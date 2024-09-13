Wild Prospects to Watch at 2024 Tom Kurvers Showcase

While most Minnesota Wild fans are looking forward to the start of training camp next week, it’s important not to forget about the Tom Kurvers Prospect Showcase this weekend. The Wild’s prospects will head on the road to St. Louis, where they’ll face the prospects from the Chicago Blackhawks and St. Louis Blues.

This is a great chance to see the Wild’s young talent. Depending on injuries and cap space, some of these players could crack the NHL lineup at different times throughout the season. The weekend will consist of three games, starting on Friday, Sept. 13 with the Blues and Blackhawks.

The Wild will play their first game on Saturday evening, Sept. 14 against the Blackhawks at 6 pm CT. They’ll wrap up the weekend on Sunday, Sept. 15 at 2 pm CT against the Blues. In this article, we’ll take a quick look at a few prospects who fans should watch, as they could wear a Wild jersey in the future.

Heidt Makes People Notice

Riley Heidt has been one of the Wild’s most talked about prospects lately in the fact that he could crack the lineup if there’s space after Liam Ohgren and Marat Khusnutdinov of course. He’s a talented forward with an eye for the ice that allows him to find his open teammates no matter where they are. He can pass straight through opponents despite looking like he is going to take a shot, and vice versa; he can shoot while looking like he’s going to pass.

He’s capable of wracking up the goals but even more assists as he’s a heads-up hockey player who knows how the play will unfold. He is only 19 years old, so if the Wild do call him up, they’ll have to be ready for any rookie nerves, and of course, his scoring success likely wouldn’t transfer right away.

Riley Heidt, Prince George Cougars (Bob Frid/CHL)

The one area that everyone will have to watch in this showcase when it comes to Heidt is his defensive abilities. It’s obvious he has the ability to score and do well offensively but can he also be successful defensively as well? In the NHL players have to be able to do both and hopefully Heidt can as well.

Peart’s Defensive Skills Show

Jack Peart’s been quietly honing his defensive skills in the NCAA for the St. Cloud State Huskies the last few seasons and will also be able to show those skills at the showcase. He doesn’t tally many points as a defenseman, but he puts his defensive priorities first. He always tries to put himself between his opponents and the puck, and when he gets the puck in the defensive zone, he tries to get it out of the zone as soon as possible.

Regarding the offensive zone, he doesn’t jump in unless he has the right opportunity, but he’s not afraid to take a shot when he has the chance. He’s a strong puck handler who can skate around defenders when given the opening. When his teammates jump into the zone, he stays back and keeps himself between his opponents and the puck.

While Peart has proven he can play both sides of the puck, he’s one of a few promising young defensemen the Wild will turn to over the next few seasons. Of course, they have a permanent spot for Brock Faber, but then there’s also their new draft pick, Zeev Buium. He may be a season or two away from the NHL, but he has a promising future, just like Peart. All three have honed their skills in the NCAA.

Ritchie Talk of the Town

Like Heidt, Ryder Ritchie has been making waves since the Wild drafted him in the second round earlier this summer. He, like Heidt, likes to record assists, but he also has a lethal shot that sails past goaltenders. He likes to speed his way into the offensive zone, make it past the defenders, and then pass the puck to his open teammate across the zone.

Ritchie loves to take shots from the lower faceoff dot near the goal line and it has worked for him. He’s a forward who likes to work down low, and most of his goals come from that area. He’s not afraid to take shots no matter where he is on the ice, and the Wild need more of that in their lineup. He may not be brought up to the lineup this coming season, but they’ll need his shot in the future.

Related: Minnesota Wild’s 3 Biggest Weaknesses for 2024-25

Again, like Heidt, the Wild have to keep an eye on his defensive abilities. It’s great that he can score and assist on goals, but he has to help defend them as well. If he can block a few shots and break the puck out, he’ll be exactly what the Wild need in the future.

Wild’s Talented Prospects

The Wild are very lucky with the depth of their lineup and how talented their prospects are. They have a strong core on their team now, but the future is very bright. They have strong scorers, capable defensemen, and a promising goaltender, all of which are the makings of a great team. Hopefully, the Wild can be successful this coming season, but if not, they have a secure future ahead of them.