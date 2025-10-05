Oilers’ Top 5 Players of the 2025 Preseason

The Edmonton Oilers concluded their pre-season schedule with a 4-2-2 record after losing 3-2 in overtime to the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena on Friday (Oct. 3).

Overall, this was a reasonably solid preseason for the Oilers. While the team might not look as prepared for the regular season as some fans would prefer, the play of Edmonton’s prospects over these eight games has given reason for excitement in Oil Country.

From the veterans that were in midseason form to the aspiring NHLers that made a huge impression, here are Edmonton’s top five players of the 2025 preseason.

Kasperi Kapanen

After playing perhaps his best hockey as an Oiler in the latter part of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs, veteran forward Kasperi Kapanen appears to have carried that momentum through the summer.

Kapanen ranked at or near the top of many statistical categories for the Oilers this preseason, tying for the team lead with three goals, tying for second with 10 shots, and leading the way with 20 penalty minutes. He exhibited hustle and intensity right from the opening of Edmonton’s preseason schedule on Sept. 21, when he potted the game-winner against the Calgary Flames.

The 29-year-old winger was one of only three players to suit up for a team-high six games, and the other two were young prospects Quinn Hutson and Isaac Howard. That may indicate how important the Oilers feel it is for Kapanen to start strong, following a rocky 2024-25 campaign which saw him struggle to get on track after being claimed off waivers from the St. Louis Blues.

Darnell Nurse

Among the bigger names on the Oilers, Darnell Nurse was easily the sharpest and hardest-working player during the preseason. Averaging just under 23 minutes of ice time, the 30-year-old defenceman was everywhere at both ends of the ice, attacking the game with playoff energy.

Darnell Nurse, Edmonton Oilers. Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

Nurse was Edmonton’s unlikely co-leader for goals in the preseason, scoring three times in four games to tie with Leon Draisaitl and Kapanen for first on the team. He also led the Oilers with 17 shots on goal, including six against the Canucks on Friday.

Over his four appearances, Nurse totalled 13 blocks and 10 hits. Against the Flames at Rogers Place on Sept. 21, he had five blocks and five hits, something the veteran of 11 NHL seasons has only done four times in 716 career regular-season games.

Noah Philp

Noah Philp might have been the Oilers’ top forward over the first few games of the preseason. The 27-year-old centre was particularly impressive in Edmonton’s 3-2 victory over the Winnipeg Jets on Sept. 23, when he recorded two primary assists (including setting up Ty Emberson for the game-winning goal), four hits, one blocked shot, and went 8-7 in the faceoff circle.

While Philp didn’t quite stand out as much towards the end of Edmonton’s schedule, he still finished the preseason with four points in five games, tying for the team lead in assists (three) and plus/minus rating (plus-3).

After appearing in 15 games with the Oilers last season, Philp has certainly played himself into contention for a spot on the team’s season-opening roster. He’s a well-rounded player who has shown the utility skillset ideal for a bottom-six role.

Alec Regula

Alec Regula’s surprising preseason has created perhaps the toughest decision for the Oilers, as they decide whether to include the 25-year-old defenceman on their season-opening roster or risk losing him on waivers.

No one knew quite what to expect of Regula, who hadn’t played a single game of competitive hockey since March 2024 after spending all last season recovering from knee surgery, but the Michigan product made a huge impression over five preseason appearances.

Logging nearly 19 minutes per game, Regula showcased great puck-moving ability. He played smart and sound hockey, looking like someone who has a lot more than his 22 games of NHL regular-season experience. But in perhaps the greatest testament to his readiness, Regula skated with four different defensive partners and meshed well with all of them.

Matthew Savoie

There’s a lot of pressure this season on Matthew Savoie, who is expected to make the leap from the American Hockey League (AHL) to the NHL full-time and have a significant role for the Oilers in 2025-26. But based on what he showed during the preseason, the 21-year-old centre is capable of meeting those lofty expectations.

While he only scored once in five games, Savoie demonstrated a terrific two-way game, doing all the little things. He has speed, is a good passer, wins puck battles, and kills penalties. Savoie also finished tied for second on the team with 10 shots on goal.

But above all, he looked like a veteran. Savoie possesses tremendous hockey IQ and always seems to be in the right place. He proved that he’s ready for the NHL and has the potential to blossom into one of the best all-around players the Oilers have had in a long time.

Edmonton begins its 46th season in the NHL with a home game against the Flames at Rogers Place on Wednesday (Oct. 8).