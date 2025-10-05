No. 5 Penn State Sweeps No. 14 Arizona State Behind 4–2 Win

With under three minutes to play, tension hung heavy between No. 5 Penn State and No. 14 Arizona State. The crowd rose, the student section was roaring for a top-15 upset in the desert — but the Nittany Lions had other plans.

After defenseman Anthony Dowd was called for a two-minute elbowing minor in the Sun Devils’ zone, PSU wasted little time. Mac Gadowsky fed Gavin McKenna, who ripped a shot into the back of the net, the first of his NCAA career.

McKenna punctuated the win with a goal and a “forks down” celebration for the Arizona State fans who hadn’t stopped booing him all series.

Head coach Greg Powers now starts the season at 0-2-0, a start that is less than desirable.

“The silver lining is that’s as good of a team as you’re going to see,” Powers said. “On paper, they’re arguably the most talented team in the country.”

The Maroon & Gold looks to bounce back after digging themselves a hole on opening weekend. Here’s the recap:

Penn State Sweeps Arizona State in Season-Opening Series

The student section started to pile in, and as soon as the puck dropped, the atmosphere at Mullett Arena was buzzing.

The first period saw both teams generate solid chances, most notably when PSU hit two pipes but failed to convert.

“Five-on-five, I thought we were (the) better team tonight, and we were; that’s what put us up two,” Powers said. “I thought we managed that part of the game incredibly well.”

Shortly into the second period, during five-on-five play, co-captain Bennett Schimek scored and gave ASU its first lead of the season. Schimek finished last season with 15 goals.

Later on in the period, newcomer Sean McGurn fed Cruz Lucius, and he got one past Nittany Lions netminder Kevin Reidler to make it 2-0 ASU.

Gavin McKenna, Penn State (Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images)

“Good second period, I think we came off or out in the second really good,” Lucius said. “But we got more to look at the things we need to work on. That’s what’s more important, closing out games.”

A 2-0 lead entering the third wasn’t unfamiliar for ASU. On Friday, the Sun Devils took a 3-2 advantage into the final frame — then gave up four unanswered.

The same thing happened on Saturday night, allowing four straight PSU goals.

“I think it’s a reset for everybody,” Schimek said. “We’ll watch it back and figure out what went wrong, and meet as a team, and address those issues, and make sure it doesn’t happen.”

PSU jump-started its comeback with a shorthanded goal on ASU’s power play — one that finished 0-for-6 on the night.

“They had chances,” Powers said. “[The] goalie was really good. I think that’s credit to that kid. He had a really good game, but just the lack of killer instinct.”

JJ Wiebusch scored shortly after, followed by McKenna’s first NCAA goal. With Connor Hasley pulled for the extra skater, ASU tried to claw back, but Dane Dowiak sealed it late, making it 4-2.

ASU heads to the Ice Breaker Tournament next weekend, where it’ll face Notre Dame and one of Quinnipiac or Alaska Fairbanks. But first, the Sun Devils have some reflecting to do after a 0-2-0 start.

“We can take away that we can clearly play with anybody, but we’re beyond moral victories here,” Powers said. “So our guys gotta dig deep and figure it out.”

