realizing that no team was willing to take a chance on him forced him to re-sign with the Maple Leafs – a team he desperately wanted to leave.

That must have been hard to digest. Yet, this seemingly lousy news could become a blessing in disguise for Robertson, setting him up for a pivotal season. Here’s why his situation with the Maple Leafs might have more upside than it first appeared.

The Bad News: No Trade Market for Robertson

After requesting a trade earlier in the summer, Robertson found himself in a difficult spot. According to TSN insider Pierre LeBrun, his agent, Pat Brisson, had to deliver a harsh reality: the Maple Leafs tried to trade him, and there were no takers.

LeBrun explained, “They tried to trade you all summer, man, and I’ve tried to help them find you a team, and it’s just not out there.”

As my colleague Jim Parsons from The Hockey Writers noted, the news that no team was willing to trade for Robertson could have been a blow to his confidence. For a young player trying to make his mark, it’s tough to hear that teams aren’t interested. Despite showing flashes of potential last season, his injury history and limited NHL resume made it hard for teams to take a chance on him.

Nick Robertson, Toronto Maple Leafs (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Adding to the complexity was the timing of his trade request, which came before Robertson had earned a permanent spot in the Maple Leafs lineup under a new coach. A more logical approach might have been recognizing that things had changed under the new coaching staff and giving himself a chance to prove his value. By not doing so, Robertson may have come off as a hothead. He demanded a trade before giving the new system a chance or taking advantage of a fresh start. This could have further discouraged teams from pursuing him, as they might have seen him as impatient or unwilling to compete for a spot.

Where That Leaves Robertson

Robertson now heads into training camp on a one-year, team-friendly deal. While this wasn’t the outcome he envisioned, it left him with one clear option: to prove himself on the ice. The Maple Leafs will now give him a chance to compete for a roster spot. The bad news is that Robertson’s bargaining power is essentially non-existent. The good news? His destiny is back in his own hands. Now, he has to steel himself and fight for a spot.

Adding to the pressure, Max Pacioretty’s rumoured signing with the Maple Leafs looms large. LeBrun noted that Pacioretty is expected to be part of the team once he proves he is healthy. Knowing the organization has a veteran winger waiting in the wings might have given Robertson an extra nudge to adjust his expectations.

The Best-Case Short-Term Scenario: Winning a Roster Spot

Given what we know about Robertson, he’ll immediately jump into training camp with a chip on his shoulder. He knows the odds are stacked against him, but this could work to his advantage. If he comes into camp in peak form and shows his offensive potential, he could earn a spot in the lineup, mainly if injuries or underperformance from other players occur. Is he feisty enough to take the bull by the horns? We’ll soon see.

Nick Robertson, Toronto Maple Leafs (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

In the short term, staying healthy will be the biggest deal for the youngster. Robertson’s biggest hurdle has been his inability to stay on the ice, but if he can put together a solid preseason, he might make the Maple Leafs’ opening-night roster. From there, consistent production would open the door for him to solidify his place on the team, pushing the conversation away from his trade request and toward his value as a contributor.

If he’s good, he’ll play. The team’s strategy will be simple. Within the constraints of the salary cap, the best players hit the ice, regardless of who they might be.

The Best-Case Long-Term Scenario: Raising His Value

If Robertson can make the most of this season, it could pay dividends for his future—either with the Maple Leafs or elsewhere. A strong performance in 2024-25 could force teams to reevaluate his potential, leading to trade interest in the coming months or next summer.

In the long term, Robertson has two likely paths ahead of him. First, he could solidify his place with the Maple Leafs. If he can carve out a consistent role in the lineup, he has the potential to become an integral part of the team’s future. His offensive skill set and tenacity on the ice could make him a valuable asset—provided he stays healthy and produces at a steady pace.

Second, a strong season could boost his trade value if Robertson still wishes to leave Toronto. He would become a more attractive asset to other teams by performing well, potentially creating a stronger trade market. If the Maple Leafs decide to move on from him, a good season would offer both Robertson and the team more options.

Where Robertson Could Be at Season’s End

By the end of the 2024-25 season, Robertson could find himself in a much better position than he was during this summer’s frustrating trade discussions. If he stays healthy, plays with a chip on his shoulder, and produces, he will have multiple paths to pursue.

Nick Robertson, Toronto Maple Leafs (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Whether he decides to stay and build a career with the Maple Leafs or move on to a team that can offer him a fresh start, the key will be how he handles the current situation. Robertson’s future is in his hands, and though this summer was filled with setbacks, it might just be the challenge that helps him reach his full potential.

In the end, what looked like bad news—a failed trade and a challenging conversation with his agent—could turn out to be the turning point in his career. Now, the focus is on how he responds when the puck drops this season.

Robertson’s Job, If He Choose to Accept It

Robertson is facing his toughest mission yet—proving himself with the Maple Leafs. He’ll need to grab the challenge, push hard, and play with the grit that shows he’s ready for a full-time role in the lineup. Whether he stays in Toronto or boosts his trade value, how he handles this opportunity will define his future in the NHL.

In Mission: Impossible, the iconic phrase goes: “Your mission, should you choose to accept it…” The mission details follow and end with, “This message will self-destruct in five seconds.” The clock is ticking for Robertson, and the stakes are high—his NHL future depends on how he tackles this challenge. He has a single season to get it done.