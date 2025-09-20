Nicolas Roy Could Be the Maple Leafs’ Most Underrated Weapon

When you think about the Toronto Maple Leafs and their forward depth, names like Auston Matthews, John Tavares, and William Nylander first come to mind. But the quiet hum in camp this year is Nicolas Roy, who came over to Toronto from the Vegas Golden Knights. If you’re not paying attention to him already, you might want to start. He could become one of the more intriguing pieces in this iteration of the Maple Leafs lineup.

Roy’s message in camp is simple but loaded with promise: he’s ready for anything. As he notes in the video below, “I’m ready to be in any situation.” Given his resume, Roy isn’t just talking about hopping between the second and third lines. He’s talking about being that plug-in player who can face off against a top line, drop down into a defensive matchup, or crash the net and make something happen offensively.

In other words, Roy is positioning himself as a Swiss Army knife for this Maple Leafs team. He sees himself as a utility forward with skill, vision, and the grit to make life difficult for opponents.

For Roy, Versatility Is a Weapon

Versatility is a word thrown around a lot in hockey, sometimes as a polite euphemism for “jack of all trades, master of none.” But in Roy’s case, it looks like the real deal. He’s comfortable on the forecheck, willing to play the hard minutes in his own end, and confident enough to rotate into scoring opportunities when they present themselves.

During his interview, Roy said he can help on faceoffs, match up against the big line in a defensive game, and slot in wherever needed on the power play or penalty kill. For a team that has struggled in past seasons to get balanced contributions from a third line, that kind of adaptability could be huge.

Could Roy Be an Offensive Threat Waiting for Space

The narrative around Roy so far is that he’s underrated offensively. And maybe that’s fair—he hasn’t yet had the ice time or opportunity to light up the score sheet in a way that demands attention. But he can see the ice. He spoke about his net-front presence and his skill at protecting the puck, about vision and finding teammates in spots that make the Maple Leafs’ top stars even more dangerous.

Nicolas Roy, when he was with the Vegas Golden Knights.

(Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

In other words, Roy isn’t just playing support; he’s thinking two steps ahead, creating lanes and generating chances that don’t always show up in a highlight reel but can swing a game in subtle, meaningful ways.

Roy could be exactly the injection the Maple Leafs’ third line has been missing: a player who blends energy, brains, and offensive instincts. Could he become the impactful presence that could turn tight matchups into something more manageable and give the top lines a breather without sacrificing effectiveness?

And Maple Leafs fans should not forget: versatility isn’t just about switching lines. It’s about being a coach’s trusted option when the game pivots, when the matchups shift, and when the team needs a player to do the hard, often invisible work that helps the team win.

Roy’s Take on Making a Difference

When asked why he thinks he can make a difference, Roy’s answer is grounded but confident. He knows the team is big, physical, and hard to play against, and he’s comfortable in that environment. He’s not trying to steal the spotlight; he’s trying to do the jobs that help the Maple Leafs succeed.

In doing so, he’s carving out his own identity on a team that already has a lot of big personalities. That balance—blending selfless work with offensive initiative—is exactly what makes Roy an underrated weapon in a lineup hungry for depth contributions.

What Maple Leafs Fans Should Expect from Roy

Fans shouldn’t expect Roy to put up 70 points. What they can expect is a player who fills gaps, creates chances, and makes life miserable for opposing lines. He’s a forward who can step in during high-pressure minutes, win key draws, and chip in offensively when the ice opens up.

Nicolas Roy, Vegas Golden Knights (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

He could very well be the kind of player who doesn’t always make headlines but leaves an impression by the third period—and by midseason, Maple Leafs fans might be saying, “Where has this guy been all along?”

What’s Next for Roy and the Maple Leafs?

The next few weeks of camp and preseason are make-or-break. If Roy is to find his place, he’ll need consistency, chemistry, and a willingness to embrace whatever head coach Craig Berube and general manager Brad Treliving throw at him. If he nails it, he could become the steady, versatile third-line center or winger Toronto has been looking for.

For the team, having someone like Roy who can switch between offensive and defensive roles might be exactly what keeps the top stars fresh over the grind of the season. Fans should keep their eyes on Nicolas Roy. He might fly under the radar, but in a lineup craving depth and flexibility, he could quietly become one of the season’s biggest difference-makers.