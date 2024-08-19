Oilers Have 2 Good Options to Replace Broberg if He Gets Moved

The Edmonton Oilers are currently facing a tough situation as they have to decide whether to match one or both of the offer sheets that the St. Louis Blues gave to Dylan Holloway and Philip Broberg. While placing Evander Kane on long-term injured reserve (LTIR) could allow the Oilers to choose one of them, they would still have to let the other go. With Broberg being offered more money by the Blues, it would make the most sense for them to let him go, accept the draft compensation, and look elsewhere for a replacement.

With the likelihood of Broberg being a member of the Blues this season, it’s fair to assume the Oilers have begun searching around the league for affordable replacements who can play a similar role. With the report that he may also have requested a trade and be unhappy, they could match the offer sheet and move him. With a second-round pick as compensation and extra cap relief, the Oilers could have a few options to replace him through free agency, so let’s take a look at two of those candidates.

Tyson Barrie

The first player the Oilers could look at is former Oiler and current free agent Tyson Barrie. While he was disliked by some fans for his lackluster defensive ability even with sheltered ice time, he was able to provide solid offensive depth and was a strong addition to the man advantage for several seasons. Another huge advantage is how loved Barrie is already among Oilers’ leadership, so his comfortability combined with a need to prove himself could lead to him playing well as a bottom-pairing defender, and it likely wouldn’t cost a lot to bring him in.

Related: Insider Claims Philip Broberg Is Unhappy With Edmonton Oilers

At a one-year minimum deal, Barrie could quarterback the second man advantage unit and play a depth role while boosting the morale in the dressing room. He was never a defensive mastermind by any means but for a reduced price, he brings a lot to the table at the offensive end. He isn’t an ideal replacement for Broberg, nor a long-term solution, but for a team pushing for a Stanley Cup, they could use a veteran with his skills on and off the ice.

Justin Schultz

The second option the Oilers could look at is another former Oiler, Justin Schultz. He was a solid addition to the Seattle Kraken lineup last season and has proven himself throughout his career to be a solid two-way depth defender. He started his NHL career with the Oilers before he was traded to the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2016. With the Penguins, Schultz won two Stanley Cups back to back in both the 2015-16, and 2016-17 seasons. As a proven champion, Schultz could be another cost-effective addition to their blue line as the Oilers push for their first Stanley Cup since 1990.

Justin Schultz, Seattle Kraken (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Schultz is currently a free agent, and he almost certainly would take a short-term contract worth close to the minimum to play again. Taking a deal with the Oilers, who were one game away from winning a championship last season, could be enticing for a veteran defender like Schultz who will be looking to win another Stanley Cup before his play begins to decline.

Either of these two players could provide a solid depth presence should the Oilers lose Broberg. With the Ty Emberson and Vasily Podkolzin deals on Sunday (Aug. 18) freeing up some cap space to allow the Oilers to match both offer sheets, it’s still possible they let Broberg walk. If that’s the case, they could target one of these two free agents in hopes of making a deep run into the postseason. We should have some more clarity on the entire situation today (Aug. 19) about where Holloway and Broberg will play this season, but until there is a guarantee, it’s easy to continue speculating.